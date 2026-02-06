“Ease, Lightness, and Everyday Elegance”: The LA Influence Behind A.L.C.’s Spring Bridal Collection

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For years, brides in Los Angeles have been turning to A.L.C. for everything leading up to the wedding day. Engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, courthouse ceremonies, bachelorette weekends — if there was a photo being taken, chances are someone in the group was wearing A.L.C.

With its Spring 2026 bridal collection, the brand is now leaning fully into the role of wedding weekend go-to, offering a polished, versatile wardrobe for brides who want their wedding style to feel like an extension of how they already dress.

(Courtesy A.L.C.)

“Our first bridal collection launched in 2023,” founder and creative director Andrea Lieberman says. “Since then, we’ve been consistent in our approach to providing an intentional assortment of pieces for every stage of the wedding.” What stands out is the focus on “every stage.” This isn’t about designing one centerpiece gown. It’s about building a lineup that works from the first toast to the last send-off.

(Courtesy A.L.C.)

The Spring 2026 collection reflects that idea in practice. Backless minis in Japanese duchesse satin, fluid slips trimmed with French-designed lace, and sculpted dresses in artisanal fabrics form the backbone of the assortment. These are modern heirlooms through the A.L.C. lens — elegant, unfussy, and designed to be worn again.

Los Angeles remains central to the brand’s point of view. “It’s a core part of our DNA,” Lieberman says. “When I think of this city, I think about its ease and above all else, its warmth, lightness and levity.” That sensibility shows up throughout the collection in pieces that feel refined without feeling stiff — dresses that can move easily between venues, climates, and moods.

(Courtesy A.L.C.)

It’s also shaped by how weddings actually look in Southern California. From beach ceremonies to rooftop receptions and backyard gatherings, Lieberman approached the bridal line as an extension of A.L.C.’s broader Spring collection. “The bridal assortment is a natural extension of the fashion collection,” she explains. These are dresses designed to fit into real lives, not just on the pages of lookbooks or in uber-formal settings.

A.L.C.’s long-standing reputation for dressing bridesmaids and guests alike has made this evolution feel natural. “Event dressing has always been what we’ve been known for,” Lieberman says. “But we wanted to evolve our offerings since we know our woman can be both the wedding guest and the bride.” That dual perspective runs throughout Spring 2026, with pieces that feel equally appropriate walking down the aisle or attending another wedding the following season.

The collection is also anchored in fit and construction. Lieberman emphasizes comfort and proportion as starting points, with seams, lace placement, and silhouettes designed to flatter without feeling restrictive. The goal is confidence without costume — a through line that has long defined the brand.

“We design with the understanding that a woman’s most important moments don’t exist separately from her everyday life,” Lieberman says. Many of the white and ivory pieces are meant to live on in a bride’s closet long after the ceremony. “I’ve seen so many of our customers naturally gravitate toward all-white looks throughout the year,” she adds, which helped shape the collection’s styling.

(Courtesy A.L.C.)

For brides who don’t see themselves in traditional bridalwear, that flexibility is part of the appeal. “Bridal doesn’t have to look one way to feel meaningful,” Lieberman says. Spring 2026 reflects that philosophy clearly: polished without being precious, elevated without being overly formal, and designed for women who want their wedding wardrobe to feel unmistakably their own.

