Ever Afters

Carter and Federico: A Wedding Built on Artistry, Community, and Malibu Views

Carter and Federico kiss on the beach
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve
)
Ava Tichenor
By Ava Tichenor
Senior Innovation Strategist Contact
Los Angeles–based jeweler (and LA Times Studios Weddings contributor) Carter Eve is no stranger to detail, nor to the local weddings industry. She first met groom Federico in 2019 through a dating app. By their second date, Federico had already deleted the app entirely—“proof,” Carter says, “that sometimes love finds you exactly when you’re meant to meet.”

In April of this year, the couple wed in the city where their story together first began, at the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple in Hollywood, where they’ve both always felt a strong sense of connection.

Jewelry that Carter Eve made for herself and her own wedding.
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)
Carter and Federico throw petals as part of the wedding ceremony.
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve
)
the couples poses in the outdoor chapel
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)

After exchanging their vows, the newlyweds hopped into a vintage 1968 Mustang and cruised down Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu-bound, where an al fresco, oceanside dinner with 35 of their nearest and dearest awaited—the kind of dreamy afternoon-turned-to-evening that could take place only in Los Angeles.

From there, a magical, intimate, two-day-long celebration at Casa di Pietra abounded with gatherings of close friends and family, tenderness, warmth, love, and laughter—“weaving,” the couple says, “memories we’ll cherish forever.”

The wedding decor
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)
The couple makes their entrance.
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)
The founder of her own jewelry label, Carter Eve Jewelry, the bride’s design sensibility and industry experience, understanding of the local wedding vendor community, and keen attentiveness to detail informed her planning approach from the outset.

For an owner of a self-established business principally rooted in craftsmanship and personal meaning, every choice carried emotional resonance and personal perspective. In an earlier article she penned for LA Times Studios, Carter shared how selecting each local vendor felt to her like “curating art with friends,” a process grounded in trust, shared aesthetic values, and support for a community of creatives she cherishes and admires.

The first dance.
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)
The couple cutting the cake.
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)

As both a bride and a maker, naturally, Carter also brought her own craft directly into the day. She designed and hand-finished her own engagement ring, the couple’s wedding bands, bridal climber earrings for herself, and a gold pin for the groom to wear in place of a boutonniere. “After creating countless custom pieces for my clients,” Carter writes, “It’s been truly special to craft these meaningful pieces for my own wedding.”

From the quiet sanctity of Hollywood’s hills to the shimmering horizon of Malibu all centered around the community-oriented values, backstory, and outlook from which the event arose—the couple’s wedding was undoubtedly steeped in and representative of Los Angeles. “The spirit of the city,” Carter wrote, “was woven into every detail of my event.”

The couple poses with their sports car in Malibu
(Dina Schmut, Wedding Photo House / Courtesy Carter Eve)

Vendors

Ceremony: Self-Realization Fellowship Temple Hollywood
Reception: Casa di Pietra
Planner: Karen Waldron of Ampersand Weddings & Events
Photographer: Dina Chmut of Wedding Photo House
Videographer: Spin The Dial Productions
Jewelry: Carter Eve Jewelry
Florals: Chelsea Hill Design Co.
Catering: Good Gracious! Events
Cake: The Butter End
Hair & MUA: Emily Lynn & Co.
DJ: Mica Erin (DJ Meeks)

Ava Tichenor

Ava Tichenor is LA Times Studios’ senior innovation strategist, overseeing business and revenue strategy initiatives, including affiliate publishing.

