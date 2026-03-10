Willowby Teases The ‘Curio’ Magic: Why “Misbehaving” Is The Secret To This Modern Bridal Collection

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Willowby’s Spring Summer 2026 bridal collection, Curio, is built around a simple idea: bridal can be romantic and theatrical without turning the bride into a costume. The brand describes the collection as fantastical, whimsical and unexpected, with exaggerated proportions and playful textures. In practice, Curio is a lineup of gowns that start from something recognizably bridal, then add one detail that breaks the rules just enough to make the look personal.

Curio’s Spark

The Curio collection originated with two references that set the tone for the season.

“Curio’s story began with inspiration from French doll-house craftsman, Eric Lansdown, and the fantastical photography of Tim Walker,” Vatana Watters, creative director of Watters and its portfolio of brands, told LA Times Studios Weddings. “We wanted to create a world for this collection that felt like a love letter to their work.”

That sense of “world” shows up in the way Curio is described as storybook-adjacent, with romance that’s intentionally a little wild. It also explains why the collection leans into proportion and texture as part of its point of view, not just decoration.

One Thing Misbehaves

Watters describes Willowby’s design method as a balancing act: start with the bridal foundation, then push one element into surprise.

“Willowby’s aesthetic is a balancing act. We start with something that feels classic, instinctively bridal… and then we let one element misbehave,” she said. “That might be an exaggerated proportion, an unexpected texture, or a bold detail like us of colorful embroidery or beading. The idea is that the dress still honors the ceremony, but there’s a spark individuality woven in.”

Curio is built around that kind of single, decisive move. Instead of trying to do everything at once, the collection’s “unexpected” side is often concentrated in one choice, a detail that shifts the whole read of the gown while keeping the overall look rooted in wedding dressing.

Fantasy, Kept Under Control

The collection leans theatrical, but Watters is clear about how Willowby avoids tipping into costume.

“The fantasy lives in the details. When the foundation is wearable and emotionally resonant, the design elements feel romantic instead of performative,” she said. “The goal is for a bride to feel expressive and elevated, but never like she’s playing a role.”

In other words, Curio’s drama is designed to sit on top of a wearable base. The ceremony still matters. The bride still has to move through the day. The collection’s more imaginative elements are meant to amplify, not replace, the bride’s presence.

Texture as Storytelling

Materials and surface work are central to Curio’s “magic,” as Watters framed in our interview.

“New materials, plus custom beading and embroidery development, are where the magic really happens for us, they are our storytelling tools,” she said. “This season we leaned into textures and finishes that feel bold, ethereal, and romantic (very Willowby), with plenty of unique details and accessories so a bride can make the look feel unmistakably hers.”

That emphasis on texture and finish ties back to the collection’s storybook references. It’s also a practical way to build variety across a lineup, giving each look its own signature through beading, embroidery, and details that show up both in person and in photos.

The Try-On Moment

Watters also described what she wants the first try-on to deliver: a detail that connects and clarifies the choice.

“We really hope the bride finds a cool, unexpected detail in the Curio gown that feels like a piece of her personal story,” she said. “That there is something that makes her feel deeply connected to it. Most importantly, we want her to feel confident and beautiful, like the gown is made just for her.”

Curio is designed with that kind of recognition in mind, where the dress isn’t only pretty on a rack but has a specific element of authenticity for the bride wearing it.

Curio is also aimed at brides who like a clear sense of scene around their wedding style, without being boxed into one “correct” backdrop.

“We imagine settings that feel a little unreal in the best way: misty mornings by a lake, a hidden garden in full bloom, or a dramatic sunset over a distant horizon,” Watters said. “But the real setting is really the bride’s unique vision that inspires everything we do, ensuring the gown is not only a part of the setting, but a true reflection of who she is.”