Breaking News
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return to ABC on Tuesday after being benched by Disney
Advertisement
Wedding Dress Designers & Boutiques

Andrew Kwon’s Celestial Spring 2026 Collection Dawned This Week in NYC

Andrew Kwon with all of the models who walked in his fall show.
(Karo Ramos / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Andrew Kwon’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which debuted last Tuesday evening, is called Celestial, its inspiration coming from Pierre-Narcisse Guérin’s painting Aurora and Cephalus. At the center is Aurora, goddess of dawn. She stands for renewal, light breaking through the dark.

The show took place at the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria New York in the Jade Room. It was the first fashion event held there since reopening after a major remodel. The setting echoed the theme of rebirth and transcendence.

Andrew Kwon prepares a model before she hits the runway at his Spring 2026 show.
(Karo Ramos / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)
Advertisement
A silver gown with a cape by Andrew Kwon
(Madison Voelkel / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up

There are sixteen couture gowns in this collection. They are described as works of fantasy meant to last as heirlooms. Each one moves through Aurora’s world. Darkness dissolving into light and clouds with an iridescent glow.

Kwon’s signature is here in liquid organzas, intricate 3D embroidery, and precise architectural construction. One gown was covered with thousands of crystals and took more than 500 hours to embroider. Another was finished with bugle beads forming a constellation across the surface.

Advertisement
Dani Pacci wears a shimmering black gown by Andrew Kwon
(Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com)
A long yellow gown with organza by Andrew Kwon
(Madison Voelkel / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

Even though this is couture eveningwear, some of the gowns would absolutely work for adventurous brides looking to get creative and make statement. Especially brides who want something modern and not the usual white dress. Color palettes follow that of the painting. Fading night skies into pearly blues and greys. Soft, sunrise pinks and violets. A shimmer that feels like first light.

Advertisement

The styling completed the mood. Diamond jewelry from 64Facets. Custom nails by Airi Yamada. Shoes from Stuart Weitzman. Makeup and hair that kept the look soft and glowing.

A shimmering gown and veil by Andrew Kwon.
(Madison Voelkel / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)
Noa Samassaa beautiful wrapping silver gown by Andrew Kwon
(Madison Voelkel / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

Kwon started his label in 2021 after training with Chloé, Vera Wang, and Marchesa. In 2024 he was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and opened his first Manhattan atelier. Celestial feels like a bold step toward the future. A collection that continues his dreamy vision for American couture.

Andrew Kwon applauds and is applauded following his Spring 2026 collection launch.
(Karo Ramos / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

MORE WEDDINGS & CELEBRATIONS

A groom reads his vows from stationery made by Goods Gang

Wedding Vendors

Goods Gang Turns Recycled Paper Into Beautiful, Modern Wedding Invitation Keepsakes

The full collection of accessories in the Moynat x Kasing Lung collection

Wedding Dress Designers & Boutiques

Monster Brides Take Note: The Moynat x Kasing Lung Collab is the Wedding Accessory of the Halloween Season

A sample of a vision board created by David's Bridal's new AI tool Pearl

Wedding Prep

A New AI-Powered Tool From David’s Bridal Takes the Chaos Out of Wedding Planning

A bride and groom kiss against the backdrop of the downtown Los Angeles skyline/

Wedding Advice

Planning a Wedding in L.A.? Here’s What No One Tells You

New York-based couture bridal and eveningwear fashion designer Andrew Kwon will be showing his S/S 2026 couture collection on Tuesday, September 16th at New York Fashion Week.

Wedding Dress Designers & Boutiques

Designing Moments That Last Forever: The Bridal Vision of Andrew Kwon

The Christina Ricci and Betsey Johnson collab features a black tulle wedding dress.

Wedding Dress Designers & Boutiques

The Bride Wore Black: Betsey Johnson and Christina Ricci Create Moody Fashion Magic

Wedding Advice

The Pros and Cons of Hosting a Fall Wedding

A bride and groom at sunset overlooking Kyoto.

Wedding Venues

Pagoda Views, Kaiseki Dining and the Art of Wedding Celebration in Kyoto

An old mine cut diamond set in a ring on a model's hand.

Wedding Trends

“Less Sparkle, But More Soul”: Inside the World of Old Mine Cut Diamonds

Luxurious chessboard style floor in a living room with a dark blue soft couch and green plants surrounding it. hanging framed poster on a shadowy wall.

Home Decor & Interior Design Trends

Castlecore Meets Retro Pop at Home

BLOOMINGTON, MN/USA - APRIL 11, 2020: Target retail store exterior and trademark bullseye logo.

Deals & Coupons

Save at Target This Month With These Promo Codes and Circle Deals

An artist does watercolor of a wedding ceremony.

Wedding Inspiration

How to Throw a Wedding Guests Will Never Forget: The Rise of Experiential Celebrations

Wedding Dress Designers & BoutiquesWedding Styles & Bridal Fashion
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement