Wedding Dress Designers & Boutiques

Atelier Pronovias Channels Bridal Ballet for Their Latest Collection Launch

Heraldine gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias )
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Atelier Pronovias just gave the bridal world a sneak peek into 2026, and their designs are as graceful, light, and versatile as a ballerina. The brand’s new couture collection, “Ballet Bloom,” is a love letter to the world of ballet, blending the elegance of dance with the intricate craftsmanship of high fashion. The entire collection of 36 handcrafted gowns was conceived in the Pronovias Barcelona Atelier and is already making waves.

Ognes gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias)
Gelsei gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias)
So, What Does a Ballerina-Inspired Gown Look Like?

Imagine fluid movement, delicate details and a touch of drama. The “Ballet Bloom” collection is filled with tutu-like layered skirts, airy silhouettes and exquisite floral embroidery that feels light and ethereal.

One of the standout features is the use of double-look designs. These are essentially two dresses in one, allowing a bride to transform her look from a romantic lace overdress for the ceremony to a sleek satin or crepe gown for the reception. It’s a clever touch for the modern bride who wants both elegant beauty for the ceremony and pared-down versatility for the reception, all without having to take time out away from guests to make the change.

Thindy gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias)
Medira gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Provnovias)

Pronovias is also playing with textures, mixing organza with jacquard or pairing satin with crepe to create gowns that have both structure and softness. Add in some intricate French laces and hand-beaded motifs, and you have a collection that prioritizes originality and artistry.

About Pronovias

For those new to the name, Pronovias has been a major player in the bridal world since it was founded in Barcelona back in 1922. While the brand has ready-to-wear collections and boutiques in fashion capitals across more than 100 countries, Atelier Pronovias is its pinnacle. It’s the true haute couture line where every gown is meticulously crafted by artisans. Brides who choose a gown from the Atelier line are treated to a full couture experience, with the chance to personalize their dress and follow every step of its creation, from the first stitch to the final fitting.

Annaeria gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias)
Lulian gown from Atelier Pronovias
(Atelier Pronovias)

How to See the Gowns in Person

If you’re eager to see these masterpieces up close, you’re in luck. Following its debut in early 2025, the “Ballet Bloom” collection is currently being showcased through an exclusive in-store presentation in multiple cities. Brides-to-be can experience the gowns firsthand now through September 30, 2025.

Click here for more information on Atelier Pronovias

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

