Vera Wang Says “I Dough” to Dunkin’: How A Box of Munchkins Could Score You a Custom Ring Box and a Designer Gown

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Vera Wang never fails to turn heads with her incredible bridal collections. Now she’s taking her talents into the bakery, thanks to a collaboration with Dunkin’ to celebrate National Proposal Day.

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On March 20, the chain is giving customers a limited-edition “I Dough” ring box with the purchase of a 25- or 50-count order of Munchkins for as long as supplies last at select locations. There’s no diamond in the box, though — there’s something better (depending on your priorities)! Inside you’ll find one of Dunkin’s new Wedding Cake Munchkins, a glazed blueberry cake donut hole finished with wedding cake-flavored sprinkles.

(Dunkin’)

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Though it may be the norm, not every proposal story needs to involve a trip to Spain, a violinist, or a choreographed Beyonce dance. With more couples foregoing wedding traditions, some people would absolutely rather get engaged over coffee and a donut — that’s exactly who the “I Dough” box is designed for.

With Vera Wang taking on a new title as Dunkin’s Chief Proposal Officer, there is also an opportunity for one lucky bride to walk the aisle in style. From March 20 through April 3, fans can enter a contest by posting a proposal video on Instagram or TikTok, tagging both brands and using #DunkinVeraWangcontest.

(Dunkin’ )

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The one winner will receive a bridal experience at Vera Wang’s flagship salon in New York City or Beverly Hills and have their go-to Dunkin’ order embroidered inside the gown. Think an updated Phantom Thread for the modern, highly-caffeinated bride on the go.

Dunkin’ is not trying to convince anyone that donut holes are the new diamond. They’re just making a strong case that romance, for some couples, might look a lot more like a donut box than a velvet one.