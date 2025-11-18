Advertisement
Bridal Designers

‘The Great Occasion’ Is Alexandra Grecco’s Quiet Revolution in Bridalwear

Models backstage at the Alexandra Grecco show.
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
For much of the past decade bridal fashion has been unlearning itself. Grandiosity has given way to subtlety, uniformity to individuality, spectacle to experience. The modern bride, and increasingly the modern wedding, no longer orbit around rigid notions of tradition but instead around personal storytelling, craftsmanship and emotional resonance. Few designers embody this transition more gracefully than Alexandra Grecco.

Unveiled during last month’s New York Bridal Fashion Week, Grecco’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection “The Great Occasion” captures that changing spirit with quiet conviction. Favoring fluidity over formality, the collection reimagines what “bridal” can mean, softening its boundaries and freeing it from the gender norms, inherited customs and rigid conventions that have long defined how we mark and celebrate love and commitment.

Making adjustments to the new collection.
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)
With “The Great Occasion” Grecco proposes a different vision entirely. By challenging the assumptions that define the category of “bridalwear” such as the color white, the gown design itself or even the role of “the bride,” the collection underscores that these conventions are entrenched, but not essential. Instead, Grecco’s latest collection recognizes that love and the ceremonies that honor it are far more expansive than the choreographed ideal we have been taught to imagine.

Two gown designs from Alexandra Grecco's new collection
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)

“I think I underestimated how transformative it would be to have our own physical space that embodies the brand and allows us to connect with people in different ways,” Grecco says, referring to the recent opening of the label’s SoHo flagship in September of last year. “Since opening the flagship,” she continues, “I have felt more freedom to expand on my ideas and overall vision for the brand. As I spent time there with friends, colleagues and so on, the desire to create pieces for everyone in my life regardless of gender has grown more and more.”

That openness—creative, conceptual and philosophical—defines “The Great Occasion.”

The silhouettes are sharp yet fluid. Opera coats and column gowns coexist with structured separates and tailored suiting. Gender neutrality here is not a gesture, but rather a natural evolution of a designer interested in connection over convention.

A model walks the runway at the Alexandra Grecco showl
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)

Elegance Reinterpreted

Where earlier generations of bridal design were defined by the pursuit of spectacle, Grecco’s approach lies in the pursuit of feeling. Her work draws on vintage influences such as the grace of salon style fashion shows and the ritual of dressing up but tempers that nostalgia with modern clarity. “We wanted guests to feel transported to another time,” she says. “Each model was a character getting ready for a fancy evening out, putting on the finishing touches and looking at themselves with that confidence that comes from feeling true to oneself.”

That self assurance is mirrored in the details: hand embroidered florals created with Brooklyn illustrator Hannah Metz, extra long silk tulle trains and lustrous silks that shift with the light.

Accessories such as gloves, hats and statement coats offer modularity rather than maximalism. “We took the glamour and drama up a notch,” Grecco says, “but with versatility in mind. It is dressing that allows our clients to feel like themselves.”

A model in pantsuit and veil on the runway of the Alexandra Grecco show
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)
From Bridal to Occasionwear

The collection’s title feels almost prophetic.

“The Great Occasion” suggests that the lines separating “wedding day” attire from everything else are dissolving. It is a reflection of how the industry itself is changing. Across the fashion landscape, designers are building wardrobes meant to transcend the single event, pieces that can be restyled, reworn and reinterpreted.

In Grecco’s hands that philosophy becomes personal. Her brand is rooted in slow design and conscious production. Each garment is made to order in New York’s Garment District using a local network of artisans who have helped define the label’s aesthetic since its founding in 2014. The business model is careful, deliberate and relational, and stands in contrast to the fast fashion churn that has increasingly entered the bridal space.

two unique designs from the Alexandra Grecco Fall 2026 collection
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)

A Designer for the Era of Intention

If “The Great Occasion” marks an expansion in Grecco’s creative universe, it also reaffirms the principles that built her brand: craftsmanship, intimacy and the celebration of individuality.

Her pieces have always favored texture over trend, subtlety over spectacle and timelessness over novelty. The difference now is that the world seems ready to meet her there.

The new generation of couples are seeking designs that align with their values such as inclusivity, sustainability and authenticity. Grecco’s label exists at the intersection of all three.

Her castings reflect representation across body types and identities, her garments invite versatility, her ethos prioritizes care over consumption.

In a moment when bridal fashion is less about defining what a “bride” should look like and more about empowering people to express who they already are, Alexandra Grecco’s “The Great Occasion” reads like both a manifesto and a mirror. It is a love letter to the beauty of intentionality and a reminder that the most enduring luxury is freedom.

A polaroid from backstage at the Alexandra Grecco show.
(Courtesy Alexandra Grecco)
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

