Andrew Kwon’s Celestial Spring 2026 Collection Dawned This Week in NYC

Andrew Kwon’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which debuted last Tuesday evening, is called Celestial, its inspiration coming from Pierre-Narcisse Guérin’s painting Aurora and Cephalus. At the center is Aurora, goddess of dawn. She stands for renewal, light breaking through the dark.

The show took place at the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria New York in the Jade Room. It was the first fashion event held there since reopening after a major remodel. The setting echoed the theme of rebirth and transcendence.

There are sixteen couture gowns in this collection. They are described as works of fantasy meant to last as heirlooms. Each one moves through Aurora’s world. Darkness dissolving into light and clouds with an iridescent glow.

Kwon’s signature is here in liquid organzas, intricate 3D embroidery, and precise architectural construction. One gown was covered with thousands of crystals and took more than 500 hours to embroider. Another was finished with bugle beads forming a constellation across the surface.

Even though this is couture eveningwear, some of the gowns would absolutely work for adventurous brides looking to get creative and make statement. Especially brides who want something modern and not the usual white dress. Color palettes follow that of the painting. Fading night skies into pearly blues and greys. Soft, sunrise pinks and violets. A shimmer that feels like first light.

The styling completed the mood. Diamond jewelry from 64Facets. Custom nails by Airi Yamada. Shoes from Stuart Weitzman. Makeup and hair that kept the look soft and glowing.

Kwon started his label in 2021 after training with Chloé, Vera Wang, and Marchesa. In 2024 he was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and opened his first Manhattan atelier. Celestial feels like a bold step toward the future. A collection that continues his dreamy vision for American couture.