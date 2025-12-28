Live Illustration: The Wedding Favor Trend That’s Turning Guests into Works of Art

Wedding favors have long been a wedding tradition for couples to fret over. A candle, a matchbook, a small object stamped with a date that guests slipped into a bag on their way out. Something simple enough to not break the bank. Something general enough to suit your guests of all ages and backgrounds, but unique enough to your personality as a couple so as not to feel like an after-thought or meaningless gesture.

As couples lately look to put some no-longer-useful wedding traditions in the past, the wedding favor has been getting a shake up. Instead of sending people home with something made in advance, some couples are choosing experiences that unfold during the wedding itself. One such idea, still relatively new to many guests, is live illustration. This is where an artist paints guests in real time, turning the favor into a work of art that comes to life in front of their eyes, rather than something to pick up at the end of the night.

For illustrator Sheean Hanlan, the appeal is straightforward. “Couples are craving experiences that feel personal and human,” she says. “Especially with destination weddings, when guests have flown in from all over, there’s a real desire to make them feel seen and appreciated.” Unlike a traditional favor, illustration places the guest at the center of the exchange. “The guest becomes the artwork,” Hanlan explains. “That changes how people engage with it.”

From Classical Training to Live Painting

Hanlan did not begin her career with weddings in mind. After finishing art school, she found herself immersed in traditional training without a clear path forward. “I was spending my days drawing nudes and studying anatomy,” she says. “I didn’t know what to do with it.”

A turning point came during a walk through a vintage market in Piazza Indipendenza in Florence, where she encountered old illustrated prints and water-stained sketchbooks. “Something about them just clicked for me,” she recalls. “They felt fashion-forward, whimsical and full of character. I remember thinking, this is what I want to do.”

Not long after, she was invited to sketch for an Italian travel show, Slow Tour Padano, painting landscapes and Palladian villas while traveling through the Prosecco Hills and the Dolomites. It was her first experience painting live with an audience. “People loved watching the brush move,” she says. “Seeing their reactions made me realize how much connection there is in creating art in front of someone.”

Why Weddings Became the Natural Setting

Hanlan’s first wedding illustration job came through a friend, and the setting immediately felt intuitive. “Italian weddings reminded me of the Grand Tour,” she says. “People traveling to villas and castles, surrounded by frescoes, new sights and romantic mischief. It felt like the most natural place for what I do.” At weddings, the act of painting becomes a social activity, as guests wander over, asking questions, and lingering to watch the artwork take shape.

The dynamic was especially clear at a recent wedding at Palazzo Gaddi in Florence. The two grooms curated every guest’s outfit, resulting in a lobby filled with brocade suits in emerald, ruby and gold alongside flowing gowns, gloves and tiaras. “When I arrived, I honestly couldn’t tell who the grooms were,” Hanlan says. “Everyone looked incredible.” As she painted, a small group of guests kept returning to chat, sharing stories and gossip about the couple. “I was painting and laughing and piecing together who this couple was through the anecdotes of their friends,” she says.

Because the couple planned to gift the portraits later rather than hand them out during the wedding, Hanlan was able to slow down. She worked from a long wooden table facing the courtyard where the ceremony had taken place, finishing many of the portraits later in her studio. Jewel tones from the guests’ outfits carried a theme throughout the series of paintings, along with vintage-inspired postures meant to feel elegant but expressive. “One guest said they’d only met these people that night but somehow felt like they already knew them through the portraits,” she recalls. “That, to me, was everything.”

Capturing Energy Over Likeness

Hanlan is clear that her goal is not photographic accuracy. “It’s never just about a perfect likeness,” she says. “It’s about getting someone’s energy right.” Working in watercolor reinforces that approach. “Watercolors lose their vividness when you overwork them,” she explains, which is why she suggests details rather than replicating them exactly.

The ability to work quickly with speed is a must in Hanlan’s line of work. She typically paints around seven guests an hour, usually in under ten minutes per portrait. “It can get intense,” she says. “Guests circle back asking if their portrait is done and they’re number 30 while I’m only on 20.” A preparation regimen helps prepare her for the hectic pace. In the days leading up to a wedding, Hanlan will sketch constantly to train her hand for faster poses. In the hurried environment of the wedding reception, she still needs a relaxed attitude to keep the lightness of the work. “A spritz or two doesn’t hurt,” she admits.

Why Illustration Is Replacing the Favor

What ultimately sets live illustration apart as a wedding favor is how guests respond to it afterward. These are not wedding favors that go in a dusty drawer in the corner. They get kept, They get framed. “I once had a guest look at his portrait of him and his husband with tears in his eyes,” Hanlan recalls. “He said, ‘I can’t wait to frame this.’” That kind of reaction has led couples to see illustration not as an extra, but as a complete replacement for the traditional favor. By the end of the night, the portraits form a visual record of who showed up and shared the day.

Hanlan expects live art at weddings to expand beyond portraits. “People are already doing live tablescape paintings or even decorating cakes in real time,” she says. She also anticipates more artists entering the space with different styles, from caricature to fashion illustration to marker sketches. “It will stay a luxury experience,” she says. “Something special rather than essential. But that’s exactly what makes it memorable.”

In a wedding landscape that increasingly favors personality over performance, live illustration offers a way to shift from expensive ‘things’ and and more toward guests’ presence in the moment of the day.