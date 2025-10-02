Advertisement
Bridal Designers

First Look: “Golden Girl” by Grace Loves Lace

A stunning new design from with a back bow from Grace Loves Lace.
(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Grace Loves Lace, the Australian brand known for its relaxed bridal style, just dropped a new collection. It’s called Golden Girl and the collection was developed over 14 months in the brand’s Australian design studio with one goal in mind: to shake things up. Founder Megan Ziems said she’s tired of seeing weddings that are a “copy and paste” of each other; this collection is the answer.

A bride with a sweeping train from Grace Loves Lace
(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

New Wedding Dresses With Structure and Style

The collection has nine gowns and 10 accessories. And it’s a big step for the brand, introducing more structure and support than ever before. There’s dimensional bold embroidery and also Mikado and Dupion satins. And they’ve even reimagined their iconic stretch Chantilly lace.

Advertisement
An ornate bridal gown from Grace Loves Lace
(Jessica Ruscoe / Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

The real standouts show the range of the collection. The Cartier Gown is a modern tribute to their famous Hollie dress (the most pinned wedding gown in the world they claim). The Cartier is like “Hollie’s grown-up sister”; it’s more refined with a sculpted, boned bodice and takes nine hours just to sew.

Then there’s the Pip Gown, a minimalist A-line dress with deep, seamless pockets. It’s for the bride who doesn’t know what to do with her hands and really doesn’t want to carry a clutch.

Advertisement
A cowgirl look by Grace Loves Lace
(Jessica Ruscoe / Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

Bridal Personalization: Detachable Sleeves and Accessories

The whole point of Golden Girl is personalization. Five of the nine gowns have optional add-ons. Think interchangeable sleeves and detachable straps. And the accessories capsule includes 10 versatile pieces that let a bride completely transform her look from the ceremony to the afterparty.

A wedding reception after party design by Grace Loves Lace
(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)
Advertisement

A Playful Take on Modern Bridal Fashion

The collection feels playful. You can see it in the campaign, which was shot in Spain by photographer Jessica Ruscoe. The brief from Ziems was a single word: Fun.

“Bridal can feel really serious,” she said, adding that this collection is about finding the sweet spot. She believes it’s about joy and having that “unapologetic main character energy.

A lace gown with veil by Grace Loves Lace
(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

Here’s the real game-changer. In a bridal world famous for long wait times, the entire Golden Girl collection is ready to ship. No waiting and no stress.

The gowns are priced between $990 and $3,300. And they are available right now on the Grace Loves Lace website.

Click here for more information on Grace Loves Lace

Advertisement

More Weddings & Celebrations

wedding vendors celebrate National Wedding Industry Day

The Vendors Behind the Magic: Celebrating National Wedding Industry Appreciation Day

Kristin and Doug enter their wedding reception.

From Neighbors to Newlyweds: One Love Story with Two Weddings

A bride and groom celebrate their wedding at Hotel Follonico

A Farmhouse Turned Wedding Haven in Southern Tuscany

A model shows off her Houghton Albright gown choices.

Luxury Bridal Shopping Levels Up at Beverly Hills’ Albright x Houghton

Two wedding photos done by latina photographers in southern california.

The Latino Creatives Bringing Culture and Heart to the SoCal Wedding Industry

A bride in black lingerie for a boudoir photoshoot.

Why More Brides Are Booking Boudoir Photo Sessions in the Lead-Up to Their Wedding Day

Ashley Alexiss and her fiance pose at their prenuptial agreement party sponsored by Hello Prenup

Marriage, Money and HelloPrenup: Ashley Alexiss Shares How a Prenuptial Agreement Gave Her Peace of Mind

Andrew Kwon with all of the models who walked in his fall show.

Andrew Kwon’s Celestial Spring 2026 Collection Dawned This Week in NYC

A groom reads his vows from stationery made by Goods Gang

Goods Gang Turns Recycled Paper Into Beautiful, Modern Wedding Invitation Keepsakes

The full collection of accessories in the Moynat x Kasing Lung collection

Monster Brides Take Note: The Moynat x Kasing Lung Collab is the Wedding Accessory of the Halloween Season

Bridal DesignersBridal Fashion
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement