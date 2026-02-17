Breaking News
David’s Bridal Challenges Brides to Ditch Traditional Structure for Soft Romance

New designs from the Soft Romance collection by David's Bridal
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Romance as a fashion direction certainly comes and goes — but this time it’s back, lighter and airier by design.

David’s Bridal has unveiled Soft Romance, the second limited-edition capsule in its Spring 2026 collection series. Where the brand’s earlier drop leaned into timeless bridal codes, this release pivots toward what it calls a “feminine revival,” embracing fluid silhouettes, delicate detailing, and movement-driven design.

The capsule spans bridal, bridesmaids, and occasionwear, reinforcing the brands vision of offering cohesive styling across every event of a long wedding weekend. Romantic ballgowns sit alongside tiered midis, pastel bridesmaid dresses, softly tailored menswear, and accessories designed to complete the look — from floral veils to pearl-inspired accents.

Two bridal designs from the Soft Romance collection
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

“The Soft Romance capsule collection is about honoring femininity in a way that feels emotional, modern, and intentional,” says Heather McReynolds, SVP of Merchandising, Planning and Product Development. “This capsule reflects a cultural shift toward romance and softness, translating dreamy movement, delicate details, and expressive silhouettes into fashion that feels elevated, wearable, and uniquely David’s.”

That sense of movement shows up clearly in the fabric choices. Lightweight chiffons, airy tulles, sheer organzas, and layered transparencies create silhouettes that feel fluid rather than structured. Sweetheart bodices, bow-accented straps, soft ruffles, and romantic tiers add dimension without overwhelming the shape of the dress. The overall effect is less about dramatic volume and more about texture and flow.

Color plays a role as well. Pastel-toned satins and soft hues anchor the bridesmaid offerings, complementing bridal gowns that lean into layered tulle and subtle sculpted volume. Even the styling details — rosy makeup, hair ribbons, delicate florals — reinforce the capsule’s softer direction.

Bridesmaids dresses from the Soft Romance collection
(Courtesy David’s Bridal)

Unlike many limited-edition drops, Soft Romance is built with accessibility in mind. The capsule is available in sizes 0–30, with bridesmaid and occasion styles starting at $119.95 and bridal gowns beginning at $349.95.

More broadly, Soft Romance represents the next chapter in David’s evolving seasonal narrative. Rather than launching a single sweeping collection, the brand has opted for a series of capsules that build on one another — shifting tone and mood while maintaining continuity. This installment leans fully into romance, but with a modern edge that keeps the silhouettes grounded and wearable.

As weddings continue to reflect personal expression over rigid tradition, capsules like Soft Romance speak to brides and bridal parties looking for cohesion without uniformity. Whether it’s a layered tulle gown for the ceremony or a fluttering midi for the reception, the collection offers a softer lens through which to approach Spring 2026 celebrations.

