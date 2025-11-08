Pnina Tornai’s “Kintsugi” Collection Finds Beauty in the Broken

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sometimes the most perfectly beautiful things are those that have already been broken. Pnina Tornai knows this. Her Fall 2026 couture bridal collection, Kintsugi, was born of that idea: the Japanese art of golden repair. It’s the belief that it’s the imperfections in something that can make it more precious than before.

“I don’t believe in camouflaging your cracks,” she told LA Times Studios Weddings. “You cannot heal until you acknowledge where you are broken.”

It’s not an easy thing to say for someone who has spent two decades creating gowns meant to look perfect. The gowns in Kintsugi don’t chase flawlessness, rather they absorb it into the design. Tornai’s intuition told her this collection was the time for gold.

Advertisement

(Daniel Elster / Courtesy Pnina Tornai)

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

The Meaning Behind Pnina Tornai’s “Kintsugi” Bridal Collection

She photographed the collection in Jerusalem, the City of Gold, at the Three Arches YMCA, a place built to unite people of all faiths. “I sought to find an island of peace, of coming together and of healing in a difficult time,” she says.

For Tornai, it was more than a backdrop. Jerusalem’s contradictions of ancient and modern, scarred and holy, matched what Tornai wanted to say. “I was absorbed by thoughts of chaos and suffering in the world,” she admits. The collection became a response to it. An act of mending.

Advertisement

And then, in a moment she couldn’t have planned, real life caught up with art. Just days before her runway show, the last Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released after two years. “It finally began a new era of healing for my country and my people after so much pain and brokenness,” Tornai says.

(Daniel Elster / Courtesy Pnina Tornai)

How Modern Brides Inspire Pnina Tornai’s Designs

When Tornai first arrived at Kleinfeld Bridal, she was told her dresses were too bold. Too different. “They said my gowns would never sell in the United States,” she laughs. They sold instantly.

Advertisement

Back then, there was one version of what a bride should look like. Today, there are many. “Brides are no longer limited to one particular look,” Tornai says. “They love to express their personality by customizing their gowns or accessorizing with boleros, detachable skirts, gloves, and capes.”

Her collections reflect that mix of rebellion and respect. There’s always something for the minimalist—the clean satin column. The romantic—the lace and mikado. And, of course, the ones who want to shine—covered in unapolgetically in crystals. “Every collection includes very clean and elegant gowns as well as the heavily embellished ones that earned me the nickname ‘Queen of Bling,’” she says lightheartedly.

(Daniel Elster / Courtesy Pnina Tornai)

Advertisement

Designing Wedding Gowns That Celebrate Imperfection

Asked how she approaches brides who want their gown to feel more them—not perfect, just true—Tornai explains, “When I meet my brides in person during trunk shows or VIP appointments, I get to know their story. I can make the dress of their dreams a reality, with details that express who they are.”

She smiles when she talks about these meetings. “It’s not about me or my abilities,” she says. “It’s about my bride and how I make her dreams come true.”

It isn’t nostalgia or fantasy. It’s connection. The same impulse that runs through Kintsugi—to honor the past instead of repairing or hiding it.

(Daniel Elster / Courtesy Pnina Tornai)

Pnina Tornai on Artistry and Her Future in Bridal Fashion

“I never stop searching for new fabrics, embellishments, and techniques,” Tornai says. “Life has a huge impact on art, and each collection is affected by what is happening around me.”

She says she’s reached a point where it’s all about giving back. “My work is the expression of love,” she says simply. “I’m blessed to serve love, the highest dimension in this universe.”