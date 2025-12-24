Tips for Getting Magazine-Worthy Wedding Photos, According to the Pros

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When my husband and I were planning our wedding last year, we knew photography would be one of the most important decisions we’d make. Long after the flowers wilt and the music fades, the photos are what remain, the clearest record of not just how the day looked, but how it felt.

That understanding shaped how we approached the process. We weren’t just looking for beautiful images, but for someone who could capture the moments in between, the emotion, the energy and the details that tend to blur together.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

To help couples do the same, I spoke with some of the wedding industry’s most respected photographers about what truly makes a difference on the wedding day. From building a realistic timeline to working with light and letting go of perfection, here’s what they want couples to know to get the most out of their wedding photos.

Choose A Photographer You Feel Comfortable With And Can Trust To Get The Best Shots Of You

The first step to finding the right photographer is to research and shortlist a few professionals whose work you connect with. From there, experts advise speaking directly with photographers to determine whether there’s chemistry and whether you can trust them to do their best work on your special day.

“When you’re looking for a photographer, have a real conversation with them to do an overall vibe check and ask them how they work with other vendors at weddings,” explains Mandee Johnson, owner of Mandee Johnson Photography. “You want a team that cares as much, if not more, about your experience at your wedding while also taking stellar photos.”

Advertisement

It’s also important to meet virtually or in person to make sure you’re aligned and that your photographer fully understands your vision.

“A deep rapport between a couple and their photographer is essential to produce photographs that show the photographer understands what their client values and how they move when they feel completely unjudged,” observes Anna Solo, owner of Anna Solo Photography.

(Carissa Woo Photography)

Build A Realistic Timeline With Included Buffer Time

After choosing your photographer, the next step is to sit down with them and your wedding planner to build a realistic timeline. Wedding professionals consistently recommend padding the schedule with buffer time.

“I always tell my couples to think of their wedding timeline like holiday travel,” notes photographer Carissa Woo of Carissa Woo Photography. “You build in buffer time not because things will go wrong, but because that’s when the magic shows up. Give yourself breathing room between events, and your photographer will be able to catch the real you, the laughter, the nerves, the sparkly eyes, the chaos, the joy.”

According to experts, this breathing room is often when the strongest candid images are made.

Advertisement

“Those unscripted moments between the major events, when your grandmother touches your cheek, when your friends run to high-five you after your ceremony, when you and your spouse take a moment to soak it all in, happen because there were pockets of unscheduled time between the main events,” adds Melani Lust, owner of Melani Lust Photography.

(Photo by The Lounge Booth)

Consider The Lighting, Always

Lighting is another major factor to consider when planning a wedding day timeline. The period shortly after sunrise or before sunset, when sunlight is softer and warmer, is widely considered the best window for outdoor portraits.

“Golden hour is pure magic, so keep 40 to 50 minutes before sunset free if possible,” share Apoorv Mohan Shrivastav and Sanyogita Sao, co-founders of Plush Affairs. “Those small breaks in the schedule often give us the most beautiful, spontaneous shots. In the end, it’s not about perfect posing, it’s about honest moments and letting your real chemistry show.”

Beyond golden hour, photographers also encourage couples to think intentionally about lighting throughout the day.

“No matter how beautiful the decor is, if the lighting is not right, the emotion will not translate into the photograph,” emphasizes Shrey Bhagat, founder of Raabta By Shrey Bhagat. “Soft, directional light during sunrise or sunset is ideal, but even for indoor events, intentional lighting can completely transform the mood and depth of the visuals.”

Advertisement

(Carissa Woo Photography)

Communicate Your Love Language With Your Photographer

Many professionals believe it’s helpful for couples to share their personalities and emotional dynamics upfront.

“I have my couples take the Enneagram and the Five Love Languages quiz,” shares Santa Barbara-based photographer Rachel Wakefield. “It gives me a deeper understanding of what makes them feel connected so I can photograph them in a way that’s true to who they are, not a version of themselves that feels performative.”

She adds that when quality time is a couple’s love language, she intentionally builds space into the day for them to slow down together.

Focus On Your Connection, Not Posing For The Camera

When the cameras are rolling, photographers encourage couples to focus on each other rather than the lens.

“A few simple things make all the difference,” explain Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal of The Lounge Booth. “Hype each other up, acknowledge what makes you feel beautiful, take a few grounding breaths and focus on being present with your partner rather than performing for the camera.”

Advertisement

(Carissa Woo Photography)

Have An Unplugged Wedding Ceremony

Many photographers also recommend an unplugged ceremony, asking guests to put away their phones so professionals can work without obstruction.

“An important tip I give my couples is to have an unplugged ceremony and leave the photography to the professionals so everyone can be present and enjoy the moment,” advises photographer Zara Alina Aleksanyan. “This also ensures that no one blocks the photographer’s view of the ceremony’s most meaningful moments.”

Opt For Film Photography

Some photographers suggest choosing film alongside digital coverage for a more organic feel.

“Today’s couples are craving raw, candid memories, and film delivers that in a way digital can’t,” reflects Deirdre Mead, film wedding photographer at Deirdre Photography. “In a world full of technically perfect phone photos, film offers intention, emotion and the kind of nostalgia that makes an image feel like a memory.”

(Rachel Wakefield)

Advertisement

Set Aside Time For Portraits Before The Wedding Events

Finally, photographers recommend carving out dedicated time for portraits before the ceremony begins.

“I highly encourage booking an engagement session before your wedding day,” recommends Audey Shen of Audey Shen Photography. “That way, during the wedding, you can relax, stop worrying about posing and actually enjoy your celebration.”

This time can also take the form of a first look on the wedding day.

“If you want to enjoy the cocktail hour in full, the only way to do that is by choosing to do a first look,” notes Meghan Lynch of Meghan Lynch Photography. “I like to wrap up all portraits about 45 minutes before the ceremony so couples can relax as guests arrive instead of moving straight from portraits down the aisle.”