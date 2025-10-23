Understated Glamour: The Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends That Will Define 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Everyone dreams of looking their finest on their special day. But with so many different makeup and hairstyle trends, choosing the one that works best for you can become overwhelming. To help you find your perfect hair and makeup style, we spoke to six makeup and hair experts to uncover the top trends heading into 2026.

The latest trends focus on creating timeless yet modern looks that ensure couples feel confident and picture-perfect on their big day. Here are some of the top expert-approved hair and makeup trends for brides and grooms.

Top Bridal Makeup Trends for 2026

Fresh, Radiant Skin with a Real-Life Glow

The top bridal makeup trend is natural, glowing skin and blushed cheeks to highlight natural beauty.

“Gone are the days when you needed heavy coverage on your wedding day. Instead, brides want to focus on looking like the best version of themselves with beautiful natural, looking skin that is done so well that you can’t even tell if she has the best skin ever or she is wearing makeup,” declares Holly Harnwell, makeup and hair stylist and founder of Makeup By Holly Harnwell. “Pairing natural glowing skin with a strong blush will give you a beautiful, youthful glow that will look incredible both on and off the camera.”

(Lensy Michelle Photography / Courtesy Wicked Makeup)

In 2025, grooms are increasingly invested in how they look on their wedding day and are embracing subtle makeup to look their best.

“Men are definitely more open-minded about looking camera-ready on their big day. I have had a few requests to do some bronzer, so they have a bit of a summer glow standing next to their significant other. Some grooms also get professional spray tans to get the same effect,” adds Harnwell.

Romantic Makeup Looks with a Soft Smoky Twist

This makeup trend marries a romantic aesthetic with subtle smoky depth, using earthy hues to craft a more lived-in look.

“Think burnished brick, smoked rose, and warm bronzes blended into the skin for lived-in softness. It’s romantic without being too sweet,” remarks Tiffany Cataldo, makeup and hair expert and founder of Wicked Makeup. “These tones feel grounded and earthy. The look leans into flushed cheeks, softly diffused peaches, pinks, mauves, bronze tones on the eyes, and blurred lip edges that feel more kissed than painted.”

This bridal makeup trend features a look that feels powerful yet tender at the same time. “Bridal beauty is taking a soft, radiant turn—and we love every bit of it. The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic blended with soft glam is the look of the moment, featuring glowing skin, subtle eye definition, cream pink blush, glossy lips, and airy lashes that enhance natural beauty,” adds Jackie Romero, makeup and hair expert.

(Photo by Berkley Mcgaughey Photography / Courtesy Jackie Romero )

Face Workouts and Skin Prep for Wedding-Day Glow

Brides and grooms are focusing on their skin health to look their best on their special day. In addition to getting facials leading up to the wedding, they are adding face workouts to their wedding-day beauty routine.

“Brides are choosing sheer bases, spot-concealing only where needed, and focusing more on tone, texture, and facial prep. That prep is where face workouts come in. When the muscles are activated and lifted, makeup sits better, and you need less. The skin looks naturally energized, creating real confidence,” says Pooja Lalwani Tamang, wedding makeup artist and founder of Fit Face.

“And it’s not just for brides,” she adds, “Grooms, too, are prioritizing skin prep. A simple face workout on the morning of the wedding can de-puff, lift, and give a clean, sculpted look—no concealer required. This minimal, skin-first mindset is becoming the new gold standard in wedding beauty.”

Top Bridal Hair Trends for 2026

Soft Structured Hairstyles with Modern Romance

This bridal trend features hairstyles with a defined yet gentle shape, avoiding harsh lines or rigid forms.

“For hair, it’s all about soft structure—romantic low buns, textured waves, and polished half-up styles are leading the trend,” states Loic Chapoix, hair styling expert at Dessange Mumbai. “These styles allow movement, frame the face beautifully, and complement everything from traditional ethnic outfits to contemporary gowns. Paired with minimal accessories, the look feels graceful, confident, and picture-perfect.”

Undone Luxe Waves That Capture Subtle Sophistication

Undone luxe waves for brides are versatile and showcase effortless romance. They consist of loose, flowing curls that look natural yet have an elegant finish.

“For hair, the trend is an undone texture with loose, luxurious waves or braids that feel effortless, not overstyled. It’s not beachy, and it’s not Old Hollywood. It sits right in between,” declares Cataldo, of Wicked Makeup. “This style complements everything from veils to hair accessories and works on nearly all lengths. Hot tools and hand finishing that give softness and movement without stiffness. It’s confident and perfectly imperfect.”

(Berkley Mcgaughey Photography / Courtesy Jackie Romero)

This trending hairstyle perfectly balances a touch of glamour with a soft, touchable texture.

“Hair trends are moving toward relaxed elegance with soft, bouncy blowouts, effortless waves, and undone curls that feel romantic yet modern. We are also seeing a softer take on the ‘vintage’ or ‘glam’ waves. These timeless, fresh styles are not just trending now—they’re set to carry beautifully into 2026,” exclaims makeup and hair expert Romero.

Sleek Low Buns and Sculpted Bridal Updos

Sleek and sculpted buns for brides boast a smooth, chic finish and carefully crafted form. They often sit low at the nape of the neck for a sophisticated and elegant look.

“We’ve noticed an increase, especially in the warmer months, of brides doing a slick back with a low bun,” mentions Meg Walker, president of MBM Hospitality. “It creates a clean, classic look that emphasizes the bride’s makeup and natural facial features by pulling hair away from the face while also providing a smooth base for veils or other hair accessories that will stay in place throughout a full day of activities.”

A bride with a tight sculpted hair bun (Erin Marton Photography / Courtesy MBM Hospitality)

Groom Hair Trends: Neat, Textured, and Well-Defined

For grooms in 2025, the focus for hair is on a well-groomed look with intentional styling. This is interpreted in haircuts like the modern flow, textured crop fade, or a refined side part, all exhibiting healthy hair with a defined form and finish.

Similarly, neat and intentional facial hair is trending, whether it’s a carefully trimmed shadow beard, a sculpted full beard with clean lines, or a meticulously styled mustache. Each adds to a sophisticated and confident look.