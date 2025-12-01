The New Wedding Planning Playbook: Trends That Are Going Out of Style in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As a wedding writer I spend a lot of time watching wedding trends rise, peak, and quietly fade. Some manage to stick around, becoming the new must-have for any bride planning her wedding. Many more burn bright for a season and then seem to disappear almost overnight. With 2026 fast upon us, I’m hearing the same question again and again from couples and planners alike: What are we finally leaving behind next year?

My sense was that there is certain energy around this coming wedding season, a feeling that couples are carving out space for more individuality, more of what actually feels good. So I caught up with several of my favorite industry experts to check my hunch, and to get a read on what’s falling out of favor in 2026 and what couples will be choosing instead.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Why Overly Curated Wedding Parties Are Fading in 2026

Traditionally, every ceremony had a group of people standing with the couple in matching outfits. That era is fading. Natasha Churches, owner and planner at Aisle & Co., notes that overly curated and hyper-matching wedding parties are officially on their way out.

Advertisement

“Couples are leaning toward a more natural, editorial look that lets each member of the wedding party shine in their own silhouette while still honoring a shared aesthetic and palette,” she explains.

Wedding or bridal parties as a whole are also becoming less relevant.

“2026 couples are choosing to celebrate their day without traditional wedding attendants or wedding parties,” shares Maegan DeCrescenzo, owner and photographer of Fox and Veil Photography. “Instead of micromanaging additional people, you can invite your besties to attend as guests.”

Couples who still want their closest relationships highlighted are simply spending time with them while getting ready or taking group photos. “Instead of having a traditional wedding party, more and more of our 2026 couples are opting to skip the formalities and surround themselves with loved ones while getting ready,” observes Santa Barbara-based event planner Tyler Speier.

Advertisement

(Rae Marshall Photography / Courtesy Aisle and Co. )

The Decline of Black and White Wedding Color Palettes

We’ve all been to weddings with a black-and-white color scheme. Chic in a sense, yes, but increasingly overdone.

“The black-and-white timeless palette is losing steam,” notes Craig Peterman, owner of Craig Peterman Photography & Videography. “2026 is about color with a pulse with saturated, bold colors and textured mixes used in big, confident strokes across all wedding details. Gone is the museum-white vibe. Heavy color weddings are in for 2026 in a refreshing, bold way.”

Advertisement

Experts are seeing couples embrace brighter hues and layered textures to bring more warmth and character to their decor. Brooke Bates, senior catering sales and events manager at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, points out that bold colors and mixed textures across furniture, linens, metals, and florals are becoming a go-to. “Couples are leaning into richer and more expressive designs,” she adds.

The Role of Wedding Content Creator is on the Rise

Wedding content creators are now a standard part of the vendor lineup. By next year, it’ll be rare not to see one.

“A growing trend we’re seeing with 2026 couples is choosing to go with a content creator instead of a videographer,” explains Susan David, co-founder at Honeyfitz Events. “Content creators can offer an unfiltered take on the big day with behind-the-scenes moments from prep to the vows, the reception, and even the after party. They also work quickly and can produce multiple short-form videos in days and sometimes even hours.”

Advertisement

(Magnolia West Photography / Courtesy Honeyfitz Events)

Couples Are Rethinking Classic Wedding Traditions

Many long-standing traditions are taking a backseat. The bouquet toss, garter toss, and other classics are often being replaced with more personal, interactive activities.

“Couples are rethinking which ‘classic’ elements actually feel meaningful and true to them,” explains photographer Zara Alina Aleksanyan. “We’re seeing unique live performances or dance routines, fun games like pass the bouquet, and amazing light shows during dance hour.”

Personalization Takes the Lead

“We’re seeing more moments of personalization to shape the overall experience,” note Katie Webb Brundige and Meghan Clem, co-founders of Intertwined Events. “A lot of our clients have been taking the time to write personal notes or thank yous for their escort walls. And most of our weddings are asking for custom matches or matchbooks with wedding dates, monograms, logos, and more.”

(Erica Streelman Photography / Courtesy Intertwined Events)

Overstuffed, Overly Formal Sit-Down Dinners

The long, formal, multi-course dinner is losing ground to more fluid, experiential formats.

Advertisement

“Five courses, too many speeches, and slow pacing are fading. Guests want movement and connection,” explains wedding planner Jove Meyer. “We’re going to see a lot more fixed-format dining receptions. Think cocktail style with chef stations, progressive dining that moves guests through spaces, and lounge-style seating blended with traditional tables. My tip is to make the meal an experience, not a marathon!”

Minimalist Ceremony Arbors and Natural Backdrops

Couples planning outdoor destination ceremonies are choosing minimalist arbors or no arbors at all to celebrate the view.

“When adding a structure would only obstruct the great natural view, couples are embracing open horizons and letting the scenery act as their ceremony backdrop,” notes Kate Hickey, owner of Sunshower Weddings. For couples who still want a dramatic floral moment, she’s seeing ground floral meadows or lush aisle installations that bring impact without blocking the landscape.

Advertisement

(Aly Dove Photography / Courtesy Sunshower Weddings)

Tiered Wedding Cakes And Formal Cake Cutting Are Losing Their Spotlight

Traditional tiered cakes are becoming less of a priority as couples choose desserts that feel more aligned with their tastes.

“Tiered wedding cakes are taking a backseat in 2026,” explains Mary Dicus, catering sales manager at Hotel Californian. “Couples are leaning into custom dessert experiences that feel more personal and interactive. We recently created a fully custom Millefoglie that served as the hero piece of the couple’s dessert spread.”

Advertisement

Formal cake-cutting moments are also shifting. “Instead of a large, staged cake moment, many are opting for an intimate cutting just for themselves while treating guests to high-energy dessert experiences like passed espresso martinis, mini affogatos, bite-size malasadas, or playful dessert shooters,” notes Puamelia Mataele, assistant director of special events at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

(Amber Gress Photography / Courtesy Jove Meyer)

The End of Cookie-Cutter Photobooths and Posed Images

Wedding photography is shifting toward more personalized, social-media-ready galleries.

Advertisement

“Couples are moving away from static, cookie-cutter photo booths and poses,” note Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal of The Lounge Booth. “People are enjoying more experiential setups with personalized backdrops that reflect their story and style. And because social media is such a big part of weddings now, they want photos that are captured, edited, and ready to share instantly.”

(Courtesy The Lounge Booth)

Saxophone Player And DJ Combination is Growing Stale

Entertainment experts note that the saxophone-plus-DJ pairing has lost its novelty.

“Depending on your preferred music, there are so many other options that work beautifully with a DJ,” explains Zorawar Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Desi Beat Collective. “A trumpet for a dose of high energy, an electric violin for an edgy feel, a percussionist to get the party started, or even a handpan for a completely different texture that leaves guests mesmerized.”

Advertisement

Why More Couples Are Choosing Micro Weddings

With rising costs and a renewed appetite for intimate gatherings, micro weddings and elopements will continue to grow.

“In 2026, personalization is shaping how couples celebrate, and micro weddings are emerging as a standout choice,” notes Victoria Philios, event sales manager at The William Vale. “Large weddings remain timeless, but intimate gatherings invite more intention and ease.”

(Sam Ortiz / William Vale)