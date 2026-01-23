Advertisement
David’s Bridal Puts the Spotlight on Inclusive Bridal Design With Their Spring 2026 Collection

Two designs from the 2026 David's Bridal Collection.
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist
David’s Bridal is introducing its Spring 2026 Bridal and Bridesmaids Collections with a clear message: inclusive fit, modern craftsmanship, and speed-to-aisle should be standard, not aspirational. Designed by Head of Couture & Design Viola Chan, the new collections build on the brand’s long-standing commitment to accessibility while elevating the design language through couture-inspired detail and confident, contemporary silhouettes.

The Spring 2026 Bridal Collection blends romantic nostalgia with modern restraint. Lace, corsetry, and soft femininity return as expressions of thoughtful craftsmanship, balanced by clean, sculptural gowns in satin, mikado, and taffeta. Statement silhouettes round out the offering, with bold proportions, sculptural necklines, and subtle sparkle translating editorial drama into aisle-ready designs. Across the collection, structure, texture, and movement are engineered with inclusive fit at the forefront, with every gown designed intentionally across sizes 0–30W.

A plus-size bridal design in cream with lace and sleeves.
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)
A strapless waste ball gown by david's bridal.
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

Extending the vision beyond the bride, the Spring 2026 Bridesmaids Collection mirrors the same modern sensibility, emphasizing cohesion through refined silhouettes and photogenic color stories. New hues including Sunflower, Cranberry, French Blue, and Lavender anchor the season, alongside silhouettes inspired by current bridal runway trends and designed to photograph beautifully both individually and as a group.

“Spring 2026 reflects how deeply we understand the visions of our customers and how interconnected dresses for both brides and bridesmaids play in shaping the overall wedding aesthetic,” said Heather McReynolds, SVP of Merchandising, Planning and Product Development said in a press release. “This season is about creating a cohesive vision through refined design, thoughtful color stories, and beautifully balanced silhouettes for both bridal and bridesmaid looks that complement one another seamlessly.”

A bride wears an embroidered gown by David's Bridal.
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)
A bride in an ivory corset gown by David's Bridal
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

At the heart of the Spring 2026 launch is David’s continued emphasis on inclusive engineering and speed-to-aisle, with thousands of styles ready to ship nationwide. The result is a collection designed to meet modern brides where they are, offering considered design, consistent fit, and accessibility at a scale unmatched in the bridal industry.

