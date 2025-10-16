Nadia Manjarrez Brings Mexican Myths, Modern Craft and a New Studio to New York

Bridal designer Nadia Manjarrez is marking a milestone moment. This month she opened her new Bespoke Studio and Showroom in New York City’s flower district, coinciding with the debut of her Fall 2026 collection. The studio represents both a physical expansion and a creative evolution.

“After two successful years of testing the waters in NYC with my first showroom, I am thrilled to officially launch our Bespoke Studio and focus on bringing personalized dreams to life for our brides,” she says. “This expansion represents a significant milestone for our brand, allowing us to cultivate a more intimate and tailored luxury experience.”

The Myths Behind Nadia Manjarrez’s New Bridal Collection

The Fall 2026 collection is rooted in the Mexican myths and legends of Nadia’s ancestral homeland. She recalls that she found her emotional anchor in the story of Las Novias del Viento, or Brides of the Wind. “It actually began with a single image I stumbled upon. A woman walking by a river with a horse behind her,” she recalls. “There was something almost ghostly about it, so peaceful and airy, that it stayed with me. When I dug deeper, I discovered it was tied to the legend of Las Novias del Viento, women carried away as symbols of invisible power and freedom. That story became the emotional starting point for the collection.”

Her research opened a world of romantic and haunting myths. Ixchel, the Mayan goddess of the Moon and Weaving, appeared as a celestial bride. The story of Xóchitl and Huitzilin, lovers transformed into the marigold and the hummingbird. “For me, these stories don’t feel sad. They carry a kind of nostalgic beauty,” she says. “They remind me of how love, myth and tradition are woven into the fabric of Mexican culture, and that’s what I wanted to honor in this collection.”

Translating Legends into Fabric and Form

Nadia’s design process begins with emotion. She translates feelings and atmospheres into fabrics and textures. For this season, the theme of wind led her toward materials that captured softness and movement. “The legends felt foggy, soft, shiny like moonlight, and a little blurry, the way myths shift depending on who tells them,” she explains. “Once I had those sensations defined, I began assigning materials: chiffon for softness, layers of tulle for that hazy, blurred quality and hand-beading for the glimmer of moonlight.” She always circles back to her brides as well as the feedback she receives from stores to make sure the gowns are as wearable as they are poetic.

A Collaboration With FAIA That Celebrates Heritage and Craft

To mark the launch, Nadia has also unveiled an exclusive jewelry collaboration with FAIA Fine Jewelry, a female-founded Mexican brand. Together they created a sterling silver collar necklace accented with a pear cut morganite stone. The piece draws inspiration from the Fall 2026 collection and nods to Mexico’s long tradition of silver craftsmanship. “We are incredibly excited to partner with FAIA Fine Jewelry on this special collaboration,” Nadia says. “This is a celebration of our shared Mexican roots, our commitment to empowering women and our passion for creating beautiful, meaningful designs.”

The collaboration debuted during NY Bridal Market and coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. Fifteen percent of proceeds from the necklace will be donated to CEFORMA, a nonprofit that empowers Mexican women through personal development and job training. Brides can pre-order the necklace online or shop it in person at the NYC showroom.

Bespoke Bridal Comes to New York

The launch of the NYC studio brings Nadia’s bespoke service stateside. Brides can now meet with the designer in person or virtually to co-create a one-of-a-kind gown. The process starts with a sketch and fabric selection and culminating in a hand-sewn piece crafted by female artisans in her atelier in Culiacán, Mexico. Each bespoke gown takes 6 to 8 months to complete and starts at $15,000. Alongside the bespoke process, the studio will carry her latest collections and bestselling styles, offering a fully immersive experience for brides.

Growth, Motherhood, and a New Chapter

Fall 2026 also reflects a personal shift for Nadia. “I feel that Fall 2026 marks a moment where I’ve been able to step a little further outside my comfort zone, while still staying true to what makes our brand recognizable,” she says. Designing while expecting her first child gave her a new perspective. “That feeling of awe at what women are capable of inspired me to push myself and my team to explore silhouettes and details we hadn’t tried before. I see this collection as a quiet turning point, not because it’s the boldest or the biggest, but because it represents growth.”

