Designing Moments That Last Forever: The Bridal Vision of Andrew Kwon

New York-based couture bridal and eveningwear fashion designer Andrew Kwon will be showing his S/S 2026 couture collection on Tuesday, September 16th at New York Fashion Week.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

White dresses floated down a sunlit runway where models appeared to be walking on water. Although a cohesive collection, each dress carried its own nuance: delicate drapery, hand-embroidered pearls, sculptural bodices. Cloud-like and translucent fabric caught the sun with a subtle rippling effect — an ethereal vision that transformed bridal gowns into aquatic art pieces.

Andrew Kwon’s SS 2026 “Aquarelle” collection runway show at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

(Tess Schilke / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

Water, Memory and the Making of a Bridal Collection

Bridal and eveningwear designer Andrew Kwon found his inspiration for his tenth bridal collection — appropriately named “Aquarelle” — in Nymphes du Nord, an 1891 painting by Paul Émile Chabas of three nymph-like creatures at the edge of a lake engulfed in hues of blues. It reminded him of a childhood moment, from which he gets his inspiration.

Advertisement

When Kwon was younger, his father would take him and his older brother to fish at Crystal Creek Reservoir in Colorado at the crack of dawn. Kwon, who didn’t like to fish and preferred to paint and draw, would sit and watch the sun rise.

“It was my dad, my brother, and I, and when I saw that painting, there was something about it that just felt so special to me that I wanted to create a collection based around how I remember the water shining,” Kwon said.

Although Kwon is now New York-based, he was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado before moving to Rancho Palos Verdes, California. But this move was difficult for his family, who hadn’t done much traveling before then.

Advertisement

“Seeing the struggle in my family influenced me to dream of what I could do one day to make it big and make them proud and pull them out of what they were going through,” Kwon said.

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

When California didn’t work out for the Kwons, they returned to Colorado, and Kwon finished high school. He then moved to New York to attend Parsons School of Design and study architecture and interior design.

“I’ve always loved fashion, but there’s a big stigma against guys in fashion,” Kwon said. “When I was younger, and I said I wanted to be a fashion designer, I remember the comments guys would say to me, and that really held me back from ever wanting to pursue it.”

Advertisement

Kwon admits that he was never confident in his architecture classes. One day, his professor pulled him aside and suggested that he instead pursue fashion design.

“My parents were incredibly supportive to push me in that direction,” Kwon said. “I was super fortunate and lucky to have parents that really allowed me to dream like that.”

Kwon then immersed himself in fashion design and never looked back.

Kwon at a runway show for his eight collection, “Prelude.”

(Alynna Tan)

From East Village To Bergdorf Goodman: Launching The Andrew Kwon Bridal Brand

During his remaining time at Parsons and after his graduation in 2019, Kwon worked a number of internships within the fashion industry: at Chloé, Global Brands Group, Marchesa, and Vera Wang. He completed his thesis collection under the mentorship of Nicholas Cato, a French patternmaker based in New York.

“I tried to learn as much as I could,” Kwon said. “I watched interviews of other designers, and looked up to their mistakes, their accolades, to see what I could learn, even having not met them in person.”

Although Kwon never officially worked at a fashion design firm, he knew he wanted to have something of his own one day. In his East Village walk-up apartment above a Chinese restaurant and a dry cleaner, Kwon organized a rough business plan.

Advertisement

“But then the pandemic happened, and I really wasn’t sure what to do, but I kept pushing for that business plan,” Kwon said. “I just kept writing my dream life out on a script.”

In December of 2020, Kwon moved to an apartment near Bryant Park, where he shot his first collection. He didn’t know a lot of celebrities, influencers, or editors — usually fundamental connections to successfully launch a brand — so he turned his personal Instagram into his professional account to gain attraction.

“I got rid of all my crazy photos and selfies, and I launched on Valentine’s Day in 2021 with my first bridal collection called ‘Reminiscence,’” Kwon said. “Things started happening really quickly.”

