Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

As an artist in Los Angeles, Hannah Polskin is used to designing site-specific installations. So it was only natural that when it came time to plan her wedding with then-fiance Gil Manzuri, her creator instinct kicked in. The couple, who live in Beverly Hills, exchanged vows this past June beneath a sculptural chuppah that Hannah created herself.

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

Everything about the design of her wedding was as artful as it was deeply personal. It was art, after all, that brought Gil and Hannah together, first connecting when he purchased one of her paintings in 2020. Though they didn’t meet in person at the time, fate stepped in one year later when they matched on The Lox Club, a dating app. The triptych painting of Hannah’s creation that sparked their connection became the blueprint for the wedding canopy, its flowing lines re-imagined in architectural form.

“Normally, I sell my work without sentiment,” Hannah says, “but that piece started our whole story. It became the foundation for our chuppah, and we’ll keep it forever as a family heirloom.”

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

Santa Monica’s serene and sunny coastline offered the combination of modern elegance and relaxed California vibe the couple envisioned as the place to celebrate their union. “Casa Del Mar was perfect,” Hannah notes. “It was close to home, gave me the space to build the ambitious chuppah and the ballroom carried that timeless old-LA grandeur we love.”

The reception unfolded steps away from the ocean in Casa Del Mar’s grand ballroom, with flowers by Lindsay Cummins and catering by the hotel, alongside confections from The Butter End. Guests danced late into the night to sets by DJ Politik, while the day’s joyful cadence was orchestrated by planner Maryam Forutan of Delicate Details. Each magical moment was captured by photographer Jessica Livingston.

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

Both New York and Orange County–raised, Hannah and Gil have firmly rooted themselves in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. “Moving my home studio once was enough for a lifetime,” Hannah says with a laugh. “This city is where our life and love have taken shape.”

Their wedding also carried a poignant undercurrent of remembrance for loved ones lost: the couple honored family members lost during the October 7 tragedy in Israel. “We carry them with us, in our hearts, in our art, and now under this chuppah that brought us together again,” Hannah says.

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

Between meaningful rituals, a beachfront backdrop, and Hannah’s first foray into creating chuppahs for collectors, Hannah and Gil’s wedding day was as much a testament to artistry as it was to love. “I like to think I was my own guinea pig,” she says. “The whole celebration felt like an extension of the work that brought us together in the first place.”

(Jessica Livingston / Courtesy Hannah Polskin)

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Maryam Forutan, Delicate Details

Venue & Catering: Hotel Casa Del Mar

Wedding Cake: The Butter End

Florals: Lindsay Cummins

Photographer: Jessica Livingston

DJ: DJ Politik