With a Focus on Guest Connection, This Five-Day Italian Villa Wedding Ended With a Splash

Alex and Chris met in Los Angeles, where creative work often blurs the line between profession and identity. She is a creative director, writer, digital storyteller, and intuitive guide. He is a musician and video editor. From the moment they first met, their relationship was defined by a sense of ease rather than spectacle. When Chris proposed in a vintage photo booth in Paris, it was exactly the kind of quiet moment Alex had wanted for the milestone event.

They planned their wedding in less than three months, choosing Villa Oliveto, a family-run estate in Italy’s Le Marche region. Instead of concentrating the celebration into a single day, they invited 25 guests to live alongside them for five days. The idea was simple: if everyone was coming all that way, why not build the week together instead of just showing up for the ceremony?

The week unfolded slow and gradual. On the first day, Alex’s friends gathered at the villa for a relaxed bachelorette before visiting a local flower farm to pick stems by hand. The following day, as family arrived, everyone came together for a welcome dinner that set the tone for what was to come.

On the third day, guests had one-on-one coffee dates with the bride for unhurried conversation, then participated in a pasta-making class with a local chef, shaping two types of pasta that would later be served at the wedding dinner. That evening, rather than holding a formal rehearsal, they shared wood-fired focaccia overlooking the sea, letting conversation and anticipation take the place of a tightly choreographed event.

On the wedding day, Alex wore a veil that belonged to one of her best friends, first worn a decade earlier. She did her own makeup, and a dear friend styled her hair.

She walked barefoot down the aisle as Chris played “Here Comes the Sun.” Another best friend officiated the ceremony, while others documented the day on film and a vintage camcorder. Phones were placed in a basket before the ceremony began.

Guests were invited not just to witness, but to participate. They held a sacred object to fill it with blessings, wrote and burned intentions, and formed a circle around the couple before the vows, hands linked and voices quiet.

Instead of a traditional cocktail hour, guests gathered for a sunset aperitivo before dinner beneath string lights. The menu featured the guests’ handmade pasta, local wine, and regional dishes like bruschetta and olive all’ascolana, ending with tiramisu and cake from a beloved town bakery.

Flowers sourced from a nearby farmer and sunflower fields lined the table, accented with olive branches clipped from the estate grounds. Earlier in the week, Alex’s friends had visited a sunflower field to gather blooms for her surprise bouquet — a detail to make the object less an extension of decor and more like a gift.

In place of a traditional guestbook, attendees wrote messages directly onto a tablecloth that Alex’s sister is now embroidering by hand, stitching over each note so the words remain legible for years to come. The cloth is meant to be brought out for anniversaries and future family gatherings. Even the matchbooks were custom-made and vintage-inspired. Nothing felt tossed aside at the end of the night. Everything was meant to be kept and remembered.

The night ended with everyone joining hands and jumping into the pool together, still dressed in their wedding best. It was a spontaneous and joyful moment, a final gesture erasing the line between couple and guest.

The celebration concluded the following day with a boat trip along the Adriatic, one last shared stretch of time before everyone returned home.

In the months that followed, the couple temporarily lost a portion of their wedding photos. For six months, the visual record of the day was in limbo. When much of it was eventually recovered, the relief was palpable. But that harrowing experience only reinforced what they already understood: The week hadn’t belonged to the camera — it belonged to the people who were there.