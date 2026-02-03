Advertisement
Bridal Designers

With The ‘Something Borrowed’ Collection, Watters Sets Out to Create Something New

The bram dress with sleeve by Watters
(Courtesy Watters Designs)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
  • Watters’ “Something Borrowed” collection reimagines bridal heritage, translating traditions like lace, pearls, and buttons into modern gowns with meaningful embedded details.
  • Each element serves symbolic purpose: buttons reference good luck and lasting partnerships, pearls suggest new beginnings, and lace reflects ceremony’s sacred nature.
  • The brand designs for the fitting room moment when a bride’s posture shifts, her smile brightens, and confidence becomes visible in how she stands.

“Something borrowed” has long been one of the rituals of a wedding day. A piece of jewelry passed down from a grandmother. A veil worn by a sister. A handkerchief tucked into a bouquet. The tradition is less about superstition than about continuity, the carrying of pieces of other lives into a new one.

Watters’ Something Borrowed collection builds on that idea, translating it into fabric, construction, and silhouette. Rather than borrowing literal heirlooms, the collection draws from shared bridal language — lace, trains, buttons, pearls — and reworks those elements into gowns designed for today’s ceremonies.

Rather than treating tradition as something fixed, the collection approaches it as a starting point. Creative Director Vatana Watters describes the design process as intuitive and collaborative, shaped by both internal dialogue and direct interaction with brides. A lot of our processes are instinctive, what feels right for the moment or dress,” she says. “We build off the success of past looks and make them more modern.”

The cornelia gown with scarf.
(Courtesy Watters Designs)

Trunk shows and in-person events play a key role in that evolution, offering insight into how far clients are willing to experiment. “We also love surprising or unexpected elements,” Watters adds. “Giving our brides something they never knew they wanted.”

Longevity remains a central goal, with additional details designed to carry meaning without overwhelming the overall silhouette. Buttons tracing the back of a gown reference good luck and lasting partnerships. Lace reflects the sacred nature of ceremony. Pearls suggest new beginnings. “We make sure our gowns carry small tokens of that,” Watters explains, embedding heritage into construction rather than surface decoration.

The agnes diamond gown by Watters
(Courtesy Watters Designs)

At the structural level, the collection is engineered around fit and proportion. Internal construction is prioritized first, creating a foundation of comfort and support before decorative elements are added. Enhancing seams, placed lace, and strategic beading are used to shape the body without feeling rigid.

“Our gowns are designed to flatter and make our brides feel like the best version of themselves,” Watters says. Particular attention is paid to waist placement, seam intersections, and neckline proportions, ensuring visual balance across silhouettes.

The fluerette gown by Watters.
(Courtesy Watters Designs)

Volume and contrast emerge as defining elements this season, especially in the ballgown category. “We’ve created full ballgowns that feel light as air with thin but stiff layers to create fullness without any crunch,” Watters notes. Demi-sheer bodices introduce layered transparency, while charmeuse, traditionally associated with softer shapes, appears in more dramatic forms. Cohesion comes through the brand’s consistent hand: draping, beading, and a palette of soft bridal tones repeated across styles.

The alfons gown in white.
(Courtesy Watters Designs)
The campaign extends that design language into visual storytelling. Ribbons appear throughout the imagery, functioning both symbolically and practically. “Ribbons have a significance of unity and eternal love,” Watters says. They were also used to create movement within still photographs, enhanced by airflow on set. Crystal jewelry echoes gown embellishments, while antique chairs reference traditional ceremony settings and provide visual structure.

Something Borrowed is designed as a wardrobe rather than a series of isolated statements. The collection offers flexibility for formal ceremonies, second looks, and varied venues, allowing gowns to adapt through styling without losing their identity. Whether paired with dramatic veils or minimal accessories, the pieces are built to work across multiple moments.

The annemieke gown by Watters
(Courtesy Watters Designs)

For Watters, success ultimately shows up in the fitting room. “In our office we say, ‘We love, love,’” she says. She describes the moment when a dress feels right: posture shifts, expressions change, confidence becomes visible. “Our brides stand a little taller, smile a little brighter.” In those wonderfully spontaneous reactions, she sees the clearest proof that a gown has done exactly what it was meant to do.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

