Advertisement
Bridal Designers

“Ease, Lightness, and Everyday Elegance”: The LA Influence Behind A.L.C.’s Spring Bridal Collection

Two bridal designs from ALC
(Courtesy A.L.C.)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

For years, brides in Los Angeles have been turning to A.L.C. for everything leading up to the wedding day. Engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, courthouse ceremonies, bachelorette weekends — if there was a photo being taken, chances are someone in the group was wearing A.L.C.

Weddings & Celebrations

Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

With its Spring 2026 bridal collection, the brand is now leaning fully into the role of wedding weekend go-to, offering a polished, versatile wardrobe for brides who want their wedding style to feel like an extension of how they already dress.

Advertisement
The Gia Dress by ALC.
(Courtesy A.L.C.)

“Our first bridal collection launched in 2023,” founder and creative director Andrea Lieberman says. “Since then, we’ve been consistent in our approach to providing an intentional assortment of pieces for every stage of the wedding.” What stands out is the focus on “every stage.” This isn’t about designing one centerpiece gown. It’s about building a lineup that works from the first toast to the last send-off.

The Alessia dress by ALC
(Courtesy A.L.C.)
Advertisement

The Spring 2026 collection reflects that idea in practice. Backless minis in Japanese duchesse satin, fluid slips trimmed with French-designed lace, and sculpted dresses in artisanal fabrics form the backbone of the assortment. These are modern heirlooms through the A.L.C. lens — elegant, unfussy, and designed to be worn again.

Los Angeles remains central to the brand’s point of view. “It’s a core part of our DNA,” Lieberman says. “When I think of this city, I think about its ease and above all else, its warmth, lightness and levity.” That sensibility shows up throughout the collection in pieces that feel refined without feeling stiff — dresses that can move easily between venues, climates, and moods.

The hana top by ALC
(Courtesy A.L.C.)

It’s also shaped by how weddings actually look in Southern California. From beach ceremonies to rooftop receptions and backyard gatherings, Lieberman approached the bridal line as an extension of A.L.C.’s broader Spring collection. “The bridal assortment is a natural extension of the fashion collection,” she explains. These are dresses designed to fit into real lives, not just on the pages of lookbooks or in uber-formal settings.

A.L.C.’s long-standing reputation for dressing bridesmaids and guests alike has made this evolution feel natural. “Event dressing has always been what we’ve been known for,” Lieberman says. “But we wanted to evolve our offerings since we know our woman can be both the wedding guest and the bride.” That dual perspective runs throughout Spring 2026, with pieces that feel equally appropriate walking down the aisle or attending another wedding the following season.

RELATED: Courthouse Weddings Are Making a Comeback: 20 Stylish Dresses and Outfits for a City Hall “I Do”

Advertisement
two courthouse looks on the steps of the courthouse

Wedding Shopping

Courthouse Weddings Are Making a Comeback: 20 Stylish Dresses and Outfits for a City Hall “I Do”

Courthouse weddings are trending. Explore chic dresses, jumpsuits, and stylish outfits perfect for city hall and civil ceremonies.

The collection is also anchored in fit and construction. Lieberman emphasizes comfort and proportion as starting points, with seams, lace placement, and silhouettes designed to flatter without feeling restrictive. The goal is confidence without costume — a through line that has long defined the brand.

“We design with the understanding that a woman’s most important moments don’t exist separately from her everyday life,” Lieberman says. Many of the white and ivory pieces are meant to live on in a bride’s closet long after the ceremony. “I’ve seen so many of our customers naturally gravitate toward all-white looks throughout the year,” she adds, which helped shape the collection’s styling.

The Elza jacket and pant by ALC.
(Courtesy A.L.C.)

For brides who don’t see themselves in traditional bridalwear, that flexibility is part of the appeal. “Bridal doesn’t have to look one way to feel meaningful,” Lieberman says. Spring 2026 reflects that philosophy clearly: polished without being precious, elevated without being overly formal, and designed for women who want their wedding wardrobe to feel unmistakably their own.

Shop the full A.L.C. Spring 2026 Bridal Collection

More Weddings & Celebrations

The bram dress with sleeve by Watters

With The ‘Something Borrowed’ Collection, Watters Sets Out to Create Something New

Danielle Frankel and Birkenstock have collaborated on bridal sandal designs.

Birkenstocks on Your Wedding Day? The Latest Danielle Frankel Collaboration Has Us Saying ‘Yes Yes Yes, I Do.’

Two non-white bridal designs by KYHA Studios and Moda Operandi

Non-White Wedding Dresses for Brides Who Want to Embrace Authenticity on Their Wedding Day

Two veil designs from KYHA studios

KYHA’s New Veil Edit Frames This Traditional Accessory as the Ultimate Signature Statement Piece

Two designs from the 2026 David's Bridal Collection.

David’s Bridal Puts the Spotlight on Inclusive Bridal Design With Their Spring 2026 Collection

A model in Morilee gown poses with a flower visual.

In Morilee New York’s Poetry of Motion Collection, Bridal Is Designed to Move

Two designs from Sau Lee

SAU LEE: A Fresh Bridal Perspective That Doesn’t Treat Western Style as the Default

Venus Williams poses in her wedding dress by Nadia Manjarrez

How Designer Nadia Manjarrez Created Venus Williams’ Wedding Dress in Only Six Weeks

Two designs from Hannah Olson

The Case for Color: Why Brides Are Rethinking the White Wedding Dress

Two bridal flat options

From Aisle to After-Party, These Bridal Flats Are Anything But Basic

Bridal DesignersWeddings & CelebrationsBridal Fashion

Weddings & Celebrations

Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement