The Bride Wore Black: Betsey Johnson and Christina Ricci Create Moody Fashion Magic
Scream queen and indie style icon Christina Ricci has teamed up with legendary designer Betsey Johnson for a Fall 2025 campaign that celebrates the power of embracing your dark side.
Ricci, best known for her iconic turn as Wednesday Addams and a career full of deliciously offbeat roles, has long been a symbol for anyone who ever felt like the odd one out.
Betsey Johnson, the original rebel of American fashion, has built her brand on that same ethos: bold colors, playful punk sensibility, and a refusal to take fashion too seriously.
Together the two create a collection that transforms childhood nostalgia into grown-up power dressing, with velvet, corsetry and a perfect mix of leather and lace that feels rebellious yet romantic.
The campaign lands at a moment when brides and fashion lovers alike are embracing black as a statement color. Black wedding dresses? No longer a rarity. The trend offers a way to turn tradition on its head while keeping the glamour dialed all the way up. While the collection is not specifically labeled in the bridal category, the designs offer a gothic alternative for brides who want to go darker for the Halloween season (and beyond).
The Betsey Johnson x Christina Ricci collection leans into the shift further with statement accessories, sparkly details and silhouettes that beg to be worn by anyone who wants to make an entrance. It’s a love letter to the kids who never fit in and an invitation to wear that crown proudly.
Check out the latest collection from Betsey Johnson HERE