In Morilee New York’s Poetry of Motion Collection, Bridal Is Designed to Move

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For decades, Morilee New York has been a quiet architect of wedding day style, known for dresses grounded in timeless lines and a clear understanding of what brides actually want to wear. With The Poetry of Motion collection, the house takes that legacy a step further, reframing the wedding gown not as a static symbol but as an embodied experience. Rather than treating a dress as something fixed in time, Morilee New York uses movement as a starting point, asking how fabric behaves, responds, and transforms as a bride moves through the day.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

For Chief Design Officer Jiyup Kim, the collection began with a rejection of stillness.

“The title came from a belief that a wedding dress should never feel static,” she told LA Times Studios Weddings. “I was drawn to the idea of fabric as something living, something that breathes, sways, and responds to emotion.”

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

Advertisement

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

The pairing of poetry and motion was deliberate. “Poetry implies restraint, intention, and clarity. Motion implies life, energy, and transformation,” Kim explains. Together, they describe gowns conceived not as decorative objects but as experiences that unfold on the body.

That philosophy shaped all aspects of the collection’s design. “Movement informed every decision, from the initial cut to the final construction,” Kim says. Elongated lines open into fuller skirts, draping follows the body rather than confining it, and silhouettes are designed to reveal themselves gradually through walking, turning, and even in moments of stillness. “Motion is not an embellishment,” she notes. “It is the foundation of the design.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

Dance emerged as a key reference point as well, particularly ballet, with its balance of discipline and expression. Kim points to the parallel between choreography and couture. “There is an architectural sensibility in the collection, the idea that structure exists to support freedom rather than restrict it,” she says. That tension between control and release mirrors both the physicality of dance and the emotional gravity of a wedding ceremony.

Material choice played a central role in translating that idea into actual form. Kim describes fabric as both a technical and emotional tool. Lightweight crepes, fluid satins, and layered tulles appear throughout the collection in shades of ivory, nude, and soft pink. Lace placements are engineered to follow the body’s natural contours rather than sit on top of them. “The intention was for the materials to carry the emotion,” Kim says, allowing the gown to ripple and respond instinctively while remaining meticulously constructed.

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

While movement drives the collection forward, its foundation remains grounded in classic bridal codes. “The foundation is timeless, rooted in clean lines, refined proportions, and classic bridal language,” Kim explains. Modernity comes through restraint, by building each gown with only what is necessary. Couture techniques are used with discipline, allowing space for individuality through styling and accessories rather than excess ornamentation.

Kim envisioned a bride who values presence over performance. “She may be marrying in a historic setting, a destination, a modern gallery, or somewhere deeply personal,” she says. “Her priority is how she feels in the moment.” These gowns are designed to become part of a bride’s memory, garments that live on through experience rather than existing solely as artifacts of the day.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

(Courtesy Morilee New York)

Craftsmanship remains central to that goal. The collection emphasizes internal construction, precise draping, and the careful creation of air between layers so that volume can exist alongside lightness. “Maintaining structure while achieving softness is a delicate balance,” Kim says, pointing to the unseen work that allows the gowns to move naturally.

As Morilee New York builds on its legacy, Kim sees storytelling as the guiding force for what comes next. “Morilee has always balanced accessibility with beauty,” she says, describing a brand that speaks to a wide audience without sacrificing emotional depth. For her, future collections will be guided not by trend cycles, but by meaning, construction, and how a bride inhabits her wedding day on her own terms.