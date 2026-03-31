A Nine-Hour, Sunburned First Date Led to a Glamorous Old Hollywood Wedding in West L.A

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Ally and Eban both grew up in Los Angeles, but their story did not really begin here. They first met as freshmen at Indiana University, Bloomington, where they were in the same socal orbit but not yet more than casual friends. That changed in 2020, when the pandemic sent them both home early from their senior year and gave the relationship a different kind of opening.

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Back in Los Angeles, with Ally in West L.A. and Eban in Manhattan Beach, they reconnected and began spending time together in a way they never had before. Their first real date, socially distanced and originally meant to be by the pool, turned into nine hours talking on Ally’s sun deck after her building manager ruled out the rest of the plan. They got a little sunburned. They kept talking anyway.

Soon after they started reconnecting, Eban moved to rural Oklahoma for work. They stayed in touch, and once he returned to Los Angeles, the relationship deepened for real. Their first dates happened near Ally’s apartment in West Hollywood.

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(Kate Jackson Photography)

(Kate Jackson Photography)

A Malibu Detour Brings Both Families To The Table

The proposal came in late July 2023, not long after Ally’s twin brother had gotten married. At that wedding, Eban leaned over and whispered, “Hey! I think we could do this!” Ally took the hint. They went ring shopping, but she still did not expect a proposal quite so soon.

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One day, on the way to what she thought was a family dinner in Malibu, Eban suggested they stop to look at the view. When they got out of the car, there was a picnic table already set. Ally understood what was happening right away. After the proposal, and after what she describes as a lot of tears and a little champagne, they headed to dinner where both families were waiting to celebrate with them.

A Venue With The Right View And The Right History

When it came time to choose a venue, Ally and Eban were clear on what they wanted. They were looking for a place that could hold about 150 guests without feeling too large, something that offered a blend of modern and vintage elements, and gave their out-of-town friends and family a real view of Los Angeles. Once they saw The London West Hollywood, they stopped looking.

It checked the practical boxes, but there was something more personal in the choice too: Their first dates had happened nearby. The hotel also came with one particularly appealing extra: the Penthouse suite, which they used the night before and the night of the wedding.

Food mattered just as much. Ally, who works in luxury hospitality and has helped many couples through weddings in her professional life, knew exactly what she cared about and what was worth prioritizing. The culinary team at The London, she said, more than delivered.

(Kate Jackson Photography)

(Kate Jackson Photography)

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A White-And-Green Vision With A Touch of Old Hollywood

A two-year engagement gave them space to enjoy being engaged before plunging fully into the logistics. It also gave them time to refine a vision that was clear from the start: a white-and-green garden-style wedding with a mix of vintage and modern details that would feel in step with the hotel’s aesthetic. Karen Sieger of Blissfully Styled Events helped bring that into focus and, by Ally’s account, became something closer to family over the course of planning.

From the planner’s perspective, the design drew from Los Angeles itself: modern luxury layered with a little Old Hollywood glamour. The palette stayed almost entirely in ivory and white, softened with green touches pulled from the rooftop gardens and warmed with hints of gold. Garden-style florals framed the chuppah. Crystal glassware and Chiavari chairs kept the look timeless.

If the overall effect was polished, the priorities underneath it were straightforward. After watching so many weddings unfold through work, Ally and Eban had a simple read on what guests actually remember: a trustworthy planner, a calm hair and makeup team, great food and wine, and music that keeps the dance floor full.

(Kate Jackson Photography)

(Kate Jackson Photography)

Breakfast, Breathwork And A Pause Before The Vows

The morning started the way they wanted the whole day to feel: comfortable, easy, and full of the people closest to them. Breakfast was laid out for the couple and the bridesmaids, with matching pajama sets and slippers for everyone, including the mothers of the bride and groom and the flower girls. Makeup Therapy handled hair and makeup for Ally and her group, while Eban and his groomsmen spent the morning poolside.

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They saw each other for the first time around 1 p.m. and, by Ally’s telling, cried a lot. Later came the ketubah signing, surrounded by loved ones, followed by one of the quieter details of the day: a breathwork exercise led by Eban’s cousin Noah. Before stepping into the ceremony, everyone paused and grounded themselves in the fact that something life-changing was about to happen.

Tradition Led The Ceremony. Family Gave It Its Heart

The ceremony itself hewed close to Jewish tradition with a few deeply personal elements. Ally’s grandfather Fred, the son of a Holocaust survivor, officiated. When the couple discussed the ceremony with him, they asked only that he conduct it in a way that would have made his father proud. By all accounts he was more than up to the task.

Because many of the guests were not Jewish, Fred chose to conduct the ceremony traditionally in Hebrew and then explain each part in English, walking everyone through not only what was happening but why.

Family remained central all the way through. Ally’s grandmothers recited the challah blessing, and later, after the cake cutting, Ally’s grandparents shared the honor of slicing a piece together.

(Kate Jackson Photography)

(Kate Jackson Photography)

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A Reception To Let The Formalities Fall Away

The wedding unfolded across three separate spaces at The London. The ceremony took place in Hampton Court, with views of downtown Los Angeles. Cocktail hour moved up to the Penthouse Rooftop. After the white-and-green restraint of the ceremony, guests stepped into a more colorful rooftop hour inspired by Ally and Eban’s signature drinks: the Old Fashioned and the Paloma.

Dinner followed on the West End Rooftop, where the look turned nearly all white. The Hora got the dance floor going immediately, and the couple insisted that their best man and maid of honor be lifted in chairs too, not just the bride and groom.

The Tiniest Glitch, Then Everything Else Fell Into Place

For a wedding with so many moving parts, surprisingly little went wrong. The lone mishap Ally remembers is that she broke her pointer-finger nail while tightening her maid of honor’s dress. They laughed, taped it back on with Scotch tape, and kept moving.

By the end of the night, the details that stayed with the couple were the ones that put the focus on the human connection of the day: the emotional ceremony, the family involvement, the packed dance floor.

The evening ended with fresh-baked cookies made from one of The London’s signature recipes. Ally, according to the planner, kept repeating the same phrase all night: “This is just the best.”

That seems to sum up Ally and Eban’sday perfectly: a festive celebration with a bride in the middle of it all, looking around at the people she loved most, and saying exactly what everyone else was already thinking.

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(Kate Jackson Photography)

Vendors

Venue and Catering: The London West Hollywood

Decorations: Signature Party Rentals

DJ: SoundWave Productions

Florist: Lily Roden Floral Studio

Photographer: Kate Jackson Photography

Wedding Planner: Blissfully Styled Events