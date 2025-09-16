A New AI-Powered Tool From David’s Bridal Takes the Chaos Out of Wedding Planning

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For many brides, the journey from “Yes!” to “I do” is as exciting as it is overwhelming. Booking venues, coordinating vendors, tracking guest lists and trying to make every detail feel just right is a lot to manage. And while countless checklists exist online, most only scratch the surface.

“Most lists will tell you, ‘Here are 30 things you need to do for your wedding,’” says Elina Vilk, President & Chief Business Officer at David’s Bridal. “But they don’t tell you all the things around it. Women carry so much with them day to day. You might book your engagement photoshoot, that’s one task, but then there’s everything under that: finding the photographer, deciding what to wear, hair and makeup, accessories. There are hundreds of small decisions that make planning stressful.”

Introducing Pearl Planner by David’s Bridal

That insight led to Pearl Planner, a wedding-specific digital platform designed to simplify the process without losing the joy. Nearly 90% of brides will visit David’s Bridal at some point in their dress search and Vilk says many of them are looking for more than a gown. They’re looking for guidance. “They often don’t know how to choose a dress or plan their wedding because they’re trying to match their vision with a tight budget, a unique venue or a destination. It’s anxiety inducing, seeing weddings that aren’t realistic for them. Pearl Planner helps them navigate all of that.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

A Digital Wedding Planner That Personalizes the Process

The newly launched platform is interactive and intuitive, designed to feel like more than just a checklist. Brides can build a vision board in under a minute, generate a personalized website in 60 seconds and follow a planning timeline that adapts to them rather than the other way around. It’s predictive and proactive, able to jump in when you’re stuck whether that’s suggesting a playlist, reshuffling your timeline or offering a reassuring reminder that things will fall into place.

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

Connecting Couples With Wedding Vendors

Pearl Planner also connects couples with the vendors who bring weddings to life. Instead of endless searching, the platform suggests florists, venues, photographers and beauty pros tailored to your style, budget and timeline, surfacing options only when it’s time to book. The result is less noise and more clarity.

Advertisement

An Evolving Planning Tool for Every Stage

“It’s really about creating embedded experiences,” Vilk says. “We’re not just tracking tasks; we’re showing brides how all the pieces fit together. Phase one focuses on essentials but the platform is built to evolve as couples need more guidance.”

(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

Keeping the Focus on Joy

While Pearl Planner helps keep logistics under control, Vilk emphasizes that technology is only part of the equation. “Planning a wedding isn’t just about checking boxes,” she says. “It’s about seeing your vision come to life while keeping stress at bay. Pearl Planner makes that easier, but there’s still nothing like having a planner by your side for the moments that truly matter.”

Advertisement

One Hub for Wedding Planning

Ultimately, Pearl Planner gives couples one central hub where all the moving pieces live, a personalized dashboard that gets tasks out of your head and into an organized plan. It can’t replace the creativity, intuition and emotional support a human planner provides but it can make the journey smoother, clearer and more fun.