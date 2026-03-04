With Fluid Bridal, Harris Reed Highlights a New Vision: “It’s About Letting Gender Melt Away”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In his first six years designing under his own label, Harris Reed has yet to step into bridal until now. True to form, this season he’s taking the plunge in his own unmistakable way. With the launch of Fluid Bridal, Reed is bringing a new bridal category into a space he has already made his own: bold silhouettes with theatrical styling and a deliberate refusal to treat gender as fixed.

The result is not subtle. These are wild, highly stylized wedding looks, and that unorthodoxy is exactly what gives the collection relevance at a moment when more brides and couples are looking for something beyond standard bridal designs.

This unique perspective is inspired by Reed’s own experience. “When I got married a few years ago, I found myself in a place where I couldn’t find anything that really worked for my body,” Reed told LA Times Studios Weddings. “I wanted something that felt androgynous, but also made me feel feminine but also masculine at the same time. There wasn’t much on the market that felt interesting or truly reflective of that.”

(Courtesy Harris Reed)

His personal history is what gives Fluid Bridal its backbone of authenticity. Reed is not entering bridal to water down his brand. Rather, he’s bringing his existing design ethos into a category that still leaves many brides -- and grooms -- with limited options.

In Reed’s hands, fluidity is less a loose concept and more a specific rejection of the narrow confines of tradition. “Fluidity, especially in the bridal world, is about moving away from perfection as something rigid,” he said. “We wanted to reshape the idea slightly and rethink those expectations.” That shift runs through the whole collection, which includes a sheer embroidered lace dress, a duchess satin mermaid gown with tulle detailing, a corseted skirt look, and suiting that folds tailoring into the bridal mix.

(Courtesy Harris Reed)

Corsetry, lace, veiling, and plenty of drama all have a place here. Some looks lean romantic, others sharper and more tailored. That range reflects Reed’s broader body of work, and he made clear that the collection draws from silhouettes the brand has already created for men, women, and non-binary clients across different body types.

“It’s about being aware that the focus of the brand has always been femininity, but not in a traditional sense,” explains Reed. “Combining masculinity and femininity has always been part of what I do. With bridal, the focus is on the individual and letting gender melt away, blending into the person.”

More than anything, the collection’s strongest argument is its focus on the individual. Beyond making bridal more dramatic, Reed is also making it more personal and less prescriptive.

(Courtesy Harris Reed)

“Weddings are deeply personal and important moments, and people want to feel represented,” he said. “I always want the wearer to feel slightly uncomfortable, because in that discomfort we find what we really want.”

It is an unexpected way to talk about wedding dressing, but it gets at one of Reed’s philosophies: the right bridal look is not always the safest one. Sometimes it is the one that pushes a person toward a version of themselves that is more honest, more specific, or more bold than what they first imagined.

Part of what makes Fluid Bridal work is that it is outrageous without tipping into costume. Reed is not chasing provocation for its own sake. The volume, structure, and heightened proportions all serve a larger point about self-presentation, identity, and the freedom to approach ceremony on your own terms.

(Courtesy Harris Reed)

The way the collection debuted also reflects that balance. Reed introduced the bridal looks within a larger runway show and said holding onto bridal intimacy inside that setting was one of the challenges. “This was one of my biggest struggles,” he says. “I wanted to play with the idea of white, but also be cheeky with tradition. Bridal is more than just about a woman for us. I like the idea that bridal can be playful and fun.”

A sense of play gives the collection some lift. Reed is not treating bridal as something stiff or overly reverent. He is letting it be dramatic, a little unruly, and more open to personality. At the same time, he is not dismissing tradition outright, just pushing back on how narrow it has become. “Bridal today is often very uniform, mostly white, with little room for exaggeration,” observes Reed. “I love offering something more extreme and special, something that stands apart from off-the-rack bridal.”

(Courtesy Fluid Bridal)

Reed also emphasized that bridal is inherently bespoke, and that many of the looks are fully custom, including pieces not shown on the runway. That custom element is central to the collection’s appeal. These are not garments built around one bridal archetype. They are built around individuality and personal self-expression.

Asked what he would want someone to understand if they discovered one of these pieces decades from now in a vintage archive, Reed’s answer is simple: “I hope it feels celebratory and alive. Not archaic, not restrictive. Bridal shouldn’t be about limitations. It should feel vibrant, emotional, and human.”