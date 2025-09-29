Luxury Bridal Shopping Levels Up at Beverly Hills’ Albright x Houghton

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If Beverly Hills is synonymous with star-studded red carpets, it’s about to add a new runway to its cultural map: the bridal aisle. Nestled in the coveted Trousdale Estates, where mid-century modern mansions sprawl across manicured hillsides, a new fashion residency is rewriting the rules of wedding shopping.

It’s called Albright x Houghton – Beverly Hills, and it’s a collaboration as chic as it is disruptive. The partnership pairs Katherine Polk, founder and designer of the cult-favorite bridal label Houghton, with the Irene Albright and her Albright Fashion Library, a fashion mecca known for its 60,000-piece archive of couture and designer treasures. Together, they’re offering brides something that feels less like a Saturday appointment at a bridal salon and more like prepping for the Oscars; Champagne in hand, stylists at the ready and looks sourced straight from the runway.

For the modern bride, this is the ultimate mashup: couture you can rent, custom gowns you can create and concierge services you can command.

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

Katherine says, “This collection is about giving brides access to a level of craftsmanship that’s usually reserved for couture. Each gown was made with intention; hand-embroidered details, custom draping, structured silhouettes, all meant to celebrate the female form in a way that feels powerful, not precious.”

Advertisement

“There’s a strong sense of movement and texture throughout the collection, pleated tulle, sculpted hips, appliquéd lace; but it’s the way those elements come together that makes it luxurious. It’s not just about the dress, it’s about how the woman feels wearing it.”

(Courtesy Houghton x Albright)

Beyond the Dress: A Luxury Bridal Styling Experience in Beverly Hills

Albright x Houghton apart doesn’t just allow bride’s to access Polk’s signature gowns. Rather, there’s an entire styling ecosystem that surrounds them when they use the service. Imagine walking into a private suite, greeted with sparkling wine and a curated menu of bites. Instead of flipping through racks in a fluorescent-lit boutique, you’re draped in head-to-toe looks styled with jewelry, accessories, shoes, and even handbags pulled from Albright’s legendary collection.

Advertisement

Irene Albright says: “I’ve been part of the Houghton family for 15 years, so co-designing this new bridal collection with Katharine Polk is truly a dream come true. Katharine’s creative vision has always inspired me, and together we’re translating that vision into an ultra-luxurious bridal experience: from a private suite with its own entrance, complete with champagne and curated bites, to styling sessions drawing from both Houghton’s and Albrights fashion library archives of 35 years, all with personalized concierge service. Even exclusive access to a breathtaking Mid-Century Modern estate as a wedding venue.”

This goes beyond gown shopping; it’s wedding-week curation. The team will style you not only for the ceremony, but also for your rehearsal dinner, welcome party, bachelorette bash and post-wedding brunch. Your bridal party? Covered. VIP guests? Styled too. Every moment, from aisle to after-party, becomes a fashion editorial in motion.

It’s like having your own glam squad on retainer! Only instead of just makeup and hair, they’re dressing you like you’re up for Best Actress.

Advertisement

The Rise of the Rentable Wardrobe

The phrase “something borrowed” has never looked so luxe. With gowns available to rent for $1,250 to $3,000 for a weekend, brides can now access designer looks at a fraction of their retail price, without compromising the fantasy.

The rental program tiers its offerings:



Tier 1: Gowns retailing under $5,000, rented for $1,250.

Tier 2: Designer pieces in the $5,000–$10,000 range, rent for 2k.

Tier 3: Iconic runway gowns and couture priced $10,000 and up, rent for 3k.

Every rental includes the full look: shoes, jewelry, bags, and dry cleaning. Brides can rent up to five complete looks for $5,000, which suddenly makes an entire wedding weekend wardrobe possible at a price point lower than a single custom gown.

For brides leaning into sustainability, the option also softens the sting of buying a once-worn dress. Renting couture feels not only pragmatic but also chic. The bridal equivalent of what Rent the Runway promised for corporate fashion, but leveled up to red-carpet status.

A model shows off a mermaid gown by Houghton Albright (Courtesy Houghton Albright)

Custom Couture and VIP White-Glove Bridal Services

For brides who want their moment immortalized in silk and lace, there’s still the custom gown experience. Polk herself meets one-on-one with clients to design made-to-measure gowns priced from $10,000 and up.

The White Glove VIP appointment reads like a luxury itinerary:



A private suite and entrance in the Albright estate.

