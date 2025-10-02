First Look: “Golden Girl” by Grace Loves Lace

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Grace Loves Lace, the Australian brand known for its relaxed bridal style, just dropped a new collection. It’s called Golden Girl and the collection was developed over 14 months in the brand’s Australian design studio with one goal in mind: to shake things up. Founder Megan Ziems said she’s tired of seeing weddings that are a “copy and paste” of each other; this collection is the answer.

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

New Wedding Dresses With Structure and Style

The collection has nine gowns and 10 accessories. And it’s a big step for the brand, introducing more structure and support than ever before. There’s dimensional bold embroidery and also Mikado and Dupion satins. And they’ve even reimagined their iconic stretch Chantilly lace.

(Jessica Ruscoe / Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

The real standouts show the range of the collection. The Cartier Gown is a modern tribute to their famous Hollie dress (the most pinned wedding gown in the world they claim). The Cartier is like “Hollie’s grown-up sister”; it’s more refined with a sculpted, boned bodice and takes nine hours just to sew.

Then there’s the Pip Gown, a minimalist A-line dress with deep, seamless pockets. It’s for the bride who doesn’t know what to do with her hands and really doesn’t want to carry a clutch.

(Jessica Ruscoe / Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

Bridal Personalization: Detachable Sleeves and Accessories

The whole point of Golden Girl is personalization. Five of the nine gowns have optional add-ons. Think interchangeable sleeves and detachable straps. And the accessories capsule includes 10 versatile pieces that let a bride completely transform her look from the ceremony to the afterparty.

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

A Playful Take on Modern Bridal Fashion

The collection feels playful. You can see it in the campaign, which was shot in Spain by photographer Jessica Ruscoe. The brief from Ziems was a single word: Fun.

“Bridal can feel really serious,” she said, adding that this collection is about finding the sweet spot. She believes it’s about joy and having that “unapologetic main character energy.

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

Here’s the real game-changer. In a bridal world famous for long wait times, the entire Golden Girl collection is ready to ship. No waiting and no stress.

The gowns are priced between $990 and $3,300. And they are available right now on the Grace Loves Lace website.

