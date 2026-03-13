Designing Wedding Gowns in Wartime Ukraine: OKSANA MUKHA Focuses on “More Light, Clarity, and Quiet Strength”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A bridal collection built around “light” can sound like an easy metaphor. But the ÉCLAT collection, designed against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, turns the concept into something you can see in motion: shine that comes from construction, drape, and handwork perfected over decades of practice.

Released for 2026, ÉCLAT is OKSANA MUKHA’s 65-look bridal collection, described by the house as a luminous expression of modern luxury, femininity, and refined strength. Architectural corsets and clean silhouettes sit alongside refined draping and intricate hand-beaded embellishment, with one clear aim: the gown should reveal the woman, not compete with her.

Starting With The Woman

Oksana Mukha, founder and head designer, says her process begins before she sketches a neckline. “My creative process never begins with the dress itself, but with the image of a woman,” she explained in an interview with LA Times Studios Weddings. “I think about her character, her inner state, her wedding day, and the quiet moments before it begins.” Years of custom work, she adds, taught her that “beauty cannot be superficial,” and that every gown must serve the woman “never the other way around.”

That perspective runs through ÉCLAT’s balance of romance and restraint. Corsetry is used like architecture—supportive and shaping—while surface detail is placed to highlight, not overwhelm. The collection’s own description calls the dresses modern heirlooms, designed to balance romance and structure, poetry and strength.

The House Codes, Refreshed

OKSANA MUKHA is known for romantic silhouettes and meticulous hand craftsmanship, and Mukha is adamant about protecting those signatures. “Romantic silhouettes and refined hand craftsmanship are at the heart of OKSANA MUKHA. I never attempt to artificially ‘modernize’ them,” she says. “My role is to give them new breath without betraying their essence.”

Her changes are quiet: lighter construction, cleaner lines, and more contemporary proportions. “I work with precision and restraint,” she says. “My creative vision does not rely on dramatic gestures. It reveals itself in the accuracy of detail and in an understanding of the modern woman who wants to be both soft and strong.”

Tradition, With Movement In Mind

“For me, tradition is a value,” Mukha says. “I always preserve what makes the brand recognizable: femininity, refinement, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.”

When a classic element no longer matches how brides move through a day, she rethinks it through fabrication and cut. “True elegance is always relevant when it lives alongside the woman of today, rather than remaining in the past.”

Romance As Hope

Mukha is frank about how the recent period of conflict has changed the emotional weight of working in bridal design. “The past few years have profoundly reshaped my understanding of romance,” she says. “It is no longer only about dreams—it is about hope, choice, and inner strength.”

Creating during wartime, she adds, changes the stakes: “To live and create during wartime means placing deeper meaning into every gown. Today, romance is the courage to believe in the future.” She describes her recent work as carrying “more light, clarity, and quiet strength,” with beauty meant to support a woman, “not merely adorn her.”

A Collection As Narrative

“As my role has evolved, the process has become deeper,” Mukha says. “I no longer think in terms of a single gown, but of a collection as a narrative. Each look carries its own emotion, yet together they create a complete and cohesive world of OKSANA MUKHA.” ÉCLAT is built to be read that way: multiple silhouettes, a consistent hand, and a throughline of light as craft.

Mukha also keeps a close eye on feedback, treating it simply as information, not criticism. “For me, feedback is not a compromise of creativity, but a way to deepen it,” she says, noting that brides trying her gowns help to reveal the emotional reality of the moment.

What She Wants Brides To Take Away

“I want OKSANA MUKHA to represent more than a dress worn for one day,” Mukha says. “I want it to become an image a woman remembers for a lifetime.” And when she describes the goal of her designs, she keeps it simple, seeming to speak almost as much to her hopes for the people of Ukraine as to brides wearing her gowns: “When a bride puts on our gown, I want her to feel calm, confident, happy, and deeply beautiful. I want her to feel like herself in her strongest, most graceful, and most authentic expression.”