Champagne service and a curated menu (caviar optional, naturally).

A team of stylists dedicated to crafting not just the dress, but your entire wardrobe.

Concierge scheduling for fittings and deliveries.

Alterations included, along with exclusive access to the Albright archive.

Even delivery is taken care of. Brides who book the VIP package can expect their gowns and styled looks to arrive directly at their Beverly Hills residence, staff included, if needed. It’s the kind of all-inclusive service more often seen in five-star hotels than fashion houses.

Advertisement

A Beverly Hills Wedding Venue Hidden in Plain Sight

Here’s where it gets even more Beverly Hills: the estate itself isn’t just a shopping destination. Brides who book with Albright x Houghton get first dibs on reserving the mid-century modern mansion for weddings, showers or rehearsal dinners.

Imagine slipping into your custom Houghton gown in the very suite where it was created, then walking a few steps onto the terrace to exchange vows under the California sun. It’s a seamless integration of venue + fashion house + styling studio, an irresistible pitch for couples seeking the “one-stop” luxury experience.

Size-Inclusive Luxury: Bridal Fashion for Every Body

One of the most refreshing elements of the collaboration? The size inclusivity. Houghton gowns are offered in sizes 00–30, with both made-to-order and fully custom options available.

In an industry where luxury and exclusivity have historically excluded larger bodies, this decision is seismic. Polk has long been known for her commitment to diversity in bridal fashion, and Albright’s platform amplifies that ethos. For brides who’ve struggled to see themselves reflected in the high-fashion wedding space, the message is clear: luxury belongs to every body.

(Courtesy Houghton Albright)

Culture Shift: Wedding Shopping as a Lifestyle Event

Albright x Houghton is redefining the cultural role of weddings. In this new model, the shopping process itself becomes an event, something brides post about, invite friends to and celebrate with Champagne flutes in hand.

Advertisement

It mirrors the larger lifestyle shift happening across fashion: experiential luxury. Just as luxury brands like Dior or Chanel stage shows that double as cultural events, the bridal industry is following suit. Weddings are less about a single day and more about a series of curated moments that begin months before “I do.”

Why Beverly Hills Is the New Bridal Fashion Capital

The choice of Beverly Hills is no accident. The Albright estate sits in the heart of LA’s celebrity culture, where red-carpet dressing is second nature. By anchoring in Trousdale Estates, Albright x Houghton positions itself as a bridal red carpet, drawing in not only local brides but also destination clients willing to fly in for fittings the way they’d fly to Paris Fashion Week.

Katharine shares “This collaboration came from a really organic place. I’ve always loved what Albright Library represents, that mix of fashion history, editorial impact and real-world wearability. Bringing HOUGHTON into that world, in Los Angeles, felt like a natural evolution.”

Beverly Hills has always been synonymous with fantasy and spectacle! Now, it’s time brides get the same treatment actresses get before stepping onto the Oscars red carpet. Only this time, the aisle is the red carpet.

“Los Angeles has always been a powerful force in bridal and red carpet style. Albright has long been a go-to for stylists and celebrities looking for that one special piece — and now, we’re giving that same kind of access to brides. It’s fashion-forward, but it’s also deeply personal.”

What It Costs: Bridal Packages and Pricing

As might be expected, the packages don’t come cheap. Appointments start at $250 for a 90-minute session (applied to purchase but not rental), scaling up to $450 for a two-hour White Glove consultation. Made-to-order gowns run $3,500–$18,000, while custom creations start at $10,000+.

Advertisement

But for the Beverly Hills bride, or the one willing to travel there, the investment is about more than a dress. It’s about buying into a lifestyle moment, an experience where fashion and service converge.

Because, It’s not just about what you wear down the aisle. It’s about how you felt the entire week leading up to it. That’s priceless.

(Courtesy Houghton Albright)

The Future of Luxury Bridal Shopping

Albright x Houghton is a blueprint for what’s next in the luxury bridal market. A world where couture is accessible through rentals, inclusivity is non-negotiable, and bridal shopping feels less like an errand and more like an event in itself.

For LA brides, it’s a new chapter. For the rest of the country, it’s a glimpse of what may soon become standard: a wedding wardrobe curated like a celebrity’s press tour, where every look is documented, styled, and celebrated.

The red carpet may be in Hollywood, but in Beverly Hills, it now stretches all the way down the aisle.