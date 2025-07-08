More Color, More Joy: Summer Weddings Are Getting Bolder and Brighter

A summer wedding presents couples with a unique opportunity to incorporate bold hues, fun patterns, and playful elements into their decor, celebrating the warmth and energy of the season.

To help you discover the top summer wedding decor trends of 2025, we spoke to nine wedding planners and decor experts. Here’s their best advice on how to craft a summer wedding celebration that is both beautiful and memorable.

Vibrant Summer Wedding Color Palettes for 2025

This summer, couples are choosing not just two, but a kaleidoscope of arresting hues for their wedding decor. Embracing bold wedding color palettes is one of the biggest trends in summer wedding decor for 2025.

“Couples no longer feel relegated to a ‘this and that’ color scheme, focusing on just a pair of hues. They are trending towards more expansive color palettes, with an emphasis on bold and bright,” declares Kevin Dennis, design specialist and owner of Fantasy Sound Event Services. “We’re seeing this take shape for both the ceremony and reception, with an array of colors featured in free-standing structures, tablescapes, and the bar.”

Brides and grooms are opting for rich, dark, and luxurious hues such as red, especially for wedding receptions.

“I’m seeing a lot of deep reds adorning moody indoor reception spaces chosen to contrast with outdoor ceremony venues that are light, airy, and natural,” adds McKenzi Taylor, event planner and founder of Gather After. “Going from a sunny floral-filled garden to a rich, dark, velvety, muscular and upscale lounge space for the reception makes for a dynamic energy shift that catches guests attention from one part of the wedding day to the next.”

(Courtesy of McKenzi Taylor)

Fruit-Filled Centerpieces and Textural Details for a Fresh Look

Weddings this season are embracing vibrant seasonal fruits as centerpieces and decor accessories. Incorporating fruit wedding centerpieces and textured details is a standout summer wedding idea for 2025.

“Summer weddings are leaning into seasonal produce as decor—think lemons, kumquats, or even heirloom tomatoes incorporated into centerpieces or escort displays,” says Martina Asgari-Majd, wedding planner and founder of Parisa Social Events. “It brings color, freshness, and a touch of playfulness to the tablescape, especially when paired with textured linens or rattan chargers. It’s a great way to make florals feel more organic and less fussy while still being elevated.”

These fruity additions are an easy way to incorporate bright colors and unique shapes into the wedding decor.

“We’ve always loved mixed-medium centerpieces, and this summer, fruit is trending as the ‘it’ addition for elevating tablescapes,” adds Paula Ramirez, wedding expert and owner of Mankin Mansion Wedding & Event Estate. “This trend pairs well with the bright colors often associated with the summer wedding season.”

(Photo by Gabby Decos / Courtesy Parisa Social Events)

Grand Floral Installations and Lush Arrangements

This summer, floral decor isn’t limited to tablescapes. Couples are choosing grand installations that feel both organic and magnificent—think lush floral installations and dramatic statement flowers, a leading wedding decor trend for 2025.

“Floral design is moving beyond the table and into the treetops—literally. We’re seeing a rise in lush floral installations that not only incorporate the natural beauty of the venue but elevate it,” declares Nirjary Desai, event producer and founder of Kis(Cubed) Events. “By building around existing trees or architectural features, and rigging florals from the ceiling, we create a dramatic, almost ethereal effect that feels both organic and grand. It’s about letting nature lead, then amplifying it with intentional design.”

(Photo by Charmi Pena / Courtesy Kis(Cubed) Events)

Earthy Elegance: Artisanal Ceramics and Marigold Accents

Couples are opting for earthy touches in the form of artisanal ceramics and terracotta pots paired with striking florals. Earthy summer wedding decor using handcrafted terracotta and marigold floral arrangements is both timeless and on-trend.

“This season, we’re bringing a fresh twist to traditional decor by pairing vivid marigolds with terracotta pots. The bold hues of marigolds instantly brighten up any space. While artisanal ceramics add an earthy elegance that feels both timeless and contemporary,” notes Sahiba Puri, decor expert and founder of Events By Sahiba. “We love using handcrafted terracotta designs as floral vessels, table accents, and even as personalized giveaways. They bring texture, warmth, and a beautiful, organic feel to outdoor celebrations.”

(Courtesy Events By Sahiba)

Pattern Play: Mixing and Matching Elegant Designs

Brides and grooms are choosing to incorporate a number of patterns in their wedding decor to introduce dynamic and unexpected elements. Mixing and matching wedding patterns is a key way to create a luxurious, memorable wedding day.

“This summer, we are seeing an increased interest in curating elegant patterns throughout the wedding day,” states Kimberly Sisti, lead planner, floral designer and owner of SISTI & CO. “Instead of relying on traditional solid colors, many couples are looking to patterns to captivate guests and create a truly memorable aesthetic. Additionally, we are seeing more clients open to integrating multiple patterns to create another layer of sophistication and, by extension, true luxury into their wedding festivities.”

(Photo by Carmen Santorelli Photography / Courtesy of SISTI & CO. )

Tropical and Nostalgic Touches for Summer Celebrations

Couples are requesting designers add nostalgic and tropical elements to make their summer wedding decor stand out. Incorporating tropical wedding decor ideas and nostalgic details helps personalize the event and celebrate the season.

“Nostalgic touches continue to dominate summer decor trends and we’re loving seeing how personal couples are getting with their sentimental additions,” says Thomas Waters, event planner and owner of The Renaissance. “Some couples are getting particularly sentimental, incorporating treasured childhood relics while others are paying homage to past decades with vintage inspired glassware and dishes.”

(Photo by Mandee Johnson)

Brides and grooms are opting for playful tropical decor elements to celebrate the summer season.

Jenna Nickl-Jones, senior catering manager at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, adds: “We’re seeing lots of tropical elements at summer weddings – palm trees, light pinks, and birds of paradise; that whole vibe. One of our couples in September is even doing a giant statement wall with whole coconuts, each featuring a guest’s name and table assignment, which also doubles as a welcome drink station. I’ve also seen surfboards used as a guest book before, where guests sign instead of a traditional book.”