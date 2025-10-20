Monique Lhuillier and Lancôme Redefine the “Blushing Bride” at Fall 2026 Show

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two icons of luxury joined forces last week as Monique Lhuillier partnered with Lancôme for her Fall 2026 bridal runway show in New York City. The collaboration was the manifestation of a shared vision between the two houses: timeless beauty, craftsmanship and the heights of emotion that define a wedding day.

A Partnership Built on Romance

The show’s setting was done in an intimate salon-style. Guests wandered through a sequence of rooms where soft light fell over sheer fabrics and delicate embroidery. Lhuillier offered an invitation for brides to dream and push boundaries, curating a trousseau that celebrated individuality while remaining rooted in tradition. Lancôme brought that same balance to the beauty side of the equation, working with makeup artist Mayela Vazquez to reimagine the familiar idea of the blushing bride.

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

“Partnering with a visionary like Monique Lhuillier is not just about creating beautiful makeup looks; it’s about defining the future of bridal beauty,” said Ramzy Burns, General Manager of Lancôme. “This collaboration underscores Lancôme’s commitment to artistry, innovation and celebrating women’s most cherished moments.”

Advertisement

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

The Makeup Collaboration

Vazquez created looks that felt ethereal and fresh, giving the models a soft luminosity that matched the movement of the gowns. Skin was prepped with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum and Absolue skincare for hydration and glow before a light veil of Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation evened the tone. Concealer brightened under the eyes. Dual Finish Powder Foundation cohesively brought the elements together.

Advertisement

Cheeks carried a sweep of Blush Subtil in Berry Bisou and a touch of C.E. Skin Transforming Highlighter in Light Glow or Halo Glow. Brows were shaped with Brow Define Pencil while eyes reflected light in shifting metallics from the Idôle Café Crush Palette with rose gold, silver and champagne shades blended softly across the lid.

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

The Inspiration Behind the Look

Lhuillier’s gowns were airy and romantic, layered with open-weave fabrics that caught light as they moved. Metallic accents added a modern spark without losing the softness, creating a dialogue between texture and shine. The result felt dreamy but accessible. Bridal beauty grounded in emotion.

Advertisement

“Lancôme is a brand that deeply aligns with my vision as a bridal designer,” said Lhuillier. “I’ve always admired their ability to enhance a woman’s natural radiance in a way that feels effortless yet impactful, much like how I approach bridal design. This partnership reflects the artistry of fashion and the transformative power of beauty to create a bridal experience that defines modern romance.”

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

Advertisement

Defining the New Bridal Mood

Beyond the shimmer and silk, the collaboration stood for something larger. It helped smooth the line between style and beauty, showing how the two work together to shape how a bride feels on her wedding day. There was movement in every detail, from the iridescent eyes to the soft sweep of blush, each element working in quiet harmony with the collection itself.

In collaborating on the 2026 collection launch, Lhuillier and Lancôme are leading the way on next year’s bridal trends: fluid silhouettes, luminous skin and the quiet confidence of brides who want to look less perfect and more alive.

(Greg Kessler / Courtesy Monique Lhuillier)

Click here for more information on Monique Lhuillier

Click here for more information on Lancôme