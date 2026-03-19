Advertisement
Wedding Proposals

Vera Wang Says “I Dough” to Dunkin’: How A Box of Munchkins Could Score You a Custom Ring Box and a Designer Gown

Vera Wang adjusts a custom Dunkin' pink dress.
(Dunkin’)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Vera Wang never fails to turn heads with her incredible bridal collections. Now she’s taking her talents into the bakery, thanks to a collaboration with Dunkin’ to celebrate National Proposal Day.

Weddings & Celebrations

Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

On March 20, the chain is giving customers a limited-edition “I Dough” ring box with the purchase of a 25- or 50-count order of Munchkins for as long as supplies last at select locations. There’s no diamond in the box, though — there’s something better (depending on your priorities)! Inside you’ll find one of Dunkin’s new Wedding Cake Munchkins, a glazed blueberry cake donut hole finished with wedding cake-flavored sprinkles.

The Dunkin' 'I Dough' box
(Dunkin’)
Advertisement

Though it may be the norm, not every proposal story needs to involve a trip to Spain, a violinist, or a choreographed Beyonce dance. With more couples foregoing wedding traditions, some people would absolutely rather get engaged over coffee and a donut — that’s exactly who the “I Dough” box is designed for.

With Vera Wang taking on a new title as Dunkin’s Chief Proposal Officer, there is also an opportunity for one lucky bride to walk the aisle in style. From March 20 through April 3, fans can enter a contest by posting a proposal video on Instagram or TikTok, tagging both brands and using #DunkinVeraWangcontest.

The I Dough box with Dunkin' donut proposal essentials.
(Dunkin’ )
Advertisement

The one winner will receive a bridal experience at Vera Wang’s flagship salon in New York City or Beverly Hills and have their go-to Dunkin’ order embroidered inside the gown. Think an updated Phantom Thread for the modern, highly-caffeinated bride on the go.

Dunkin’ is not trying to convince anyone that donut holes are the new diamond. They’re just making a strong case that romance, for some couples, might look a lot more like a donut box than a velvet one.

More Weddings & Celebrations

The couple's wedding ceremony at the temple.

Long-Distance, Full-Time Jobs, and One Stolen Truck: An “Inconvenient” Romance Led to the Wedding of Their Dreams

Zendaya outside of the wedding chapel and hugging the bride.

Zendaya Highlights “The Drama” in Las Vegas as She Steps in as an Official Wedding Witness

A bride wears Oksana Mukha in Chicago.

Designing Wedding Gowns in Wartime Ukraine: OKSANA MUKHA Focuses on “More Light, Clarity, and Quiet Strength”

Jfk Jr and Carolyn Bessette on their wedding day outside of The First

Leading Experts Reveal How to Pull Off That Iconic JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Secret Wedding Vibe in 2026

The Steffie gown in ivory.

Willowby Teases The ‘Curio’ Magic: Why “Misbehaving” Is The Secret To This Modern Bridal Collection

Azature at work in his studio.

Azature Built a Jewelry House on Rare Stones and a $5,000 Risk—Now He’s Redefining Bridal Luxury

A sapphire and diamond engagement band by The Clear Cut

Top Jewelers Weigh In Why Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Ring Is Sparking a Huge 2026 Engagement Trend

Two designs from Fluid Bridal by Harris Reed

With Fluid Bridal, Harris Reed Highlights a New Vision: “It’s About Letting Gender Melt Away”

A wedding party poses in front of their barn wedding venue.

The “Modern Barn” Rules: How to Elevate Your Wedding Venue and Skip the 2016 Cliches

A couple poses for a carousel wedding photo.

The Top Wedding Day Regrets: Stop Planning So Much for the Photos and Focus on These Things Instead

Wedding ProposalsGoods & RetailBridal DesignersWedding PlanningConsumer Goods

Weddings & Celebrations

Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement