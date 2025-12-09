Growing Up by Showing Up: Two High School Sweethearts Marked the Moment With Black Tie Style

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the 30 years they’ve been alive, there hasn’t been a time when Jerrold Smith II and Cheryl Des Vinges weren’t orbiting each other. But it would take until their sophomore year of high school for their stars to align.

“We met at my cousin’s sweet sixteen party,” said Des Vignes.

“And I had known her cousin since preschool or kindergarten,” echoed Smith.

While it was strange to both that they hadn’t met each other prior to that party, they clearly clicked. The pair began dating in senior year of high school and continued through college. That is when it became very clear this was something that could last.

(One Seven Films)

College Years That Defined Their Commitment

Smith played basketball at UCLA, meaning his time was taken up fully with classes and practices and games whether at home or on the road. It was a packed schedule with very little time for socializing.

That didn’t deter Des Vignes.

“She would come up to UCLA to spend the weekends with me,” he said. “But she wasn’t driving at the time so she’d take the bus, couple of buses to get to me. The commitment, the dedication, the wanting to take time to see me was kind of one of those moments where I knew.”

Des Vignes realized about the same time that she wanted to be with Smith for the long term, but stresses that both of them were focused on getting through college and graduating.

Still she says, “I feel like when you know that’s your person you just know, right?”

(One Seven Films)

(One Seven Films )

Careers and Opportunity in Los Angeles

Today, Des Vignes is a fashion designer, having graduated from Otis College of Art and Design. Smith is a marketing executive and content creator. Shortly after they graduated from college, an extraordinary opportunity came along when they were cast in Issa Rae’s reality TV series, The Sweet Life Los Angeles. The series, which aired on HBOMax, followed a group of young African American professionals in their 20s living their lives as examples of Black excellence.

A friend of Smith’s was auditioning for the show and was asked if he knew anyone else who might be a fit; He recommended Smith. When Smith went to audition he was asked the same question.

“Obviously I recommended Cheryl,” he said.

Being on the show was a chance to showcase their passion for growing their careers in Los Angeles, as well as a chance to share an incredible experience together. Even though Smith and Des Vignes were a couple at the time, their storylines were much more about their professional lives.

“I think the show did a really good job of highlighting her and her business, and how she was looking to grow in her career—and then me and my business, and some of the endeavors that I was making,” said Smith.

(Trish Rae)

(One Seven Films)

Navigating Love in the Public Eye

There’s no doubt that their being together sometimes made for engaging TV.

“When we’re in situations or showing how we support each other, it was obviously easy for us to roll out on each other in that way,” said Smith.

“I feel like us doing [the show] together was kind of like the easy part,” said Des Vignes. “I feel like it’s a little harder going through it alone. We were able to lean on each other.”

Smith agrees, noting that there could be difficult moments, like when the show’s fans might have opinions on what one or the other of them was doing and would comment online.

“You are opening your life up to strangers,” he said. “But the beauty in it is having each other to lean on in those moments. If the internet was talking down on me for something, she understood what I was going through and could keep me level headed and clear-minded and vice versa.”

(One Seven Films )

A Black-Tie Wedding Grounded in Community

That kind of experience might not have been ideal for everyone, but the pair clearly thrived separately and together. Smith proposed in June 2022 in Malibu on a spot overlooking the ocean at sunset, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

They wed on May 1, 2025 at the Majestic Downtown. Their original plan was to marry in Italy, but that proved unfeasible given the cost for the couple and their guests, and the fact that some family members couldn’t make such a trip. What happened instead was a black-tie bash that reflected their shared love of Los Angeles and the importance of the people closest to them.

“Everybody kind of put their hands on it which made it that much more special,” said Smith.

The cake was made by the bride’s close friend Briana Maye, and champagne came courtesy of Issa Rae’s Viarae. A friend of Des Vignes did the photography, while another friend of the couple served as DJ. Catering was by their go-to neighborhood spot Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine.

“We just wanted food that was very us. Something we loved. Something we knew was good,” said Des Vignes.

“We both love to eat,” echoed Smith. “And one of the things that we wanted our guests to be able to share with us is our love of food and the love of one of our favorite places.”

(One Seven Films)

The couple celebrated with close to 160 friends and family, and did not give their guests the option to include a plus one. Nearly everyone on the guest list had crossed paths before which created an atmosphere of family and familiarity.

“People were barely finishing their food before they started dancing,” said Smith. “I think I sweated through my socks by the end of the evening.”

They honeymooned in Greece and Italy, visiting Athens and Lake Como before returning home to Los Angeles.

“We are LA through and through,” exclaims Smith, proudly.