Locket Takes On The Western Trend With A Collection That’s “A Little Spicy”

For Spring/Summer 2026, Locket is making its introduction with a collection that looks to Texas for its point of view. Deep in the Heart pulls in western influence through texture, shine, and styling details, while keeping the focus on bridal silhouettes that are dramatic, wearable, and clearly meant for real weddings.

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Vatana Watters says the collection started as a tribute to the brand’s home base. “Deep in the Heart started as a tribute to Texas, the home of our brand over the last 40 years,” she says. It also marks a fresh chapter for the label as Locket, the rebrand of WTOO. “It also felt like the right way to introduce Locket as the fresh rebrand of WTOO for the bride that’s confident, modern, a little spicy.” That description tracks with the clothes: romantic, but with some bite.

(Aaron Hulkkonen / Courtesy Locket)

Advertisement

The collection leans into sculpted florals, beading, and stronger silhouettes, and Watters ties those choices directly to the landscape. “We used texture and shine the way Texas uses our sky, big and impossible to ignore,” she says. It is a great line, and it explains a lot about how these gowns are built. The beadwork is meant to read like starlight, and the 3-D florals are intentionally “bold and sculpted, not too sweet.” That balance keeps the collection from tipping into overly delicate territory.

(Courtesy Locket)

There is also a clear effort to make the gowns photograph well without sacrificing comfort. “We pushed the silhouettes where it mattered, so the gowns feel dramatic in photos but still make sense in real life for the brides wearing them,” Watters says. That practical streak comes up again when she talks about construction. “If you can’t move, dance, sit, breathe, it is not there yet.” From there, the team builds in comfort first, then adds volume, texture, and beading in places that create impact without stiffness or extra weight. “Even the drama earns its spot,” she says.

Advertisement

Veils and accessories are part of that thinking too. Rather than treating them as separate add-ons, Watters describes them as “the cherry on top,” with some pieces designed to match the gowns exactly through repeated lace, beading, and trims. The result is a more complete look, whether a bride wants softness, extra romance, or just that final layer that makes everything click.

(Courtesy Locket)

And while the western influence is definitely there, Watters is clear on how she sees it being styled: with restraint. “It should feel like the bride, not a theme.” Some brides may go classic with sleek heels. Others may add boots, a hat moment, or a belt-buckle-inspired detail. Her advice is to keep it to “one or two touches,” which feels like the right approach for a collection that works best when the contrast is subtle.

Deep in the Heart gives Locket a strong starting point: bridal with personality, a little edge, and a clear sense of place. It nods to Texas, but it stays centered on the bride — how she moves, how she styles it, and how the dress actually works once the photos are over.