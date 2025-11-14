Madison Woolley’s Vision (and Revision) of Style and Storytelling for the Modern Wedding

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Weddings today are shaped by digital media and aethetics as much as by the traditions couples choose to keep or discard. But in an industry that remains relatively siloed, very few attempt to unify style, content and experience. Madison Woolley does so with an ease and coherence that set her distinctly apart.

The Sydney-based designer, creative director, and entrepreneur has built not just a personal career but an entire ecosystem that reflects and redefines a new language of modern bridal. To date, the industry innovator has launched three symbiotic businesses: bridal design label 23rd & Madison , creative and strategic agency PURR Studio , and Weddings by PURR , a cinematic production studio dedicated to emotional, fashion-forward storytelling. The trio represents a holistic approach to creative storytelling.

“The long-term vision is to keep building a world where each brand supports and strengthens the others,” Woolley says. “23rd & Madison leads with design, PURR brings creative direction and storytelling, and Weddings by PURR captures it all in motion. Together, they create a full circle that connects fashion, content, and experience in a seamless way.”

Advertisement

Weddings & Celebrations Curated inspiration, expert tips, top destinations and exclusive interviews with wedding vendors — perfect for planning your special day and beyond, brought to you by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Before building her empire, fashion was Woolley’s sole focus. “23rd & Madison began as a ready-to-wear brand before evolving naturally into the bridal space,” she explains. “Over time, I noticed how many of our customers were drawn to our more bridal-aligned pieces—designs that felt romantic, textural, and elevated. It became clear there was a gap for fashion-forward bridal made locally in Australia, without the traditional cost of couture.”

(Courtesy Madison Woolley)

Her move into bridal design arose from keen observation and instinct—now a hallmark of her career. “I noticed a gap in the bridal market for pieces that felt fashion-led but still timeless,” Woolley says. “Bridal was often either too traditional or too trend-driven, and I wanted to create something in between.”

Advertisement

For Woolley, that balance is tactile and referential. “Creatively, everything begins with fabric. Texture drives each piece,” she says. “I love vintage references and classic silhouettes reimagined through interesting materials or small, unexpected details.”

Texture, form, and restraint have become 23rd & Madison’s hallmarks, establishing a brand that appeals to an emergent bridal generation that seeks style underpinned by meaning .

While 23rd & Madison may have been the origin point of Woolley’s broader vision, PURR Studio was where it first began to crystallize. Cofounded with longtime collaborator and former talent manager Kaitlyn Rodriguez , PURR integrates brand strategy, creative direction, and production in a way that reflects how Woolley herself moves through the industry—artistically, holistically, and always deliberately.

Advertisement

“We saw an opportunity to create an agency that could deliver beautiful, editorial-level content while also understanding the strategy behind it,” Woolley says. “It felt like a natural progression of what I’d already been doing through my own brand and social channels—just on a larger scale to help others bring their creative ideas to life.”

(Courtesy Madison Woolley)

That collaborative ethos extends to Weddings by PURR, the third pillar of Woolley’s creative and entrepreneurial world. “It grew from our shared love of visuals and storytelling, and from seeing how 23rd & Madison had become part of the bridal space,” she explains. “We wanted to bring that same elevated, cinematic tone into wedding content, creating work that feels emotional, stylish, and artfully produced.”

Advertisement

This collective alignment allows her to oversee every stage of the creative process—from what a bride wears, to how the day is styled, to its enduring life captured through imagery and film . “I design at 23rd & Madison, then direct and oversee the creative through PURR and Weddings by PURR,” she says. “That overlap keeps everything aligned—stylistically and strategically—without blurring their individual identities. It also allows me to work closely with brides across different touchpoints, from what they wear to how their day is captured. That consistency builds strong relationships and ensures every detail feels part of one story.”

A Shift in the Bridal Landscape

Woolley’s approach heralds a broader, budding transformation in weddings—one that prioritizes individuality, authenticity, experience , and artfully curated self-expression over the increasingly outdated focus on convention, expectation, and orchestration.

“The current wedding landscape is more expressive and design-driven than ever,” she observes. “Couples are placing equal value on tradition, emotion, and atmosphere—wanting the day to feel beautiful, personal, and memorable from start to finish.”

Fashion, she notes, is at the center of that evolution. “Brides today are rethinking what a wedding wardrobe looks like,” Woolley says. “It’s no longer about one dress for one moment—they’re building full looks for every part of the celebration.”

(Courtesy Madison Woolley)

This unconstrained, adaptable approach to bridal fashion has directly informed Woolley’s design process. “Many of our pieces aren’t traditional ‘wedding dresses’ but fashion-led styles that can be worn across different bridal events,” she says. “Our best-selling KAIA dress started as a custom design—a two-in-one dress with sheer layers that brides now choose for everything from their ceremony to their reception. It’s about creating pieces that feel elevated and versatile while still capturing that bridal tone.”

Advertisement

She sees the convergence of style , storytelling, and social presence as central to the experience and recollection of today’s weddings. “Couples are also drawn to the raw, in-between moments that content creators can capture,” she adds. “It adds another layer of storytelling to how their day is remembered.”

Crafting a Timeless Vision

Even in a rapidly-evolving industry, Woolley’s unconventional approach remains grounded in a commitment to longevity and continuity. “Balancing trends with timeless design is something I’m always conscious of,” she says. “I take inspiration from what’s happening in fashion but always come back to what feels true to 23rd & Madison—modern pieces with vintage touches that keep them classic.”

At PURR and Weddings by PURR, that philosophy extends to the way stories are told. “We often draw from more current influences but always keep the creative direction clean and refined,” she explains. “Sometimes less really is more.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy Madison Woolley)

Looking Ahead

As her brands continue to grow, Woolley retains a role as both visionary and hands-on participant. “The next chapter is about continuing to grow and refine what we’re building,” she says. “For 23rd & Madison, we’re opening our Sydney showroom soon and putting an even stronger focus on quality, developing new designs, exploring fabrics, and refining every detail.”

Though Australia-based, Woolley’s ambition is global. “I’d also love to explore a U.S. pop-up one day, especially as our audience there continues to grow,” she notes. “With PURR, the goal is to keep collaborating across fashion, beauty, and hospitality, and to continue building Weddings by PURR internationally. We recently captured a proposal in Paris, which was such a special moment, and I’m excited to grow the brand into more bridal events and experiences.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy Madison Woolley)

The Story Beneath the Surface

For Woolley, style and storytelling are inseparable. “Across everything I do, I’ve always just loved creating beautiful things,” she says. “What makes bridal special is seeing it come to life for someone on such an important day. There’s so much emotion behind it, and it feels really meaningful to know the pieces we create become part of someone’s memories.”

This sentiment extends to her entrepreneurial and creative legacy-in-the-making. “When I think about my impact, I hope it’s a mix of creating work that feels beautiful and inspiring others to chase what they love,” she reflects. “I also hope my journey shows other young women that it’s possible to build something of their own. If my work can make someone feel inspired to chase their own thing, that’s enough for me.”