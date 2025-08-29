From Beverly Hills to Boka Bay: A Destination Wedding in Montenegro Well Worth the Wait

Some parties are truly worth the wait. Tara Katchur and Stefan Arapović’s destination wedding was one of them. Theirs involved a year-long delay, a pile of immigration paperwork and one very important green card. The celebration that finally kicked off in early September 2024 ended up being a wedding and homecoming all rolled into one.

Forte Mare: A Montenegro Homecoming Worth The Wait

The plan was always a destination wedding in Montenegro. Herceg Novi in particular is more than a stunning backdrop for a wedding; it’s the view from Stefan’s childhood window. He and Tara had their sights set on Forte Mare, a 14th-century fortress jutting into the Adriatic Sea. It was practically a stone’s throw from where he grew up. They would even make history as the very first couple to get married there.

A wedding planned for 2023 however hit a bureaucratic snag. But by August 2024 Stefan’s brand new green card was finally secured and the trip was officially on. The delay only seemed to sweeten the moment and turned a week of festivities into a testament to their resilience.

A Harbor Welcome In Herceg Novi

The celebration began right where another chapter had started. They kicked things off in the seaside harbor of Škver, the very spot where Stefan proposed. Guests arriving from all over the world got a proper Montenegrin welcome on September 2nd. It was an evening of rakija tastings, prosciutto carving and the sounds of a local band. The event served as a crash course introduction to the groom’s homeland for the traveling guests.

The following day belonged to Tara. She hosted a gorgeous flower-drenched party at Lazure Marina and wove in a piece of her own family’s story by using heirloom silver from her grandparents in the centerpieces.

A Historic Wedding On The Adriatic

Then came the main event on September 4th. A string quartet began to play, positioned against the ancient stone walls of Forte Mare. Tara walked down the aisle on her mother’s arm. She wore a breathtaking Inbal Dror gown layered with lace and beadwork and adorned with heirlooms carrying the love stories of generations before her.

After the “I do’s” the entire wedding party hopped on boats to zip across the water. They were headed to Lazure Marina for the reception. Dinner was served on a single, dramatically long table, a clear nod to Balkan wedding tradition. Nearly 100 guests could eat drink and connect as one big sprawling family.

A Wedding Etched In Symbols And Stories

Every moment of the day was filled with personal meaning. A live painter worked to capture the ceremony on canvas in real time. The cassata cake was a tribute to Tara’s family tradition. Guest favors were silk scarves printed with a 17th-century Italian map of the Adriatic, nodding to the region’s history.

A memory table filled with family photographs and keepsakes beautifully honored loved ones who couldn’t be there. The night grew even more magical when a surprise fireworks display lit up the sky over the bay. After a quick outfit change into second looks the newlyweds danced the night away under the stars.

Boats, Sun and a Seaside Farewell

The week ended with a perfectly lazy day on the water instead of a formal farewell. About 70 guests piled onto boats. They headed for a local beach club to swim, relax and linger over a long lunch that stretched clear until sunset. The whole experience felt just like the summers of Stefan’s youth. For Tara it was the perfect sun-drenched end to a first chapter that overcame every obstacle.

It was hard to believe this all started with a chance meeting in a Beverly Hills café back in 2016. That singular moment had finally found a spectacular and heartfelt culmination in the timeless beauty of Boka Bay.