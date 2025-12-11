Advertisement
Bridal Designers

With ‘Tender’ Collection, L’eto Explores Sculpted Silhouettes and the Language of Slow Fashion

Two designs from L'eto's newest collection Tender
(Courtesy L’eto)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
For Fall 2026, L’eto presents Tender, a bridal collection created from what the brand describes as a desire to return to its core values: femininity shaped with care and an ongoing commitment to slow fashion. The collection builds on design elements first explored in their previous collection Sensuelle Part 2, including the introduction of corseted forms paired with softened, transparent materials.

An organza gown by L'eto
(Courtesy L’eto)
A silk wrapped gown by L'eto
(Courtesy L’eto)
According to L’eto, corsetry here emerged as a natural evolution, answering a desire from modern brides for silhouettes that feel more sculpted and fitted while remaining gentle in expression. Organza, silk satin and vintage Japanese lace are central fabrics in this collection, layered in ways that balance structure with fluidity. Signature pleating continues to appear throughout, reinforcing continuity within the design language that L’eto is known for.

A flowing gown by L'eto
(Courtesy L’eto)
A gown with veil and detail by L'eto
(Courtesy L’eto)
The collection is described as hushed but not fragile, sensual yet restrained. L’eto frames Tender as an exploration of contrasts, moving between rawness and refinement while returning consistently to a feminine point of view. Textures and materials carry much of this balance, with transparency and weight working together rather than in opposition.

Overall, Tender is presented as a continuation of L’etos always evolving identity. It reinforces L’eto’s interest in quiet beauty and restrained sensuality in bridal design that prioritizes process and detail over trend-driven statements.

A model in a lace gown for the Tender collection
(Courtesy L’eto)
