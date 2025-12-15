Alexia María Celebrates “A Night of Elegance” With an Intimate New York Collection Launch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For label Alexia María , eveningwear has always been about reviving a culture of dressing with intention.That philosophy came into sharp focus last Wednesday evening, when the designer hosted “A Night of Elegance” in New York City to mark the debut of her 2026 collection, “A Year of Elegance.”

Held at 16 Fifth Avenue, a newly unveiled luxury residence in Greenwich Village, the soirée was co-hosted by Alexia María and fashion and beauty entrepreneur Olivia Palermo . The setting provided a fitting backdrop for the collection’s debut: refined, architectural, quietly glamorous. Guests stepped into a world shaped by the brand’s signature motifs, most notably delicate bows and a curated black-and-white inspiration gallery wall.Many attendees arrived dressed in Alexia María designs themselves, embodying the spirit of the collection’s timeless elegance.

Attendees dress to impress at Night of Elegance (Courtesy Alexia Maria)

The Los Angeles-based brand was founded in 2014 by Latinx designer Alexia María Esquer. She draws inspiration from the golden age of film and fashion, romanticizing classic femininity through a modern lens. Operating predominantly as a made-to-order label, Alexia María emphasizes bespoke-level tailoring and craftsmanship, with each piece handcrafted in the brand’s Southern California atelier. They don’t mess around with quality.

That commitment to longevity and intention is central to “A Year of Elegance,” which marks a shift for the brand toward an annual collection cadence. Designed to transcend trends and traditional fashion calendars, the collection offers sculptural eveningwear staples: minis, gowns, jumpsuits, separates, and convertible silhouettes, all meant to become enduring wardrobe foundations rather than one-time statements.

Esquer approached designing the collection with the full arc of a wedding weekend in mind. “A Year of Elegance” was designed with a bride’s wedding weekend in mind, the intimate moments, the ceremonial ones, and the celebratory ones in between,”she says. “By creating one seasonless collection, I wanted brides to have an elevated, versatile wardrobe they could build from a singular style.”

White strapless dress with bow from Alexa Maria’s “A Year of Elegance” Collection (Courtesy Alexia Maria)

Versatility, she notes, was not an afterthought but a core pillar of the design process. “I wanted every silhouette to offer structure and softness in equal measure, pieces that photograph beautifully during formal moments but allow the woman wearing them to move, dance , and truly live in them,” Esquer tells us.

Convertible elements—including skirts, sculptural jackets, and bow belts—allow pieces to transform throughout an event without losing their integrity. “That sense of effortless transition from ceremony to celebration is part of what makes the seasonless approach feel so modern,explains Esquer.

This idea of longevity extends even beyond just a single weekend. Esquer intentionally designed the collection so that pieces would also live on well after wedding festivities themselves concluded.

White set with bows from Alexa Maria’s “A Year of Elegance” Collection. (Courtesy Alexia Maria)

“A bride should feel that her wedding wardrobe is an investment she can restyle for years to come,” she says. “That’s why the 2026 Collection leans into sculptural lines, clean tailoring, and a refined color palette that feels atemporal.”

The evening itself unfolded as a series of immersive moments —champagne towers, a sculptural grazing table adorned with bows, and music that animated the space. The event captured the contrast of crisp black-and-white styling against shimmering silk textures, as guests moved through the residence studying couture-level details up close.

Olivia Palermo wearing a head-to-toe Alexia María look from the 2026 lineup (Courtesy Alexia Maria)

Outfitted for the occasion, Olivia Palermo donned a head-to-toe Alexia María look from the 2026 lineup, styled with a pearl necklace. Notable attendees, including Tracy Anderson , Samantha Barry , Mary Leest , and Dahye de Givenchy , some of whom came dressed in the designer’s pieces, contributed further to the night’s understated glamor.

During the evening, Esquer addressed guests with remarks that underscored the emotional core of her work. “I’ve always designed for the women in my life , elegant, graceful, and endlessly inspiring,” she said. “This collection is a reflection of them, and of the incredible women who wear Alexia María and make dressing up an art form of their own.”

With “A Year of Elegance,” Alexia María shows clarity in its mission to reignite the art of dressing up, offering women pieces that honor both the significance of the present moment and the many more to follow.