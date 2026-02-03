With The ‘Something Borrowed’ Collection, Watters Sets Out to Create Something New

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

“Something borrowed” has long been one of the rituals of a wedding day. A piece of jewelry passed down from a grandmother. A veil worn by a sister. A handkerchief tucked into a bouquet. The tradition is less about superstition than about continuity, the carrying of pieces of other lives into a new one.

Watters’ Something Borrowed collection builds on that idea, translating it into fabric, construction, and silhouette. Rather than borrowing literal heirlooms, the collection draws from shared bridal language — lace, trains, buttons, pearls — and reworks those elements into gowns designed for today’s ceremonies.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Rather than treating tradition as something fixed, the collection approaches it as a starting point. Creative Director Vatana Watters describes the design process as intuitive and collaborative, shaped by both internal dialogue and direct interaction with brides. A lot of our processes are instinctive, what feels right for the moment or dress,” she says. “We build off the success of past looks and make them more modern.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy Watters Designs)

Trunk shows and in-person events play a key role in that evolution, offering insight into how far clients are willing to experiment. “We also love surprising or unexpected elements,” Watters adds. “Giving our brides something they never knew they wanted.”

Longevity remains a central goal, with additional details designed to carry meaning without overwhelming the overall silhouette. Buttons tracing the back of a gown reference good luck and lasting partnerships. Lace reflects the sacred nature of ceremony. Pearls suggest new beginnings. “We make sure our gowns carry small tokens of that,” Watters explains, embedding heritage into construction rather than surface decoration.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Watters Designs)

At the structural level, the collection is engineered around fit and proportion. Internal construction is prioritized first, creating a foundation of comfort and support before decorative elements are added. Enhancing seams, placed lace, and strategic beading are used to shape the body without feeling rigid.

“Our gowns are designed to flatter and make our brides feel like the best version of themselves,” Watters says. Particular attention is paid to waist placement, seam intersections, and neckline proportions, ensuring visual balance across silhouettes.

(Courtesy Watters Designs)

Volume and contrast emerge as defining elements this season, especially in the ballgown category. “We’ve created full ballgowns that feel light as air with thin but stiff layers to create fullness without any crunch,” Watters notes. Demi-sheer bodices introduce layered transparency, while charmeuse, traditionally associated with softer shapes, appears in more dramatic forms. Cohesion comes through the brand’s consistent hand: draping, beading, and a palette of soft bridal tones repeated across styles.

(Courtesy Watters Designs)

Advertisement

The campaign extends that design language into visual storytelling. Ribbons appear throughout the imagery, functioning both symbolically and practically. “Ribbons have a significance of unity and eternal love,” Watters says. They were also used to create movement within still photographs, enhanced by airflow on set. Crystal jewelry echoes gown embellishments, while antique chairs reference traditional ceremony settings and provide visual structure.

Something Borrowed is designed as a wardrobe rather than a series of isolated statements. The collection offers flexibility for formal ceremonies, second looks, and varied venues, allowing gowns to adapt through styling without losing their identity. Whether paired with dramatic veils or minimal accessories, the pieces are built to work across multiple moments.

(Courtesy Watters Designs)

For Watters, success ultimately shows up in the fitting room. “In our office we say, ‘We love, love,’” she says. She describes the moment when a dress feels right: posture shifts, expressions change, confidence becomes visible. “Our brides stand a little taller, smile a little brighter.” In those wonderfully spontaneous reactions, she sees the clearest proof that a gown has done exactly what it was meant to do.