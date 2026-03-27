A Pink Altar, Dodger Dogs and a Negroni Fountain: An “Unpretentious” Steakhouse Wedding Full of Camp

When it came to plan, Whitney Ralls and Paul Drozd did not set out to build a wedding around a theme. What they built instead was something harder to pull off: a day that felt recognizably like them, down to the old-school venue, the pink heart altar, the Dodgers-blue bar details and the steakhouse dinner that they just know their guests still talk about.

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By the time they got married at Garibaldina, Figueroa Street in Highland Park was already the main thoroughfare of their relationship. They had met on Tinder while both living in the neighborhood, met up for their first date at Gold Line and later made it all “official” at Footsies. Getting married on the same street felt less like a natural continuation of the story they had already been living.

At the time they met, Whitney was busy working in television production and Paul was in the middle of a professional pivot, on his way from PR and events into what would transition into a new career as a chef. Their first date happened only once Whitney finally had a break in her schedule. Paul’s response when she asked when he wanted to meet was immediate: “How about tonight?” he texted. She agreed, and they talked for hours.

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(Gabbie Burseth)

A Rainy Climb to ‘Yes’ on Jeju Island

The proposal came in 2024, during a trip to Korea that already carried some weight for Whitney. She had once been meant to go for work in 2020, but the pandemic snarled those plans. Korea also made sense for them more broadly. Travel, food and shared adventures were already part of the relationship.

Paul proposed toward the end of the trip on Jeju Island. Whitney suspected it might happen at some point in Korea, but she wasn’t sure exactly when. They hiked up Seongsan Ilchulbong in hot, rainy weather. At the top, the clouds parted, the sun came out and Paul got down on one knee.

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It was a busy trail, but at that particular moment they were nearly alone. Luckily, one other tourist happened to be there. They took a photo of the proposal and later emailed it to the couple, despite the fact that they did not share a language. It was a magical moment, and a good sign of things to come.

(Gabrielle Burseth)

(Gabrielle Burseth)

A Big Pink Heart, Dodgers Blue And A Taste For The Tacky

Garibaldina was their first and only choice of venue -- they never looked anywhere else. Whitney knew she did not want something too polished or too precious, and Garibaldina offered another kind of charm altogether: warm, unpretentious and a little old-school. It reminded Paul of little league fundraising dinners at a VFW hall in West Sacramento. For Whitney, it had the energy of old Vegas steakhouses, one of the references that kept resurfacing as they planned the wedding.

They worked with Erica España of Twine Events, and from the beginning the vision was less about personality over formality. Whitney was not someone who grew up dreaming about her wedding. So once they got engaged, the question was simple: what version of a wedding would actually feel like them? The answer was something personal, playful, earnest and willing to lean into a little bit of camp.

In that spirit, their cake topper was Goku and ChiChi from “Dragon Ball Z.” The bar was Dodgers-themed, with blue florals and gold peanuts. Whitney thrifted vases, lamps and tchotchkes for the tablescapes, a process that led to what she describes as a minor eBay addiction.

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Her uncle, who works for a fabrication company, made a towering pink heart for the altar, a nod to the Vegas elopement energy they love.

(Gabrielle Burseth)

(Gabrielle Burseth)

A Casual Ceremony Followed by Time for Two on the Bocce Court

Although Whitney and Paul were already living together, they kept one traditional wedding instinct intact: not seeing each other before the day began. Paul stayed at a hotel downtown the night before, while Whitney got ready at home with her mom, Paul’s mom and her bridesmaids.

The ceremony itself was kept fairly tight, officiated by their friend Amy Silverberg wearing Elvis gold. There were no major formal traditions guiding the structure, but there was one personal detail woven into the space: a side table with photos from their childhoods, families and lives together. For Whitney, that detail carried extra meaning because her father died in 2012.

Then came one of the parts of the day they still talk about most. Right after the ceremony, they asked for 10 minutes alone and disappeared to Garibaldina’s bocce court. Chef Amanda Lanza had appetizers waiting for them there too, solving the other classic wedding regret of making sure the couple actually eats some of the amazing food they’ve planned. The private pause gave them a chance to step outside the rush of the day and sit with each other to consider the beautiful moment they just shared.

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(Gabrielle Burseth)

Classic Steakhouse Vibes, A Negroni Fountain And A Conga Line

The reception dinner was always going to be a big deal, as Paul is a chef — food was never going to be an afterthought. Chef Lanza delivered a steakhouse-style meal for 200, complete with ribeyes, spicy rigatoni, wedge salads and custom dishes for guests with dietary restrictions. The menu also made room for the kinds of details Whitney and Paul tend to love: bugles and caviar as a welcome bite, pigs in a blanket as a nod to Dodger dogs, plus shrimp cocktail and arancini.

Later came speeches from Paul’s dad and brother, Whitney’s oldest friend and her brother. Their first dance was to “In Spite of Ourselves” by John Prine and Iris DeMent, which they love to karaoke badly together and which made far more sense for them than anything solemn or overly polished.

(Gabrielle Burseth)

(Gabrielle Burseth)

They had wanted a live band from the beginning, eventually finding the perfect choice in The Dart Family Band. From there, the party opened up the way they had hoped it would. Guests danced, drank from the negroni fountain, left photobooth strips behind for the couple to look through the next morning and fully committed to the kitschy formal dress code. At one point there was a conga line. At another, the band played “Pink Pony Club.” Whitney and Paul were the last two people to leave the venue.

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This is probably the cleanest way to describe what made the wedding work: It was not just beautiful, though it clearly was. It had wit, appetite, history and a point of view. It felt like a real extension of the life Whitney and Paul had already made together, arranged perfectly into one block of Figueroa for the evening.

(Gabrielle Burseth)

Vendors

Catering: Amanda Lanza

DJ / Live Music: Dart Collective

Florist: Going Steady Studios

Photo Booth: Majestic Photo Booth

Photographer: Gabbie Burseth Photo

Wedding Planner: Twine Events