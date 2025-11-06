Beyond the Mood Board — Couples Can Now Step Inside Their Wedding Plans Before the Big Day

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For most couples, planning a wedding requires a healthy imagination. You look at floor plans, mood boards and renderings, hoping everything fits together the way you picture it. But even for those who work in design, it can be surprisingly hard to see a space to scale.

That challenge is what inspired husband and wife team Chay and Kim Lapin to create Walk Your Plans LA, an immersive studio where couples can walk through a life-size projection of their wedding layout before the big day.

“Even as professionals in design, real estate and construction, we realized how difficult it can be to visualize a space,” says Chay. “That challenge shows up everywhere, from building a home to planning an event. For someone who doesn’t do this every day, the process can feel overwhelming. We wanted to create a space that brings the dream to life in a way that feels exciting, not stressful.”

Advertisement

Inside their Los Angeles warehouse, the experience begins the moment you arrive. The open-concept space features a coffee bar, lounge seating and a full kitchen and bar area. “We designed each area to feel calm, comfortable and inspiring,” says Kim. “People move naturally through the space, which helps them relax and get creative. It’s not unusual to see couples make a dozen or more meaningful changes once they see their layout at full scale.”

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

Walking Through Your Wedding Before It Happens

Using advanced projection technology, Walk Your Plans displays a couple’s exact ceremony or reception layout, scaled to the inch, across the studio floor. Couples and planners can walk the aisle, arrange seating and make edits in real time. “It’s an emotional experience,” Chay shares. “You can literally stand where your vows will be exchanged or see exactly how the tables fill the room. For many couples, that’s when it really hits them.”

The team works closely with planners, designers and venues to ensure accuracy. As long as a scaled drawing of the venue is available, Walk Your Plans can project it precisely, eliminating the need for multiple site visits. Any changes appear instantly so decisions can happen on the spot.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Walk Your Plans LA )

Inside the Los Angeles Studio Changing Wedding Planning

What makes Walk Your Plans so unique is its interactivity and flexibility. Couples can test different seating charts, décor concepts or floor plan options within minutes. Want to see if ten guests fit comfortably at a table? Curious how rectangular tables would look instead of rounds? It can all be done immediately.

The discoveries can be eye-opening. “We see everything from aisles that are too narrow to cake tables blocking views or centerpieces that look oversized in the space,” says Chay. “These are details you would never notice on paper, but once you see them to scale, the perspective completely changes.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Planning a Wedding in L.A.? Here’s What No One Tells You

Turning Technology Into a Personal Experience

The Lapins are expanding the experience to include Virtual and Augmented Reality, allowing couples to view 3D layouts through headsets or mobile devices. But at its core, Walk Your Plans is about connection, not just technology. “We’ve seen laughter, tears and families hugging,” says Kim. “When couples bring their loved ones, it becomes an experience in itself. They’re not just planning their wedding; they’re living it.”

Each session is designed to be simple and stress-free. Pricing is hourly, with most couples needing one or two sessions. Some planners purchase packages for multiple clients while others book a second visit closer to the wedding day for reassurance.

Advertisement

“We think of it as insurance for your layout,” says Chay. “It saves time, prevents costly mistakes and gives couples peace of mind before one of the biggest days of their lives.”

(Courtesy Walk Your Plans LA)

The Future of Immersive Wedding Planning

Although Walk Your Plans LA has become a favorite among wedding professionals, its uses go far beyond events. The concept originated in the construction industry to help clients visualize homes and commercial spaces before they were built. Now it is transforming the way couples and planners approach weddings and could soon redefine how people design any milestone experience.

“At the end of the day, people want confidence and calm,” says Chay. “If you can take away the guesswork and bring their vision to life before the day arrives, that changes everything.”