Advertisement
Ever Afters

Alex and Ohad: A Dream “Backyard” Wedding in the Heart of Downtown LA

Alex and Ohad are raised up on chairs during the traditional Jewish wedding ceremony.
(Taylor Mosby )
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

When Alex Woehrle and Ohad Ira Amram first matched on a dating app in Los Angeles over nine years ago, both were surprised to discover that, back in Atlanta, their families lived a mere thirty minutes apart.

Alex was even more surprised, however, when, on a casual Thursday-afternoon hike—complete with the couple’s dog Roo and zit stickers on Alex’s face—Ohad got down on one knee and popped the question. For months, Ohad had been working covertly with Alex’s mother and best friend on the ring design, leaving Alex completely unsuspecting.

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up

“It was incredibly special,” Alex says, “to have no clue it was coming, and then to share a quiet ‘just us’ debrief on the hike back down, savoring the fact that we were the only two people who knew we were engaged.” It was, the couple says, “an intimate, unassuming moment that mirrored [our] shared love of simplicity, nature, and the small rituals that make life together feel meaningful.”

Advertisement
A layout of the invite and rings.
(Taylor Mosby )

While their engagement lasted 18 months—longer than most (“we’re so glad we took our time,” the couple recounts)—the vision was clear from the start, beginning with Alex’s “non-negotiable” selection of the table linens three months in. From there on out, every element of the planning and styling was similarly filled with detail and intention.

Alex's mom helps her with her gown.
(Taylor Mosby)
Advertisement
The groom walks with his parents.
(Taylor Mosby)

“Our dream was always a backyard wedding,” Alex says, but “[s]ince we didn’t have a backyard of our own, we wanted a venue we could personalize and make intimate.” With planner Claudia Casanova of One Darling Day, they did just that—blending touches of tradition with creative choices that reflected their quirks and humor, community- and family-orientedness, and love of storytelling (and, of course, of their dog Roo).

For their venue, the couple selected Millwick in downtown Los Angeles, a lush, garden-like architectural venue that offered the same “backyard” feel they sought, both teeming with greenery and the perfect canvas for personalization, allowing them to transform the space to feel unmistakably their own.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Complete Backyard Wedding Checklist

A backyard wedding tent.

Wedding Advice

The Complete Backyard Wedding Checklist: Everything You Haven’t Thought Of

Our complete guide to planning a backyard wedding. Learn how to manage your guest list, budget for rentals, and create a solid backup plan for a perfect day.

The couple's dog Roo attended the wedding.
(Taylor Mosby)
The bride and groom celebrate after the wedding ceremony.
(Taylor Mosby )
Advertisement

To reflect their priority of creating a sense of togetherness, the couple decided to serve dinner “family-style.” Guests sipped favorite cocktails and clinked chunky wine glasses at tables dressed with funky, mix-and-match cutlery. Roo made a cameo in projected landscape images, cheekily photoshopped into hillsides and lakes, which later gave way to moody moonlit scenes before culminating in a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo. “Ending the night on such a cinematic note was so us,” Alex explained.

With most guests traveling from Atlanta and New York, the couple hosted a welcome party ahead of the event at Bub and Grandma’s, a neighborhood favorite spot of theirs, both sharing a personal piece of their Los Angeles life with their out-of-town loved ones and setting a tone for the weekend that felt easygoing, familiar, and personal.

Alex hugs her dad at the wedding reception.
(Taylor Mosby)
Alex and Ohad cut the wedding cake.
(Taylor Mosby / Courtesy Alex Woehrle)

The event, the couple recalls, was “exactly like us,” and in many ways, it distilled the essence of their relationship in a way that was both celebratory and absolutely authentic. Working from a foundation of love and family, the pair created an experience that nodded to their appreciation of humor and creativity, their personal style, and their cinematic flair for weaving everyday moments into unforgettable memories.

Alex and Ohad posing in front of the chuppah
(Taylor Mosby / Courtesy Alex Woehrle)
Advertisement

Vendors

Planner: One Darling Day

Photographer: Taylor Mosby Photo

Venue: Millwick DTLA

Advertisement

Florist: Going Steady Studios

Invitations: Kiki Kš

Stationery: Velvet Fox Designs

Advertisement

Hair & Makeup: Rachel Hoke Makeup

Catering: Fundamental Events

Rentals: Table Method, MTB Event Rentals, BBJ La Tavola

Advertisement

Cake: Panhead LA

DJ: Chrissy Maroon (DJ XSSY)

Dress: WED STUDIO

Advertisement

More Weddings & Celebrations

Seravine poses in front of a palazzo in Como

Ricca Sposa Debuts 2027 “Breathtaking Infinity” Collection Against the Backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como

Hannah and Gil make their entrance

Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

A lace gown and veil combonation from Pronovias

Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

A bride in full hair and makeup posing in the garden on her wedding day

Understated Glamour: The Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends That Will Define 2026

Erin and Nat celebrate with loved ones after the marriage ceremony.

A Celebration of Love and Heritage, Followed by One Epic Dance Party

The gown and make up combo from Lhuiller and Lancome

Monique Lhuillier and Lancôme Redefine the “Blushing Bride” at Fall 2026 Show

two cakes from PICNIC baked goods

Vendor Spotlight: PICNIC Baked Goods, High Desert Micro-Bakery

two designs by Sebastien Luke

Gallery: Sébastien Luke Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Bridal Collection

two dresses by nadia manjarrez

Nadia Manjarrez Brings Mexican Myths, Modern Craft and a New Studio to New York

wine bottles serve as seating assignments.

Brunch Weddings Are Having a Moment. The Pros and Cons of Saying ‘I Do’ Before Noon

Ever AftersWedding PlanningWeddings & Celebrations
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement