After a Quarantine Romance, A “Fabulous, Funky, Formal” Wedding at the Madonna Inn

Natasha Cougoule and Conner Malick’s love story began just when Natasha had all but given up on finding “the one.” At the urging of her friend Kim—who would later officiate the couple’s wedding—Natasha flew from San Francisco to Boston for a birthday visit and an introduction to Conner. What was meant to be a brief trip, however, quickly veered off course. “After four surprising, butterfly-filled days, a positive COVID test meant I had to quarantine in his home, turning a fleeting visit into an intense, door-separated love story,” Natasha recounts.

This decidedly unconventional beginning soon led to a year of long-distance romance and coast-to-coast flights before the couple finally moved in together, settling down in the Bay Area. Conner proposed on Natasha’s birthday at Taliesin West with “a custom Art Deco-style ring featuring an emerald-cut teal sapphire—my birthstone,” Natasha notes.

(Noranna Photo)

(Noranna Photo)

The couple ultimately found the dream venue for their October wedding: the legendary Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. “This eclectic, maximalist Central Coast resort was the perfect fit for our vision of a weekend immersion,” Natasha explains. With guests able to stay on the grounds, the wedding unfolded as a full, days-long shared experience.

After exchanging vows in the Grand Ballroom, the couple moved on to the Secret Garden for their reception. The evening eventually ended where many memorable Madonna Inn nights do: “an unforgettable, impromptu after-party at the Inn’s Silver Bar.”

(Noranna Photo)

(Michelle Gunn / Gunnshot Photography)

(Noranna Photo)

The guiding vision for the event was, as Natasha puts it, “Fabulous, Funky, Formal.” Color played a central role, especially among the wedding party, who wore varying jewel tones for what she described as “a thrilling display” of saturated hues. Natasha wore an elegant, “traditional-yet-modern” white gown for the ceremony, later changing into “a show-stopping vintage red sequin mini dress. It was a second look that set the tone for the celebration ahead.

Many of the most meaningful details were handmade. Natasha designed the stationery herself, lining envelopes with a print inspired by the Madonna Inn’s signature carpet. The couple also assembled favors that included fitinhas—traditional Brazilian wish ribbons—as a nod to Natasha’s family members who were unable to attend.

(Noranna Photo)

(Noranna Photo)

The wedding day mood was buoyant and celebratory. Music choices leaned joyful rather than ceremonious: Natasha walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift’s “Crazier” and exited with Conner to “Without Love” from the Hairspray soundtrack. One unscripted moment became a lasting memory. “The aggressive San Luis Obispo winds ripped my veil off, sending it flying onto a fourth-floor roof,” Natasha tells us. “I couldn’t find it in myself to be mad, so I took a picture, chuckled to myself, and kept it moving.” (The veil was later recovered by the Madonna Inn staff.)

(Noranna Photo)

(Noranna Photo)

In hindsight, Natasha and Conner’s advice is simple: “Consider all of the ‘shoulds’ and decide if they’re actually for you.” They skipped a traditional processional and many reception conventions—and didn’t miss them a bit. Much like their relationship, their wedding plan had a foundation of flexibility, creativity, humor, and self-expression, leaving less room for performance and more space for a “very good party”.

(Noranna Photo)

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Events by Krissy

Venue & Catering: Madonna Inn

Decor: Parker & Paloma Events

Florist: Mark Dillon Luna

Photographer: Noranna Photo

DJ: Epic Entertainment