Kwon’s first bridal collection, “Reminiscence,” launched in 2021 on Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy of Andrew Kwon)

Without the help of a publicist, Kwon reached out to editors, participated in interviews and was published in magazines. Along the way, he introduced himself to celebrities and fashion figures who would later become some of his biggest supporters.

Kwon sent his most memorable message before he had even launched his brand. On a trip to Paris, he saw Jessica Jung from Girls’ Generation, one of the most successful KPop groups. A lifelong KPop fan, Kwon introduced himself and showed her his thesis collection. She complimented his work and thanked him for introducing himself. Kwon later DMed her, expressing his admiration for her and his interest in dressing her one day.

Advertisement

Although Jung didn’t respond, Kwon followed up a year later to tell her that he was releasing his first official collection. This time, she saw his message, replied, and reposted his collection. Kwon woke up the next morning to thousands of messages, followers, and likes — a big step to gaining popularity in the fashion universe.

“It was a bunch of DMing and a bunch of emailing and seeing who would reply,” Kwon said. “I wasn’t asking for anything. I was just sharing my story.”

Not long after his launch, Kwon’s designs were sold at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, and his vision of becoming a well-known bridal and evening wear designer was unfolding.

Kwon’s second collection, “Dreamer,” photographed at Untermeyer Gardens in Yonkers. (Image courtesy of Andrew Kwon)

Couture Craftsmanship And Personal Touches

Despite his rapid success, Kwon worked out of his Bryant Park apartment for four years after his brand’s launch. Five industrial garment rolling racks crowded his living room and spilled out into his hallway. They were configured into a client changing room and were an unavoidable toe-stubbing hazard for the constant stream of editors and stylists. His team worked around his long, marble dining table every day.

“I never really had my own personal space,” Kwon said. “But coming out of my bedroom and seeing all the beautiful gowns and pieces in my living room was always magical for me.”

Advertisement

Although he worked and lived out of one apartment for four years, his inspiration came from all over: childhood memories and foreign cities.

Kwon at the opening of his first, New York atelier in 2024. (Jason Crowley / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

“It’s not always about traveling to new places, but when I visit the cities that I love and frequented growing up, they inspire me because it unlocks memories that I had from the past,” Kwon explained.

His most recent collection this past spring, “Aquarelle,” features meticulous details, like lace from one of the oldest lace makers based in France and light chiffon developed with a mill in Como, Italy. The materials are draped, tacked, and twisted by hand to make gowns that move delicately down the runway.

Details from behind the scenes at Andrew Kwon’s New York Bridal Fashion Week runway show last spring. (Rebekah Mackey / Courtesy Andrew Kwon)

“This whole collection was truly about creating something diaphanous, ethereal, something that will never go out of style, something that’s incredibly timeless,” Kwon said.

Advertisement

But, Kwon’s biggest inspiration and encouragement has always come from his mother.

“My mom never let me stop dreaming. She never told me to be realistic,” Kwon said. “She always let me keep building that dream.”

His mother’s wedding to his stepfather, another person who played an inspirational role in Kwon’s life, was the first wedding he ever attended. He recalls watching her walk down the aisle with tears running down her face.

“There was something about that moment that was so pivotal to me, and it’s not just the gown, it’s the whole moment,” Kwon said. “I wanted to create that same powerful moment for other women out there one day, and create that same beauty and confidence that I saw on my mom for other women.”

A Future Focused On Couture Brides

Kwon still works with a few retailers, but he is shaping his company to be a couture brand that creates made-to-order pieces. His attention to intricate details and his commitment to artistry means that a dress can take up to a year to complete. Kwon finds it special to be able to connect with his clients one-on-one.

“I love meeting people. I love hearing their stories,” Kwon said. “I love to see how I can play even a small part in their life of a beautiful moment that’ll last forever.”