Long-Distance, Full-Time Jobs, and One Stolen Truck: An “Inconvenient” Romance Led to the Wedding of Their Dreams

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Mehak Chopra and Bhavin Patel’s wedding may have ultimately been expansive in scale, but the story behind it began in a more practical (and very easy to relate to) place: two people with demanding lives figuring out how to make a relationship work within the chaos.

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Dating “Long Distance” Between Orange County And Palm Springs

The couple met on a dating app while Mehak was living in Orange County and working as a nurse practitioner with two jobs. Bhavin was based in Palm Springs, running his business with very little downtime for dating. The distance between them seemed manageable enough on a map. In practice, it required a little more strategy and finesse.

“Making the relationship work required intention from the very beginning,” Mehak told LA Times Studios Weddings.

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She often drove to see him, but when she needed him in Orange County, he always showed up. That mutual effort, she says, made it clear early on that they were building something lasting. Looking back, she sees that dating season as the blueprint for the marriage itself, one built on flexibility and choosing each other even when it was difficult or inconvenient.

(Balerina Films)

A Rooftop Proposal In Los Angeles Starring Louie The Corgi

The proposal had already set the tone.

Bhavin planned it himself, and told Mehak they were attending a work-related event in Los Angeles. Instead, the day ended at sunset on a rooftop overlooking the city, where he proposed without giving away a single hint in advance.

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“I had absolutely no idea it was coming,” Mehak said.

Part of the reason it caught her so completely off guard was timing. Just two weeks earlier, Bhavin’s truck had been stolen from his home. Mehak drove out to help, contacted the police and kept asking questions until they were able to track it down. Bhavin and his best friend eventually went to retrieve it from Mexico. With those chaotic events still so recent, an engagement was the last thing on her mind.

The proposal became even more personal with one detail that made it unmistakably theirs: Mehak’s family corgi dog, Louie, was there as the engagement ring bearer.

Afterward, Bhavin surprised her again by bringing together her closest friends and family at a nearby Airbnb, where everyone spent the evening eating, celebrating and taking in the exciting news.

(Courtesy Mehak Chopra)

(Balerina Films)

Planning A Week Full of Family and Tradition

When it came time to plan the wedding, Mehak already knew she wanted the celebration to feel traditional and layered rather than rushed.

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The couple worked with a planner, which felt essential given the scope of the week Mehak had in mind, and the fact that she was balancing wedding logistics with a full work schedule. This was never just one day on a timeline. It was a sequence of events, each with its own kinetic atmosphere and emotional significance.

“Each day carried its own meaning, energy, and purpose,” Mehak said.

That approach shaped both the practical decisions and the visual ones. Mehak said she had frank conversations early on with her mother-in-law and father-in-law about ideas that went slightly beyond traditional expectations, and she credits them with supporting that vision and helping make it possible.

One of the details she cared about most was the mandap. Rather than treating it as a standard ceremonial backdrop, she wanted it to carry its own identity within the wedding design. The result was a custom Singapore-inspired mandap built specifically for the occasion.

“My parents gave me their full blessings and trusted me completely, choosing to step back while allowing me creative freedom throughout the process,” Mehak said.

Bhavin’s role was just as hands-on on the reception side. From his entrance to the visual flow of the evening, Mehak said many of those choices were shaped together as a couple.

(Balerina Films)

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Mehendi, and the Other Celebrations Set the Tone for the Big Day

Because the celebration unfolded over several days, Mehak did not want the events leading up to the ceremony to feel like filler.

One of the gatherings that stays with her most is the mehendi night, which took place at her uncle’s home. It was intentionally more intimate than some of the larger wedding events and, because of that, carried a different energy.

“It felt less like a formal event and more like a celebration with the people closest to us,” Mehak said. “Everyone was dancing, eating, and truly enjoying themselves.”

At the same time, the week demanded constant coordination across families, venues around Los Angeles, traditions, various wedding dresses, and timing. But for Mehak, that level of effort was worth it, as each event represented a different facet of both their relationship and their cultural background.

(Balerina Films)

A Makeup Artist’s Advice Leads to a Moment of Quiet Before The Ceremony

After a week of celebrations, Mehak had known that the wedding day morning needed to begin quietly.

