The Case for Color: Why Brides Are Rethinking the White Wedding Dress

For generations, the white wedding dress functioned less as a fashion choice and more as a cultural shorthand. It signaled tradition, purity, and adherence to a script that many brides inherited rather than actively chose. But in recent years, the strict rule has begun to loosen. Across ceremonies large and small, brides are stepping away from white wedding dresses in favor of color—sometimes softly, sometimes boldly—and in the process, redefining what wedding dresses can represent on the big day.

For Hannah Nodskov, a custom bridal designer whose work centers on non-white wedding dresses and other non-white designs, this shift isn’t emerging. It’s already here. “Less than 10% of my custom gowns in a given year are primarily white or ivory,” she says, noting that for many brides, a white dress simply doesn’t feel reflective of their personal style.

The Shades Brides Are Saying Yes To

Rather than one dominant alternative replacing white wedding dresses, Nodskov sees a wide range of color options shaped by season, fabric, and individuality. In 2025, she says, brides are gravitating toward two distinct directions. One leans soft and inspired by nature. “My clients have been gravitating to bright colors inspired by wildflowers,” she explains, often incorporating floral embroidery and lace layered over traditional base tones like ivory, blush, champagne, or gold.

The other direction is richer and more dramatic. Jewel tone hues—burgundy, deep teal, dark purple, and emerald green—continue to resonate, especially for fall weddings. “Especially hunter green and similar shades,” Nodskov says. “Deep shades of green have been a popular color with my clients for the last few years, and my brides tend to commit to their full outfit in those shades, rather than just subtle hints of it.”

That full commitment matters. Rather than treating color as a subtle accent, many brides are choosing gowns—whether a ball gown, an A-line silhouette, or a mini dress—where color is foundational, not decorative.

When White Stops Feeling Like the Right Choice

The reasons brides are opting out of wearing white are rarely surface-level. Nodskov describes a layered mix of emotional, aesthetic, and philosophical motivations. At the core is authenticity. “A common theme is that my clients want to show up as their authentic selves on their wedding day,” she says, adding that many rarely wear traditional shades of white in everyday life. “They realize how many more options are available when we don’t confine ourselves to white or ivory.”

Color also opens the door to unique elements that feel personal rather than over the top. Nodskov often weaves wedding florals, themes, or sentimental ideas directly into the dress—sometimes through embroidery, beading, or lace appliqués that mirror the overall wedding palette. She mentions brides incorporating motifs tied to the night they met or playful references like bats for a Halloween wedding. For others, the decision is simpler: honoring a favorite color, whether blue, green, or blush, that already holds meaning.

There’s also a broader shift away from the symbolism tied to the white wedding. “Some brides feel a disenchantment with tradition in general,” Nodskov says, noting that a non-white wedding dress can represent a conscious break from expectations around purity or religion. “Some even feel a strong rejection of the specific ties to the purity and religious elements that a white wedding dress represents.”

Designing Beyond White Opens New Possibilities

From a design perspective, moving beyond white wedding dresses opens up new possibilities in fabric, silhouette, and construction. Nodskov has intentionally structured her process to support brides who may not yet have the right words, but know they want something non-white and chic.

“I have a very diverse portfolio of styles on my website as well as a variety of customizable styles offered in my semi-custom collection to give potential brides inspiration and open their minds,” she explains. Her approach is built around the idea that non-traditional bridal includes more than it excludes.

Because each dress is created individually, materials like chiffon, organza, or structured corset bodices are sourced specifically for each gown. That flexibility allows for plunging neckline designs, sweetheart neckline details, puff sleeves, dramatic skirts, or subtle ruffles depending on the bride and the occasion. For long-distance clients, Nodskov provides swatch packs and colored illustrations so they can visualize how fabric, color, and silhouette will look together. “All of these aspects come together to provide an experience that doesn’t place limits on my bride’s vision and my creativity,” she says.

Built for the Ceremony—and the Dance Floor

Color often goes hand in hand with versatility. Nodskov sees many brides choosing gowns that adapt as second looks throughout the wedding. “Many of my bridal clients have been going for versatile 2-in-1 looks,” she says, such as bodysuits paired with a dramatic skirt for the ceremony, then styled with pants or a suit-inspired look for the reception or dance floor.

Detachable sleeves, overskirts, and trains allow brides to shift their look between ceremony photos and time spent with guests. For some, this is about comfort and movement. For others, it’s about extending the life of their bridal pieces beyond the wedding day, pairing elements later with shoes or accessories for another night out.

Classic Touches That Still Matter

Even as brides embrace non-white wedding dresses, many still gravitate toward classic bridal details. Nodskov frequently incorporates covered buttons down the back of gowns, built-in corsetry for support, and embellishments like pearls, sequins, and light-catching beadwork. Colorful floral embroidery, dramatic bows, and layered lace remain popular, whether the gown is emerald green, champagne, or a soft blush.

For brides who feel a traditional dress doesn’t fit their identity, alternatives like bridal jumpsuits or a chic mini also come into play.

Color as the New Normal

What distinguishes today’s non-white wedding dress movement from past trends is its grounding in self-expression rather than novelty. These gowns aren’t designed to shock guests or compete with bridesmaid dresses—they’re designed to feel right.

“Whatever their reason—or combination thereof—my clients love the endless possibilities afforded by designing a non-traditional wedding dress with a bespoke designer,” Nodskov says.

As weddings continue to evolve, color feels less like an alternative and more like a natural extension of personal beauty and style. For many brides, the question is no longer whether they can wear something other than white—but why wearing white was ever assumed in the first place.