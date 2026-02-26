Advertisement
Bridal Designers

From 5,000 Crystals to Red Satin: Jimmy Choo Writes the 2026 Bridal Playbook With Bold “New Rules”

Two campaign images from the Jimmy Choo rules of engagement launch.
(Courtesy Jimmy Choo)
Kevin Spencer
By Kevin Spencer
Contact
0:00 0:00

For the modern Los Angeles bride, the traditional rules of wedding style are officially being rewritten. Jimmy Choo has just unveiled its 2026 Bridal Campaign, “The Rules of Engagement,” which the brand describes as a masterclass in trading stiff expectations for pure self-expression.

The campaign moves away from cookie-cutter bridal portraits toward a narrative grounded in “magnetism and realism,” according to the press release. Starring multi-hyphenate creative Gabbriette, the collection is presented through a tongue-in-cheek list of seven guiding principles for the modern ceremony. The brand’s vision is clear: your wedding is about love and “looking hot,” but mainly about love.

Gabriette sits in a wedding gown for the Jimmy Choo campaign.
(Courtesy Jimmy Choo)
Gabriette with the Bon Bon bag
(Courtesy Jimmy Choo)

Gabbriette, who is currently preparing for her own wedding later this year, serves as the ultimate muse for what Jimmy Choo calls the “fiercely individual” bride. Known for her edgy, effortless aesthetic, the press release notes she brings a powerful sense of joy to a collection that ranges from classic ivory satin to bold, sculptural silhouettes.

Collection Highlights: From Pearls to “Love Letters”

The 2026 collection blends Jimmy Choo’s iconic house signatures with fresh designs tailored for a “Modern Bride’s wedding wardrobe,” according to the brand:

  • The Icons: The SAEDA pump returns with its signature crystal anklet, alongside the entirely embellished AZIA sandal, which the press release notes is finished with approximately 5,453 stones.
  • The Pearl Edit: The brand highlights pearls as symbols of purity and new beginnings. The SACORA sandal features nearly 2,000 pearl details, while the AURELIE fuses pearls with romantic lace.
  • The New Arrivals: New styles include the FAIZ lace pump and the FAYA, a red satin stiletto featuring a JC Monogram “seal” that the brand describes as evocative of love letters from a bygone era.
  • Accessories: The fan-favorite BON BON bag has been reimagined in ivory satin and playful pearl embellishments, designed to be “treasured long after the big day,” according to the release.
The Saeda pump by Jimmy Choo
(Courtesy Jimmy Choo)
Gabriette wears a vintage fur wedding gown.
(Courtesy Jimmy Choo)

Ultimately, the campaign serves as a reminder of the brand’s playful styling tip that “one pair of shoes is never enough”. For those ready to write their own “Rules of Engagement,” the full collection is available now at Jimmy Choo.

