Hayley Paige’s Becoming Jane Bridal Gown Was the Sartorial Star of the Super Bowl’s First Real Wedding

The sketch and creation of the Hayley Paige gown worn at the Super Bowl
(Courtesy Hayley Paige)
  • For the first time ever, a real wedding ceremony took place during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, with the bride wearing Hayley Paige.
  • The bride’s ivory lace and tulle gown, titled “Becoming Jane,” marks designer Hayley Paige’s first bridal collection since returning to her own name.
  • The dress offers six different styling options—from strapless to bolero to spaghetti straps—embodying the collection’s theme of reinvention and transformation.

Millions of poeple tuned in to watch Super Bowl LX yesterday, prepared for a spectacle that’s been hyped up for months. Fireworks. Precision choreography. Bad Bunny at his absolute best.

What they did not anticipate was that a wedding ceremony would unfold in real-time midway through the performance.

Tucked between high-voltage staging and celebrity cameos of Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, a crowd dressed all in white suddenly came together at the 50-yard line as a couple exchanged vows in front of a packed stadium and a national television audience. It marked the first real wedding ever staged during a Super Bowl halftime show. It was a celebration of the love that was the central theme of this performance.

At the center of it all was a beaming bride wearing a beautiful gown by Hayley Paige.

The Becoming Jane gown from the lookbook, by Hayley Paige.
(Courtesy Hayley Paige)

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine one of my wedding dresses making a cameo at the Super Bowl,” exclaims Paige. “Seeing Becoming Jane during Bad Bunny’s halftime show is, well, loco. But what makes it truly special is that it’s worn by a real bride on her wedding day.”

The gown was a pieced titled Becoming Jane. It’s an ivory lace and tulle design from Paige’s recent Twice Upon a Time collection, her first since her return to creating under her own name. The gown features a fit-to-flare lace silhouette lined in cashmere and cut with a confident slit, topped with a dimensional lace tulle overskirt that opens with movement. The neckline is initially crafted as a strapless sweetheart. But that is only one iteration. An optional high-neck bolero, detachable off-the-shoulder sleeves or delicate spaghetti straps allow the look to shift and evolve, offering up to six different configurations.

A couple dressed as a bride and groom participate in the Bad Bunny performance during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

One dress, several interpretations. A perfect symbol of the half-time show in which it made its national debut.

Becoming Jane was designed with reinvention in mind — a dress that can shift in tone as easily as a bride might shift in role over the course of an event-packed wedding weekend. The name itself is a literary wink to Jane Austen, a writer who understood transformation and self-possession long before they became bridal buzzwords.

“Becoming Jane has an adaptable sensibility. She can be worn six different ways, a true celebration of all the women we’ve had to become along the way. That optionality is her superpower,” Paige said.

The halftime show closed with a final image: a stadium-wide billboard glowing with the words, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” The newlyweds stood below, still in ceremony mode, with the lace of Paige’s design catching the stadium lights and their love story capturing our hearts.