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During a bridal makeup trial for her bridal shower, she had asked her makeup artist, Dina, what one choice might make the day run more smoothly. That bit of wisdom led Mehak to arrange to get ready at an Airbnb with her cousin, who was also her maid of honor, best friend and, as she put it, “a sister in every way that matters.”

“That space set the tone for the entire day,” Mehak said.

The atmosphere was calm and focused, with music playing and very little unnecessary movement around her. It was a rhythm that helped create a sense of steadiness before the pace of the day accelerated into high gear.

The most emotional stretch of the morning came when her parents arrived for photos. Mehak said it was difficult to hold back tears, especially knowing she did not want to disturb her makeup.

(Balerina Films)

(Balerina Films)

Gujarati and Punjabi Traditions Come Together At the Mandir

For the ceremony itself, there was only one venue the couple had truly envisioned. The pair married at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, a choice tied not just to faith and culture but to family history as well.

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“It was important to me to be married in a place with spiritual and cultural significance,” Mehak said, “especially because it reflected something my grandmother had always hoped for.”

The temple also carried meaning for Bhavin’s side of the family, who are deeply connected to BAPS. Beginning the marriage there gave the ceremony a sense of continuity and grounding before the day opened shifted to celebration mode.

The ceremony brought together Gujarati and Punjabi traditions, with each ritual adding its own kind of meaning. One of the first was the antarpaat, when a cloth is held between the couple before the ceremony begins. When it was lowered, it marked the moment they officially came together.

The pheras, the ceremonial circles around the sacred fire, became another place where the couple made a deliberate choice. Gujarati weddings traditionally include four pheras, while Punjabi weddings often include seven.

“We chose to complete all seven, seeing the additional rounds as an opportunity for deeper intention and more blessings,” Mehak said.

For her, the symbolism expanded as the ceremony progressed, moving from vows around responsibility and stability into those centered on love, faith, friendship and growing together over time.

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The ceremony also included blessings from elders and family members, reinforcing the role of community and generational connection within the day.

One of the most memorable moments came through a gesture that subtly reworked tradition. In many ceremonies, the bride touches the groom’s feet as a sign of respect. Here, Bhavin chose to return the gesture.

“That moment felt especially meaningful to us because it reflected the kind of marriage we are building, one rooted in balance, support, and shared values.”

Even within the ceremonial structure, there was room for lightness. As Bhavin made his way toward Mehak, her bridesmaids played games with the groomsmen, bringing humor and movement into the procession and loosening the formality at just the right time.

(Balerina Films)

A Huntington Beach Reception Shifts the Day into Joyful Release

After the inland ceremony, the celebration moved to the coast.

The reception took place at The Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, creating a deliberate contrast with the stillness and spiritual gravity of the temple earlier in the day. Bhavin had wanted the evening to feel celebratory by the water, and the setting helped to give the reception a looser, more expansive energy.

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By then, the week had built toward release. The music, the movement and the shift in atmosphere allowed the evening to open up fully, with family and friends carrying that energy through the night.

It is one of the parts of the wedding they talk about most now, not only because of the setting, but because it brought everything they had spent months planning into focus at once.

“With the energy of the night, the music, and being surrounded by family and friends, there was a moment when Bhavin and I looked at each other and realized that this was something we had built together,” Mehak said.

(Balerina Films)

(Balerina Films)

A Foundation Built on Laughter and Mutual Respect

Looking back, Mehak does not describe the wedding week as flawless. There were small things that did not go exactly as planned, as there always are in a celebration of this scale. What shaped the experience more was the mindset she brought into it.

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A close friend had reminded her early on that stress and unexpected challenges were inevitable, but that the week did not need to be defined by them. She took that seriously and tried to choose flexibility over perfectionism.

That choice, she said, made it possible to experience the wedding as it was happening instead of constantly measuring it against an ideal.

Now, when she and Bhavin look back, the details that last are not logistical ones. They are the atmosphere of mehendi night, the laughter folded into the ceremony, the mutual gesture of respect at the mandap and the sense, at the reception, of having already built a first meaningful thing together.

(Balerina Films)

As Mehak professes succinctly: “That feeling of shared accomplishment and joy is what lingers most.”

Vendors:

Catering: Natraj

DJ: DJ O Fresh

Florist: Flower Allie

Photography/Videography: Balerina Films

Wedding Planner: Pree Events