Breaking News
Timeline: Two fateful hours that planted the seeds of destruction in Pacific Palisades
Advertisement
Bridal Designers

KYHA Studios’ New Bridal Collection “Waterlines” Takes Inspiration from Vietnam’s Natural Beauty

two campaign images from the vietnam shoot for the KYHA bridal collection 2026
(Courtesy KYHA Studios )
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

KYHA Studios has introduced its latest bridal collection, “Waterlines”, for Fall ‘26, tracing a journey inspired by Vietnam’s landscapes and waterways. Founder and Creative Director Kyha Scott describes the collection’s starting point as the natural world, noting that in Vietnam, “water feels like more than an element; it is an endless thread shaping daily life and inspiring stories and traditions.”

A bride with long cream dress with spiral detail
(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

New Silk Satin and Hand-Beaded Textiles Define the Waterlines Collection

The collection explores this theme through fabric innovation and silhouette. A newly developed luxe silk satin with a subtle luster is designed to echo rock formations and the soft movement of water, while a rippling hand-beaded textile directly references waterlines. Sweetheart necklines nod to the country’s iconic lotus flower, sheer tulle plays with light and transparency, and mirrored lace evokes the reflection of tropical flora.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up
a model wears a sweeping bridal outfit with low cut neckline
(Courtesy KYHA Studios)
A model wears a lace and lace veil bridal outfit.
(Courtesy KYHA Studios)

Vietnamese Craft Traditions Shape the Collection’s Materials and Techniques

Vietnam’s extraordinary craftsmanship also informs the collection. Techniques like silk-making, weaving, ceramics, and lacquering are referenced through material choices that bring together function and beauty. These traditions are celebrated through the introduction of two new fabrications, both of which highlight the interplay between structure and fluidity that defines KYHA’s aesthetic.

Advertisement
A bride wears a bridal afterparty look with Vietnamese woven wrap
(Courtesy KYHA Studios )

Waterlines Comes to Life in a Vietnam Campaign and Amanoi Runway Show

The campaign was shot on location across Vietnam — including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An — grounding the collection in the same terrain that inspired it. The runway presentation took place at the Amanoi Aman Resort, where modern architectural lines met the surrounding water and forest, underscoring the collection’s themes.

A bride with lace and short wide ruffle
(Courtesy KYHA Studios )
Advertisement
A model with veil and low cut wide wedding dress.
(Courtesy KYHA Studios )

A Modern Collection Rooted in Nature, Craft, and Innovation

From tailored separates layered with sculptural wraps to voluminous gowns with sharp corsetry, Waterlines blends contemporary bridal design with quiet nods to traditional craftsmanship. It reflects KYHA’s continued evolution toward collections that are technically innovative, materially rich, and visually striking — both in motion and in stillness.

Click here for more information on KYHA Studios

More Weddings & Celebrations

A rich jewelbox tone fall tablescape

How to Design the Perfect Fall Wedding Tablescape, According to Bridal Experts

A stunning new design from with a back bow from Grace Loves Lace.

First Look: “Golden Girl” by Grace Loves Lace

wedding vendors celebrate National Wedding Industry Day

The Vendors Behind the Magic: Celebrating National Wedding Industry Appreciation Day

Kristin and Doug enter their wedding reception.

From Neighbors to Newlyweds: One Love Story with Two Weddings

A bride and groom celebrate their wedding at Hotel Follonico

A Farmhouse Turned Wedding Haven in Southern Tuscany

A model shows off her Houghton Albright gown choices.

Luxury Bridal Shopping Levels Up at Beverly Hills’ Albright x Houghton

Two wedding photos done by latina photographers in southern california.

The Latino Creatives Bringing Culture and Heart to the SoCal Wedding Industry

A bride in black lingerie for a boudoir photoshoot.

Why More Brides Are Booking Boudoir Photo Sessions in the Lead-Up to Their Wedding Day

Ashley Alexiss and her fiance pose at their prenuptial agreement party sponsored by Hello Prenup

Marriage, Money and HelloPrenup: Ashley Alexiss Shares How a Prenuptial Agreement Gave Her Peace of Mind

Andrew Kwon with all of the models who walked in his fall show.

Andrew Kwon’s Celestial Spring 2026 Collection Dawned This Week in NYC

Bridal DesignersBridal FashionWeddings & Celebrations
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement