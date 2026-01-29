Advertisement
Bridal Designers

Birkenstocks on Your Wedding Day? The Latest Danielle Frankel Collaboration Has Us Saying ‘Yes Yes Yes, I Do.’

Danielle Frankel and Birkenstock have collaborated on bridal sandal designs.
(Courtesy Danielle Frankel )
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Every bride wants to look absolutely stylish on her wedding day. While that thought certainly extends to footwear, a beautiful but uncomfortable heel can make what’s already a long day feel that much longer.

Thankfully, brides who swear by both comfort and couture no longer have to choose. Birkenstock and New York bridal designer Danielle Frankel have teamed up on a limited-edition footwear collection that takes those famously supportive sandals and re-imagines them for weddings and special occasions.

A floral design by Danielle Frankel for Birkenstock
(Courtesy Danielle Frankel)
The six-piece capsule reworks four classic Birkenstock silhouettes. There are also two custom styles exclusive to Frankel’s studio. Highlights include a white satin Arizona with pearl accents, a minimalist Madrid with delicate ties, and a Tulum sandal finished with an elegant slingback. The two artisanal pieces — a hand-painted Boston clog and a chiffon-embroidered Arizona — offer options for brides who want something truly unique.

Despite their couture makeover, each design stays true to Birkenstock’s signature cork-latex footbed, offering real support beneath the polish. In other words: wedding shoes you can actually walk in.

A birkenstock design by Danielle Frankel
(Courtesy Danielle Frankel)
The collab is already gaining buzz in fashion world before they’ve even been released. Vogue UK called the collaboration “a bold reimagining of bridal style” that matches brides’ desires for comfort and individuality. And Highsnobiety praised the drop as “a brilliant meeting of two seemingly disparate worlds,” noting that these sandals are “actually good for the feet” while still feeling elevated for special occasions.

Frankel, a longtime Birkenstock fan, approached the collaboration as a study of marrying practical design with romantic details. Pearls, soft cording, and a bespoke floral motif stamped into the sole reflect her label’s aesthetic, while the production — carried out in Birkenstock’s specialist German factories — honors both brands’ commitment to craftsmanship.

The Birkenstock x Danielle Frankel collab was shot by Stas Komarovski
(Courtesy Danielle Frankel)

The campaign was shot in Paris by photographer Stas Komarovski, leaning into old-world glamour. The photos pair the shoes with Frankel’s sculptural bridal gowns for imagery that feels cozily cinematic.

The Birkenstock x Danielle Frankel collection will be available starting February 12, 2026, at daniellefrankelstudio.com, and select retailers worldwide.

