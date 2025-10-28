Alex and Ohad: A Dream “Backyard” Wedding in the Heart of Downtown LA

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Alex Woehrle and Ohad Ira Amram first matched on a dating app in Los Angeles over nine years ago, both were surprised to discover that, back in Atlanta, their families lived a mere thirty minutes apart.

Alex was even more surprised, however, when, on a casual Thursday-afternoon hike—complete with the couple’s dog Roo and zit stickers on Alex’s face—Ohad got down on one knee and popped the question. For months, Ohad had been working covertly with Alex’s mother and best friend on the ring design, leaving Alex completely unsuspecting.

“It was incredibly special,” Alex says, “to have no clue it was coming, and then to share a quiet ‘just us’ debrief on the hike back down, savoring the fact that we were the only two people who knew we were engaged.” It was, the couple says, “an intimate, unassuming moment that mirrored [our] shared love of simplicity, nature, and the small rituals that make life together feel meaningful.”

(Taylor Mosby )

While their engagement lasted 18 months—longer than most (“we’re so glad we took our time,” the couple recounts)—the vision was clear from the start, beginning with Alex’s “non-negotiable” selection of the table linens three months in. From there on out, every element of the planning and styling was similarly filled with detail and intention.

(Taylor Mosby)

(Taylor Mosby)

“Our dream was always a backyard wedding,” Alex says, but “[s]ince we didn’t have a backyard of our own, we wanted a venue we could personalize and make intimate.” With planner Claudia Casanova of One Darling Day, they did just that—blending touches of tradition with creative choices that reflected their quirks and humor, community- and family-orientedness, and love of storytelling (and, of course, of their dog Roo).

For their venue, the couple selected Millwick in downtown Los Angeles, a lush, garden-like architectural venue that offered the same “backyard” feel they sought, both teeming with greenery and the perfect canvas for personalization, allowing them to transform the space to feel unmistakably their own.

(Taylor Mosby)

(Taylor Mosby )

To reflect their priority of creating a sense of togetherness, the couple decided to serve dinner “family-style.” Guests sipped favorite cocktails and clinked chunky wine glasses at tables dressed with funky, mix-and-match cutlery. Roo made a cameo in projected landscape images, cheekily photoshopped into hillsides and lakes, which later gave way to moody moonlit scenes before culminating in a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo. “Ending the night on such a cinematic note was so us,” Alex explained.

With most guests traveling from Atlanta and New York, the couple hosted a welcome party ahead of the event at Bub and Grandma’s, a neighborhood favorite spot of theirs, both sharing a personal piece of their Los Angeles life with their out-of-town loved ones and setting a tone for the weekend that felt easygoing, familiar, and personal.

(Taylor Mosby)

(Taylor Mosby / Courtesy Alex Woehrle)

The event, the couple recalls, was “exactly like us,” and in many ways, it distilled the essence of their relationship in a way that was both celebratory and absolutely authentic. Working from a foundation of love and family, the pair created an experience that nodded to their appreciation of humor and creativity, their personal style, and their cinematic flair for weaving everyday moments into unforgettable memories.

(Taylor Mosby / Courtesy Alex Woehrle)

