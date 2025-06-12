Follow These Pre-Wedding Skincare Tips For Radiant, Photo-Ready Skin

As you embark on the exciting journey towards your wedding day, it’s easy to get swept up in the preparations.

Amidst all the wedding planning, don’t forget to prep your skin for the big day with a targeted wedding skincare routine. Think of it as laying the perfect foundation for your wedding look.

This guide, featuring insights from ten skincare experts, will help you achieve that dazzling complexion, ensuring you look and feel your best as you walk down the aisle.

Advertisement

Hydration Is The Foundation Of a Wedding-Ready Glow

Undoubtedly, the coveted glow starts from within. A hydrated and supple complexion is the ideal base for bridal makeup.

“One of the most overlooked beauty essentials leading up to the big day is hydration—inside and out. Drinking plenty of water in the weeks (especially days) before your wedding helps flush out toxins, reduce puffiness, and keep skin plump and vibrant. Aim for at least half your body weight in ounces daily, and consider adding electrolytes if you’re traveling or celebrating in warmer climates,” declares Martina Asgari-Majd, founder of Parisa Social Events . “But hydration doesn’t stop at your water bottle, incorporate a nourishing hyaluronic acid serum or a rich, soothing moisturizer into your daily skincare routine to lock in moisture and maintain that lit-from-within glow.”

In addition to daily hydration, opt for a targeted facial for an extra boost.

“I always recommend brides and grooms to get a HydraFacial about seven days before their wedding. A HydraFacial cleanses, exfoliates, extracts, and hydrates your skin with custom serums,” adds Katelyn Denkensohn, wedding content creator and founder of Q9Creations . “It’s also a great excuse to schedule a little spa day to ease any last-minute wedding stress.”

Advertisement

(Photo by Kelly Taub | Courtesy Parisa Social Events)

When to Start Your Bridal Skincare Routine

As per the experts, it’s crucial to begin your wedding skincare prep early.

“Start your skin prep at least four-six months before your wedding for optimal results, and focus on consistency over quick fixes,” mention Dr. Mudit Arora and Mansi Shah Arora, owners of Arora MD Spa . “For brides, derma-planing facials (treats uneven skin) paired with light enzyme treatments create the smoothest base for makeup. For grooms, targeted facials help reduce texture and improve tone, especially for those who shave often.”

If you think you will need intensive skincare treatments, make sure you have enough time for your skin to heal.

Advertisement

“It’s best to initiate a specialized skincare routine at least six months before the big event. This provides sufficient time to address concerns like acne, pigmentation, or uneven skin texture with treatments such as laser resurfacing, microneedling, or chemical peels,” adds Dr. Tina Alster, dermatologist and founder of The A Method . “If injectables or fillers are on your radar, schedule them two to three months in advance to allow results to settle naturally.”

How to Build a Personalized Pre-Wedding Skincare Plan

The secret to a glowing wedding-day-ready complexion lies in a consistent and customized approach to your skincare regimen.

“When it comes to skin prep, get into a great at-home routine early on before the wedding.” states Emily Wright, bridal hair and makeup expert and founder of Emily Lynn & Co . “Test out different active ingredients and treatments while time is on your side. Once you find a routine that works for your skin, stay consistent and avoid trying new products or treatments the month of the wedding.”

(Photo by Ria Georgia | Courtesy of Emily Lynn & Co. )

The Inner Glow: Diet And Sleep

To achieve that desirable radiance on your wedding day, you must prioritize a healthy diet and adequate sleep.

“I recommend maintaining a healthy diet to boost immunity, digestion, and natural skin collagen support. Beauty starts within!” says Leslie Arevalo, director of spa at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles . “Avoid salty snacks and alcohol, and make sure to drink plenty of water (daily!) – hydrated, glowing skin is the best accessory for walking down the aisle.”

Advertisement

According to the experts, true radiance goes beyond topical treatments. It stems from a holistic approach to skincare.

Marife Bien, wellness director at Soneva Soul , adds: “We believe that radiant wedding-day skin is the result of intentional self-care, not just last-minute treatments. Begin a holistic skin ritual at least three to six months ahead of your big day. This includes nourishing your body with clean, anti-inflammatory foods, staying deeply hydrated, reducing stress, and prioritizing sleep.”

Manage Wedding Stress With Skincare Rituals

The months leading up to your wedding can be stressful. Embrace stress-relieving skincare routines to achieve a glowing, radiant complexion.

“If there’s one skincare ritual I’d recommend before the wedding, it’s a daily, warm oil self-massage. It nourishes the skin, supports lymphatic flow, and most importantly, calms the overactive nervous system. When stress is high, even the best topical treatments have limited effect,” states Dr. Sreelal Sankar, head of Ayurveda at Ananda In The Himalayas . “A warm oil massage helps the body shift from a state of tension to restoration. With consistency, it creates a visible glow and deeper sense of ease that reflects radiance from within.”

Sun Protection and Barrier Repair Before the Wedding

It is paramount to use sunscreen daily regardless of the skincare regimen you choose.

“When it comes to skincare, focus on calming and strengthening the skin barrier, and don’t go for any exfoliation or harsh skincare treatments at least two weeks before the big day. Lastly, stick to barrier-repairing moisturizers and never skip sunscreen!” declares Dr. Bindu Sthalekar, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Skin Smart Solutions .

Skincare Tips for Grooms: Control Oil and Shine on the Big Day

If you have an oily complexion, a tailored approach to skincare will help your skin look dewy and not oily on your wedding day.

Advertisement

“For those prone to oiliness — especially grooms — I recommend using a lightweight mattifying serum instead of a heavy moisturizer. It helps control shine, blurs the appearance of pores, and supports hydration. Many people don’t realize that oily skin can often be a response to dehydration. When your skin lacks moisture, it can overcompensate by producing even more oil,” remarks Diana Choi, beauty brand strategist and founder of Vibes of Grace .