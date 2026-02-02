Before The Owners of Kinrose Creamery Could Plan Their Wedding, the Business Plan Came First

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

On the sun-drenched balconies at The Drift Hotel in Palm Springs, one porch in particular overlooked the rest. Maria and Moe could see the fun unfolding beneath them. Friends were making plans for coffee runs, family members were in the pool and lounging in cabanas. Across the courtyard, doors were propped open, transforming the property into a private 72 hour compound.

“It felt like we were in this massive house together,” Maria says. “You just see people yelling across... Everyone is part of the wedding.”

For Maria Oveysi and Moe Kamal, founders of Kinrose Creamery, this three day takeover was the only way to celebrate their special day. After putting a pause on their nuptials for almost four years to build their business, the couple wasn’t interested in a fleeting six-hour party.

Before they were making strides in the LA dessert community, the two were just students finishing up their MBAs. In 2015, Maria was working at her family-owned restaurant, Amoo’s in Mclean, Va. Moe was a regular customer who often came in with his friends.

She was drawn to Mo’s infectious energy. “He was always laughing and always surrounded by friends,” Maria says. Moe admits his attraction was instant, even if he kept it to himself initially: “I was like, ‘Oh, who’s that?’”

Soon after, they started running into each other outside of the restaurant. Both in school, the two would find themselves noticing each other at the local Barnes & Noble studying. This evolved into study sessions together and sharing meals. By 2017, Maria and Moe were officially a couple.

The Proposal: A Zoom Engagement

Their engagement story is a sign of the times. In March 2021, just a year after moving to LA, they had to face the pandemic. Staying true to their Middle Eastern backgrounds, the proposal was not a surprise. Moe popped the question casually outside of Jar, a steakhouse that was one of the only restaurants that allowed seating during that time. “So, are you ready to do this?” Moe asked.

Because their families were on the East Coast, the traditional engagement ceremony occurred over Zoom. Both of their immediate families hopped on a call to witness them exchange rings and grant their blessings to the two, virtually.

The Rise of Kinrose Creamery

The wedding planning took a pause for four years as Maria and Moe pivoted their energy into a new venture, ice cream.

Isolated during the pandemic, the couple took advantage of the downtime they had and explored their concept of a business that had always been in the back of their minds.

“During that time, we were like, ‘Hey, like, we’re both working remotely, we can add something else to our plate.’ And so we decided for it to be ice cream,” Maria says.

Inspired by their roots and Maria’s family background in dairy science, they innovated her mother’s saffron ice cream, which was a big hit at their restaurant. They started with “city drop-offs” where clients reached out through Instagram DMs and got pints delivered right to their door.

“I think our ice cream has a touch of uniqueness to it. Again, any Persian, any Iranian, you ask, they know saffron ice cream,” Moe says. “But you’ll only get it if you’re going to a Persian restaurant, and LA is one of the only places that has actual Persian ice cream spots.”

Their grit towards Kinrose Creamery paid off. They expanded into catering, landed a spot at Smorgasburg LA and began catering for high-profile clients including Selena Gomez, Tyga, Becky G, and others.

“We couldn’t fathom spending that money on a wedding while we were building the business,” Maria explains.

Eventually, the wait paid off. The couple planted permanent roots and opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Pasadena in 2023. By 2025, with the success of their business and the motive of their aging parents, they felt like it was time to celebrate.

The Three Day Wedding: A Desert Takeover

When they finally started planning, a venue that felt like an escape was on their to-do list. The couple had fond memories of staying at The Drift in Palm Springs whenever they needed to take a mental break from establishing their business, so this was the first place that they thought of.

“I think, like, the whole premise of what we’re trying to do is make it a wedding, but make it also a little mini vacation getaway,” Moe says. “And that’s what a lot of our friends and guests felt like.”

The apartment-style suites were perfect for them to achieve the communal aspect that they wanted.

Day 1: Friday Welcome

Maria and Moe decided to skip out on a formal rehearsal dinner and instead chose to have a relaxed welcome party at the hotel’s restaurant. This allowed for their diverse friend groups to intertwine and get to know each other before spending the whole weekend celebrating.

“We really tried to make it as personal as possible,” Maria says.

The evening’s performers were a Brazilian couple who were originally customers of Kinrose Creamery. With jazz and guitar echoing through the restaurant, the get-together simmered down by 10 p.m.

Day 2: The Main Event

When it came to sustainability and individuality, Maria and Moe excelled. Maria opted for an on-theme desert vibe including sand, candles and cacti instead of flowers. For the groom’s side, Moe leaned on his close friend who founded Tailor & Bond, a D.C-based menswear company. His brand dedicates a percentage of sales to fund micro-loans for textile entrepreneurs in disadvantaged communities, adding a layer of purpose to the day’s fashion. Moe gave no specific orders on the dress code but instead gave his friends creative license.

“I actually want everybody to come with their own individual style,” he told them. The result was a mix of various colors and textures, ranging from sharp tuxedos to linen suits.

As the sun set over the mountains, Maria and Moe exchanged vows on the lawn, officiated by their brothers to keep the moment intimate. The reception that followed was a lively party with high energy and another musician that the couple met through their business as well. Dancing all night was a highlight for them.

“All the moments were shared. It wasn’t just about us... We’re the ones usually providing the experiences for people, so it was nice to kind of chill and just have our friends around us without it being so formal. There wasn’t a rehearsal, none of that.” Maria says

When it was time for dessert, it was only fitting to replace the traditional wedding cake with their very own ice cream. Guests were treated to Kinrose Creamery’s signature flavors.

“It was a very beautiful full circle moment,” Maria says. “The thing that you put off because you’re building something, but what you built is now there and helping bring it all together.”

Day 3: Sunday Pool Party

The weekend concluded on Sunday with a full-day pool party to unwind from the events. The couple’s vision of a door-to-door community had come to life.

“It didn’t just feel like, okay, a couple hours on Friday or Saturday,” Moe says. “It was more like, hey, this is when we’re all just actually going to get together... stepping away for three days non-stop with your friends and family. That was very special.”

For Maria and Mo, the wedding wasn’t just a ceremony; it was the ultimate launch party for their life together. “It felt like a vacation with everyone we loved,” Maria says. “We didn’t want to leave.”