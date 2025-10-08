KYHA Studios’ New Bridal Collection “Waterlines” Takes Inspiration from Vietnam’s Natural Beauty

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

KYHA Studios has introduced its latest bridal collection, “Waterlines”, for Fall ‘26, tracing a journey inspired by Vietnam’s landscapes and waterways. Founder and Creative Director Kyha Scott describes the collection’s starting point as the natural world, noting that in Vietnam, “water feels like more than an element; it is an endless thread shaping daily life and inspiring stories and traditions.”

(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

New Silk Satin and Hand-Beaded Textiles Define the Waterlines Collection

The collection explores this theme through fabric innovation and silhouette. A newly developed luxe silk satin with a subtle luster is designed to echo rock formations and the soft movement of water, while a rippling hand-beaded textile directly references waterlines. Sweetheart necklines nod to the country’s iconic lotus flower, sheer tulle plays with light and transparency, and mirrored lace evokes the reflection of tropical flora.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

Vietnamese Craft Traditions Shape the Collection’s Materials and Techniques

Vietnam’s extraordinary craftsmanship also informs the collection. Techniques like silk-making, weaving, ceramics, and lacquering are referenced through material choices that bring together function and beauty. These traditions are celebrated through the introduction of two new fabrications, both of which highlight the interplay between structure and fluidity that defines KYHA’s aesthetic.

Advertisement

(Courtesy KYHA Studios )

Waterlines Comes to Life in a Vietnam Campaign and Amanoi Runway Show

The campaign was shot on location across Vietnam — including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An — grounding the collection in the same terrain that inspired it. The runway presentation took place at the Amanoi Aman Resort, where modern architectural lines met the surrounding water and forest, underscoring the collection’s themes.

(Courtesy KYHA Studios )

Advertisement

(Courtesy KYHA Studios )

A Modern Collection Rooted in Nature, Craft, and Innovation

From tailored separates layered with sculptural wraps to voluminous gowns with sharp corsetry, Waterlines blends contemporary bridal design with quiet nods to traditional craftsmanship. It reflects KYHA’s continued evolution toward collections that are technically innovative, materially rich, and visually striking — both in motion and in stillness.

Click here for more information on KYHA Studios