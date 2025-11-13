Moon River and Memory: Daughters of Simone’s New Collection Honors Love That Lasts

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When founder and bridal designer Brittany Castaños began sketching what would become “Moon River,” Daughter of Simone’s Fall 2026 collection, she wasn’t thinking about the buzziest emerging trends or the industry’s dizzying seasonal, cyclical pace. She was instead thinking about her grandparents.

“‘Moon River’ by Henry Mancini was my grandparents’ song, and so every time I hear it, I ache for them a bit,” Castaño says. “This collection was imagined and drafted while I was experiencing a love like theirs — the drenched-in-romance kind, the yearning, drifting, dreaming kind. The kind that lasts and that you never knew existed. But when you feel it, you say, ‘oh so THIS is how it’s supposed to feel.’”

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

(Dakota Lynn Jacobi / Courtesy Daughter’s of Simone)

Advertisement

That kind of lived-in emotion—at once nostalgic and deeply personal to the present moment—has long been at the heart of Daughters of Simone, the California-based bridal label known for its blend of Victorian silhouettes, Western influences, and free-spirited 1970s energy. Founded over a decade ago in Fresno’s San Joaquin Valley, the brand was born from Castaños’s own frustration with outdated bridal archetypes. She got her start reimagining thrifted seventies gowns, which she would then model on friends in her own backyard. Castaños’ homespun act of rebellion evolved into a rightful act of artistic rebellion that would quietly help redefine the landscape of “bohemian” bridal fashion design.

Now, thirteen collections later, this same sensibility—shrewdly and unpretentiously rebellious, whimsically romantic—still shapes the label’s central ethos. The Fall 2026 lineup, unveiled at the iconic Hotel Chelsea during last month’s New York Bridal Fashion Week, pays homage not only to the designer’s own grandparents’ love story but also to their era.

A model wears a gown by Daughter’s of Simone in New York City

Advertisement

(Dakota Lynn Jacobi / Courtesy Daughter’s of Simone)

The collection nods to the 1940s and its “crystal goblets and chandeliers, big band music, the way they set the table with cloth napkins, candles, and roses picked fresh from the garden.” Their relationship, however, was also fraught at times in a society largely unaccustomed to and unwelcoming of interracial marriages. The coupling of a first-generation Mexican-American and an Irish-Californian meant that the unlikely pair had their own personal cultural gap to bridge, while remaining strong against the disapproval of those around them.

The collection’s pieces reflect the “raw and unfeathered[ness]” of a love like theirs—the bare and painful moments that offset the important, if not somewhat extravagant, “presentation[s]” of romance. “Moon River” combines Victorian-era box pleats and high necklines with seventies-inspired ruffles and scalloped French corded lace trims, rendered in materials like silk and crochet lace. It’s a collection made for the kind of bride who, in Castaños’s words, “craves to be herself on her special day.”

Advertisement

(Dakota Lynn Photography / Courtesy Daughter’s of Simone)

(Dakota Lynn Photography / Courtesy Daughter’s of Simone)

True to its Californian roots, Daughters of Simone designs not only with a West-Coast free spirited air, but also with inclusivity and individuality in mind, offering sizes ranging from XS to 5X without additional fees. Its imagery—often shot in natural light against rustic backdrops—reflects a quiet confidence, sense of freedom, and a touch of dreamlike whimsy. This is bridalwear for women who believe imperfection is in itself beautiful, who embrace authenticity while still daring to dream.

Advertisement

For Castaños, “Moon River” is as much about legacy as it is about love. “[My grandparents] embraced each other’s differing cultures,” she wrote, recalling how her Irish-Californian grandmother learned her Mexican-American grandfather’s enchilada recipe, and how he, in turn, joined her in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

(Dakota Lynn Jacobi / Courtesy Daughter’s of Simone)

This weaving together of worlds—the tenderness, the strength, the everyday gestures of devotion—resonates through each stitch of “Moon River.” At its heart, neither “Moon River” nor the label itself are principally about what one wears when saying their vows but, rather, what comes both before and after—what it means to love, remember, and belong in your own skin and your own, self-written story.