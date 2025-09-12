Advertisement
The Bride Wore Black: Betsey Johnson and Christina Ricci Create Moody Fashion Magic

The Christina Ricci and Betsey Johnson collab features a black tulle wedding dress.
(Courtesy Betsy Johnson)
By Kevin Spencer
Scream queen and indie style icon Christina Ricci has teamed up with legendary designer Betsey Johnson for a Fall 2025 campaign that celebrates the power of embracing your dark side.

Ricci, best known for her iconic turn as Wednesday Addams and a career full of deliciously offbeat roles, has long been a symbol for anyone who ever felt like the odd one out.

Betsey Johnson, the original rebel of American fashion, has built her brand on that same ethos: bold colors, playful punk sensibility, and a refusal to take fashion too seriously.

The Christina Ricci and Betsey Johnson collab with Ricci in front of a carousel.
(Courtesy Betsey Johnson)
The Christina Ricci and Betsey Johnson collab with Ricci holding a pumpkin purse.
(Courtesy Betsey Johnson)
Together the two create a collection that transforms childhood nostalgia into grown-up power dressing, with velvet, corsetry and a perfect mix of leather and lace that feels rebellious yet romantic.

The campaign lands at a moment when brides and fashion lovers alike are embracing black as a statement color. Black wedding dresses? No longer a rarity. The trend offers a way to turn tradition on its head while keeping the glamour dialed all the way up. While the collection is not specifically labeled in the bridal category, the designs offer a gothic alternative for brides who want to go darker for the Halloween season (and beyond).

The Christina Ricci and Betsey Johnson collab with Ricci standing in tulle dress with fallen kite.
(Courtesy Betsey Johnson)

The Betsey Johnson x Christina Ricci collection leans into the shift further with statement accessories, sparkly details and silhouettes that beg to be worn by anyone who wants to make an entrance. It’s a love letter to the kids who never fit in and an invitation to wear that crown proudly.

Check out the latest collection from Betsey Johnson HERE

