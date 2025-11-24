A Mendocino Wedding Guided by the Community — and the Landscape — That Raised Them

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For Emily and Daniel, choosing Mendocino County for their late-summer celebration wasn’t just a logistical decision. It was a return to the landscape where their story first took shape. The pair met as teenagers at Camp Winnarainbow, a storied circus and performing arts sleepaway camp founded by Woodstock icon Wavy Gravy on the historic Hog Farm commune. Emily, who grew up just outside the ranch on a cannabis farm in rural Northern California, recalls being “taken with Daniel from the moment we met.” She described the young Daniel as “earnest, wholesome and someone who really listened. Talking to him felt like you’d already known him for years.”

Though their friendship was deep, the timing was never quite right. A teenage falling-out led to seven years without speaking until the pandemic nudged them back into each other’s lives. “When COVID hit, I finally had the courage to reach out and mend the bridge,” Emily says. “We started dating basically immediately and have been nearly inseparable since. Destiny, in my opinion!”

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

(Taylor Mosby Photo )

A Berkeley Proposal Under a Moonbow

Daniel had been planning the proposal for months, even bringing the ring on dates and an international trip, waiting for the moment that felt right. That moment arrived the night before Christmas Eve in 2023 on Grizzly Peak in Berkeley, a place he’d walked “every night for so many years.” With a custom dark wooden ring box and an unexpected celestial backdrop, he got down on one knee. “We were really lucky because on that night there was a perfect moon bow unlike anything I’d seen before,” he recalls. Emily’s answer didn’t come immediately. “She was too busy jumping up and down,” he says. But it was, of course, yes.

Planning a Celebration That Felt Like Home

The couple opted for a two-year engagement to care for aging parents and plan a wedding that felt true to their community. Elegant but never “too fancy or stuffy,” Emily says. Hosting it in Mendocino County was non-negotiable. It was her hometown, their meeting place and the center of their shared history. Accessibility, natural beauty and a welcoming unfussy atmosphere shaped every decision.

Campovida in Hopland, California, nestled between the Mendocino and Sonoma wine regions, ended up being the ideal venue. Outdoors, wheelchair friendly and inherently picturesque, it allowed the couple to keep décor minimal while featuring local vendors wherever possible.

Daniel took on logistical tasks, securing their marriage license and helping his godfather get ordained, while supporting Emily’s vision. “I told her what was important to me. That we had our family, our friends and a good meal. And that she was there, of course,” he says with a laugh.

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

A Ceremony Led by the Man Who Brought Them Together

One of the most meaningful elements of the day was the officiant. Daniel’s godfather, known affectionately as Moonpuppy at Camp Winnarainbow. “He’s been an important and consistent father figure throughout my life,” Daniel says. “I couldn’t think of anyone more suited for the task and he accepted enthusiastically.”

The ceremony included a moment of comedy. Moonpuppy began speaking before Emily had even walked down the aisle. “It took a few minutes of him mostly talking about me for someone to get his attention,” Daniel recalls. Their coordinator panicked; the couple found it hilarious.

The escort card display became one of the wedding’s most personal and distinctive elements. Emily asked local Ukiah artist Dell Linney, a figure from her youth theater days, to design a bespoke seating installation incorporating a rainbow, Camp Winnarainbow’s color mascot. “She created the design, the physical sign itself and all the elements from scratch,” Emily explains. Each card featured “a small personalized sketch that reminds us of each guest,” doubling as an intimate keepsake.

A Final Gift of Time

The most poignant memory, Emily says, was her mother’s presence. “She died from cancer about two weeks after the wedding so her being able to attend at all was nothing short of a miracle.” The morning of the wedding, Emily woke before dawn to steam her mother’s dress and shawl, a quiet act of care she describes as “one of the last ways I could communicate with her when words didn’t fit anymore.”

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

Sweet Surprises and Shared Community

For Daniel, seeing Emily’s detailed planning come to life and witnessing the outpouring of help from friends was unforgettable. He also managed to sneak in a surprise: ice cream for the dessert table despite being told it wasn’t feasible due to the heat. “Difficult doesn’t mean impossible!” he laughs. Emily was delighted.

The day, woven through with Mendocino roots, felt quintessentially Californian. It was a celebration shaped by community, sense of place and the long winding arc of a love story that began in the redwoods and came full circle beneath them.

(Taylor Mosby Photo)

Vendors

Photo: Taylor Mosby Photo

Venue: Campovida - Hopland, CA

Coordinator: Ybarra Events

Florals: Clementina Floral

Hair and Makeup: Laura Paniagua

Sign: Dell L.

Catering: Sage Catering

Pies: Kemmy’s Pies

Cake: Craft House Baking

Harpist: Sonoma Harpist

Band: Campbell’s Jazz Soup

Rentals: Bright Event Rental