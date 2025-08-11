Advertisement
Wedding Planning & Ideas

Weddings Are Having a Main Character Moment

A fairy tale moment at a wedding inspired by pop culture.
(Photo by Clane Gessel / Courtesy Waverly Coleman)
By Waverly ColemanContributor 

Let’s be honest. Weddings have always had a flair for the dramatic. But in 2025 that flair comes with a director, a mood board and probably a scene-by-scene breakdown. Couples aren’t just planning a ceremony, they’re producing an experience. We’re officially in the made-for-streaming era of weddings.

How Pop Culture Is Shaping Modern Wedding Themes

Pop culture isn’t just showing up in the reception playlist anymore. It’s shaping the entire vibe. Whether the energy is romantic, moody, regal or bold, today’s weddings feel more like a fully developed storyline than a one-day event. I’ve seen mood boards with lighting cues, wardrobe notes and playlists labeled “Act I” through “Finale.” Couples aren’t recreating specific movies, but they’re definitely pulling from the same creative playbook.

Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration: A Return to Garden Opulence

Let’s start with Bridgerton. That show kicked off a full-blown return to garden opulence: overgrown florals, embroidered linens, pastel palettes and string quartets playing SZA. It’s maximalism with a wink. Romantic, styled and intentionally over-the-top in a way that feels less like a theme and more like a fantasy brought to life.

Advertisement
Elegant, English countryside decor is used for a Bridgerton inspired wedding.
(Jonathan Borba / Unsplash)

Euphoria Wedding After-Party Ideas

On the opposite end of the spectrum? Euphoria-inspired after-parties. These aren’t your typical reception wind-downs. We’re talking bold lighting, glitter bars, vinyl DJs and second looks that wouldn’t be out of place in a music video. The dance floor doesn’t just open. It makes an entrance.

Modern Great Gatsby Wedding Ideas: Roaring ’20s Reinvented

Then there’s The Great Gatsby. It never really went out of style, but couples are giving it a fresh take. Less flapper, more elevated indulgence. Think blackout lighting, mirrored bars, metallic fringe ceilings and champagne towers that never go out of style. It’s a modern Roaring ’20s moment: sharp, jazzy, and ready for its close-up.

Advertisement
A champagne tower at a Great Gatsby inspired wedding
(Yiran Ding / Unsplash)

Honoring Heritage: Coming to America Wedding Influence

Now let’s talk about Coming to America. One of my all-time favorites. The cultural impact? Unmatched. I’ve seen couples draw from the joy and power of that iconic wedding scene—gold accents, African drumming, bold custom fashion and entrances that feel like coronations. For many, this isn’t about creating a theme. It’s about honoring heritage with presence and pride.

A wedding reception celebration inspired by Coming to America and African tradition.
(Janna Brown / Courtesy Waverly Coleman)
Advertisement

Yes, the fashion is rising to meet the moment. Brides are going for sculptural gowns, gloves, capes and color. Some are pulling second looks from vintage dealers or layering heirloom jewelry into modern silhouettes. Grooms are stepping up too with velvet tuxedos, monochromatic looks, and pearls. The black tux isn’t gone, but it’s definitely not the only option anymore.

Even the planning process has shifted. We used to build color palettes. Now we’re building worlds. Couples are referencing film lighting, album visuals editorial shoots, and anything that helps create a wedding that feels layered and personal. It’s not about replicating a storyline. It’s about matching the mood.

A bride and groom share an intimate moment at their Gatsby inspired pop culture wedding.
(Jonathan Borba / Unsplash)

The Heart of 2025 Weddings: Intention and Personal Expression

The common thread in all of this? Intention and personality. Today’s weddings are about showing up fully. Not just in style, but in emotion and detail. Couples want their day to feel personal, expressive and immersive. And if that means borrowing a little screen magic to bring it to life? Even better.

More Weddings & Celebrations

A bride and groom celebrate with a drink at their wedding reception.

Beyond the Centerpiece: Expert Tips for Awe-Inspiring Wedding Reception Tables

A labubu doll wearing a custom wedding dress in church.

Labubu Dolls Get the Bridal Treatment With Custom Gowns from David’s Bridal

The models walk the runway as confetti falls for the finale.

Welcome Back, Hayley Paige—The Fairytale Continues, On Her Terms

Black tie wedding guests assemble for a photo.

Why More Couples Are Choosing Black-Tie for Their Destination Weddings

A bird's eye view of the Tamarindo resort.

Where the Jungle Meets the Sea: Weddings at Four Seasons Tamarindo

Newlywed couple sitting on a sofa angry at each other in a middle of an argument.

The End Of The Engagement: How To Call Off A Wedding With Grace

A bride and bride celebrate at their wedding reception.

Flipping the Script: How LGBTQ+ Couples Are Redefining the Wedding Tradition Playbook

MC and Gregory pose in their wedding clothes on a catamaran.

A Tahitian Wedding Tale Written On The Waves

The Megna dress by White One Barcelona.

White One Barcelona Debuts The Glow Up Bridal Collection

A fun event to raise money for RAD Camp

How the Wedding Industry is Creating Real Change in Our Communities, One Celebration at a Time

Wedding Planning & IdeasWedding PrepWeddings & Celebrations
Waverly Coleman

With a legacy spanning over a decade, Waverly Coleman has had the privilege of crafting cherished memories and unparalleled experiences. As the creative force behind Waverly Coleman Events, she brings a wealth of expertise to every venture, transforming visions into reality with a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Advertisement
Advertisement